GRAYSON East Carter’s postseason fortunes have been the result of solid defense and the relentless rushing of Charlie Terry.
The Raiders’ rallying cry for their recent playoff success was found inside a fortune cookie weeks earlier.
It seems apropos that the post-meal treat found its way into the hands of Terry during a lunch break at school.
The message inside read, “You have prepared well. Your opportunity is coming.”
East Carter took advantage of another home playoff game to collect its first district title since 1983 with a 26-16 win over Ashland at Steve Womack Field on Friday.
Terry brought the message to coach Tim Champlin and it’s resided in his pocket for the last two games. The senior reminded his coach of those words during halftime against the Tomcats.
“I had a feeling we would have a good run in the playoffs,” Terry said. “It’s just a silly fortune cookie, but I read those words and thought to myself that I needed to hold on to it. I had to show Champ because I think it means something. And sure enough, it did.”
Terry broke free after he saw daylight on his second carry of the third quarter. The senior found a hole and sprinted away from the Ashland defense for a 67-yard TD jaunt. It gave the Raiders the lead for good and eventually their 10th win of the season, a mark they hit for the first time since 1989.
“We started a little slow in the first quarter,” Terry said, “but things really started to open up. I started to be more patient. My offensive line worked and made it possible for me to run in the gaps. I think God for giving me this team and the abilities to do well on the field. It is a blessing.”
East Carter (10-3) overcame a shaky start, including three turnovers in the opening quarter, and used several long drives to keep the Ashland offense on the sideline.
Champlin said his team has shown resiliency all season long.
“We were plagued by turnovers early,” Champlin said. “The last three games, we have done a really good job with ball security. Then we turn it over in the first quarter, but our defense kept playing so well. We came out of it only down seven points, which was huge for us.”
“From the first game of the year, I knew this team is special,” Connor Goodman added. “We fought through and won the game at Montgomery County. Tonight, we just proved it again.”
After an interception to end the first stanza, Ashland methodically moved the ball with a short field. Six runs and one pass set up the Tomcats at the 1-yard line. Ashland QB Bailey Thacker held the ball on an RPO and found enough running room before he was tackled near the goal line. Vinincio Palladino scored untouched on the next play.
East Carter (10-3) answered with a long drive of its own. Goodman collected 51 of his 80 receiving yards in the opening half to prolong Raider drives.
“We have played together since we were young,” Goodman said of quarterback Kanyon Kozee. “We have built that chemistry since we were 6 years old. He has always thrown it to me and I’ve always been catching it. He always puts the ball where I can catch it. I trust him and he trusts me.”
It took the Raiders 13 plays to march down the field and Terry cashed in with a 2-yard TD run. The two-point conversion was successful to give East Carter an 8-7 lead at intermission.
“They have an excellent running game,” Ashland coach Tony Love said. “They were able to convert third downs into first downs. We could not get off the field. The kids fought hard and I am proud of them.”
Terry’s third visit to the end zone increased the advantage to 20-10, but the Tomcats responded quickly in the final quarter.
Thacker hooked up with Ricky Padron for a 52-yard TD catch. The snap on the ensuing extra point attempt was mishandled, leaving the margin at four.
East Carter drained most of the remaining time with a 12-play drive. Terry added six more points to his total and Goodman followed with an interception to seal the game.
Terry finished with 197 rushing yards and four TDs.
“We were moving the ball good right there,” Champlin said. “We needed that clock to run. Until they stopped (the run), we were going to keep at it. Our offensive line played really well. Charlie runs hard and breaks tackles. Kudos to our defense for holding a team that scored 52 points (on Nov. 5) to 16. It was a good team win.”
Palladino posted 124 yards on 16 carries. Ashland closes its season at 7-5.
“I’ve got a bunch of seniors that are heartbroken,” Love said. “They have worked their butts off for this program. It’s always difficult to finish this way. I know how much they are hurting and how much they have invested in this program.”
The Raiders will host a third-round game for the first time next Friday when they welcome Mason County. The newly crowned district champs will enjoy the friendly confines of home as long as they can.
“It’s really nice to get those checks from tickets and not have to worry about long bus rides,” Champlin said. “Hopefully, we will have one eventually. At that time, we will take it and roll with it. We are excited to play in front of our home crowd.”
ASHLAND 0 7 3 6 — 16
E. CARTER 0 8 6 12 — 26
SECOND QUARTER
A—Vinincio Palladino 1 run (SJ Lycans kick), 8:34
EC—Charlie Terry 2 run (Connor Goodman pass from Kanyon Kozee), 2:19
THIRD QUARTER
A—Lycans 22 field goal, 5:32
EC—Terry 67 run (pass failed), 4:11
FOURTH QUARTER
EC—Terry 20 run (run failed), 8:14
A—Ricky Padron 52 pass from Bailey Thacker (kick failed), 7:59
EC—Terry 9 run (run failed), 1:19
A EC
First Downs 13 19
Rushes-Yards 32-223 43-271
Comp-Att-Int 6-9-1 8-13-1
Passing Yards 90 111
Fumbles-Lost 2-2 2-2
Punts-Avg. 1-36 1-29
Penalties-Yards 3-20 3-15
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Ashland rushing: Thacker 5-45, Palladino 16-124, Mullins 7-50, Padron 3-8, Team 1-(-4).
East Carter rushing: Terry 29-197, Kozee 12-74, Holbrook 1-2, Team 1(-2).
Ashland passing: Thacker 6 of 9 for 90 yards.
East Carter passing: Kozee 8 for 13 for 111 yards.
Ashland receiving: Pittman 1-9, Padron 3-55, Brown 2-26.
East Carter receiving: Goodman 4-80, Boggs 2-15, Hall 2-16.