LEXINGTON First came the joyously pumped right fist.
A millisecond later, an at least 95-decibel “Yeah!”
Finally, a hug.
Boyd County’s JB Terrill experienced those things at Friday’s Class 2A state track and field meet at the University of Kentucky. He won his second consecutive 800-meter title in a Class 2A state-record 1 minute, 54.02 seconds.
The embrace came from Boyd County’s Sophia Newsome. One thing seemed clear: Newsome was happier for Terrill than for anything she did.
“That’s been his goal,” Newsome said. “To be able to watch him and witness him do that, I see how much dedication and time and all that he puts into it.
“For me to see it first-hand, up close, him (accomplishing) this big goal of his, it’s just unimaginable.”
Terrill, who’ll attend the University of Louisville this fall, battled a familiar foe Friday – Russell’s Davis Brown, who finished second in 1:55.46. At the Region 6 meet May 21, Brown beat Terrill by nearly a second.
“The 800 field was stacked this year,” Terrill said. “I was nervous going in because I knew any one of these guys out here could put down a good time.”
Terrill’s simple strategy: take off and leave everyone behind. In the first 400, however, Terrill ran a 57.54, followed by Highlands’ Thomas Gray-Torsell in 57.99 and Brown in 58.70.
“I was just trying to hold on as long as I could,” Brown said Friday. “I tried to kick at the end.”
Terrill, Rolen Sanderson, Grant Chaffin and Hudson Cox finished fourth in the 4x800 relay in 8:21.77, a little more than 14 seconds behind Corbin. In the 4x400, Terrill, Gavin Brock, Cox and Sanderson finished sixth in 3:33.84, just over nine seconds behind North Oldham.
East Carter’s David Hutchinson was the top local hurdler – he finished third in the 110 (15.71).
“Last year I got eighth; this is my best finish,” Hutchinson said. “The line of hurdles felt very clean. It was definitely one of my best races I’ve had. I am very happy with how I ended my high school hurdle career.”
‘A heck of a ride’
Newsome, who won the state cross country title last fall, finished second to Mercer County’s Timberlynn Yeast in the 400 dash (Newsome finished in 58.31 to Yeast’s 56.81) and fifth in the 800 (2:19.94).
“I really wanted to get a new PR time (in the 400), so my goal was 58,” Newsome said. “And so, I was shooting for a 58, and lo and behold, I got a 58.”
Newsome had a pre-race ritual – wave to her mom Sarah and grandfather Tony Hankins.
“If I can find them, they’re going to get a wave from me,” Newsome said.
Newsome started her day in the 4x800 relay, joining Taylor Crawford, Sami Govey and Lexie Sworski to finish ninth in 10:27.16. In the 4x400, Abby Baldridge, Sworski, Newsome and Lexi Ramey were 10th in 4:15.15.
After the 400, Newsome could only rest for about 30 minutes before the 800. She was equally proud and a little disappointed in finishing fifth.
“I really didn’t have time to sit down,” Newsome said. “I finished the (400) … got a drink, did some stretches and ran back over.”
Next for Newsome: majoring in journalism at Marshall University. As for her now-complete high school career …
“It’s been a heck of a ride,” she said. “It’s been fantastic.”
Slick-ness
Almost nobody in Grayson knows Anthony Beamish by his given name. No, the East Carter senior goes by “Slick.”
Friday, Beamish and Braiden Bellew won their second consecutive mixed unified long jump in 28 feet, 8 inches. They also placed third in the 2x50 relay in 14:32 seconds.
Beamish said Raiders softball coach Derek Calhoun gave him his nickname sometime in middle school.
“I don’t remember how he gave it to me,” Beamish said. “I still live with it.”
Teary-eyed Thornburg
Before the meet, Ashland coach Kerri Thornburg was mostly containing her emotions – until a text message popped up.
“I was fine, but I got a text from a parent; I got a little teary-eyed,” Thornburg said.
Friday was Thornburg’s coaching finale. She’s been the Tomcats’ and Kittens’ leader for six seasons and years longer coaching grade-schoolers.
Among the athletes Thornburg has coached are three state champions – Ryan Bryant in the shot put in 2019 and two last year, Emma Latherow in discus and Thomas Skaggs in pole vault.
Another memory: 2019, when Ashland swept the 2A, Region 6 team titles.
“The boys hadn’t won since the ‘80s,” Thornburg said. “We were pretty proud of that.”
Thornburg is not entirely leaving Ashland’s track scene – she’ll be involved in the elementary school program as a volunteer.
“My kids (daughters Alaina and Mary Alice and son Christopher) are grown now,” Thornburg said. “They were all track runners … It’s time to step back for a minute, and then I’ll probably be back.”
Mercer County swept the team titles. The Titan girls defeated Mason County, 81.5-56, while the boys bested Highlands, 94-70.
Fleming County’s girls tied with Highlands for 10th place with 24 points. Russell’s and Boyd County’s boys tied for 11th with 18.
Complete results are available at khsaa.org.