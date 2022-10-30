PARIS Unlike last year, Boyd County’s 2022 cross country season did not end with any individual winners or team medals at the Class 2A state race, but that just meant the path was clear for Mason Newsome to shine.
And the Lion junior did just that by finishing 15th at Friday’s meet at Bourbon County.
Newsome completed his 5K race in 17:05.31, while his team placed 12th to pace the area representatives. In his five trips to the state championship, he has steadily progressed up the ladder.
Last year, Newsome finished 29th in 17:50.48. As a freshman, he crossed the line in 38th in 17:58.86. In 2019, he was 57th in 18:03.99. In his first appearance, he covered the course in 19:00.25 to take 106th.
“I really just wanted to place up there, run a great time, run faster than what I did here last time,” Newsome said. “I came across the first mile (in) 5:05 and I knew that I was going really good. So, I really used the downhills. I tried opening up my stride, lowering my arms, getting more swing and worked on my breathing. and every time I got to a hill, I tried to push up it, trying to get as many people as I could.”
In retrospect, he would have changed one element in his strategy.
“I would have liked to conserved a bit more for my finish so I could really push and maybe get a couple guys there at the end,” he said. “But I think it was an overall great race.”
In addition to Newsome, the top 100 boys finishers included a quartet of northeastern Kentucky juniors: Boyd County’s Rolen Sanderson (35th in 17:49.67), Greenup County’s Cody Brown (55th in 18:15.50), and East Carter’s Gabriel James (69th in 18:32.06) and Peyton Fannin (71st in 18:33.39); as well as Boyd County freshman Ayden Riddle (36th in 17:51.33) and Ashland senior Chandler Boyle (95th in 19:00.61).
Thomas Nelson sophomore Riku Sugie won the meet in 15:38.43. He was fifth in 2021.
A year after placing fifth, Boyd County collected 317 points. The Lions were within 17 points of claiming eighth as LaRue County (301), Calloway County (304), Warren East (307) and Harlan County (314) were all within striking distance.
“We had a solid first mile. After that some of the boys didn’t have the race that they’re used to having,” said Boyd County coach Becca Chaney. “But that happens sometimes. (A) 12th-place finish with five high school boys is not too bad of a place to start. We lose one senior in Hudson Cox, but we have all of (the rest of) those boys coming back hopefully.”
Among the other area squads in the 32-team field, East Carter tallied 619 points to take 28th, with Ashland one spot back with 638 points and Lawrence County in 31st with 905 points. North Oldham won its third straight title after collecting 79 points.
Rowan County junior Autumn Egleston just missed a medal, placing 16th in 20:39.14, but she did top the area girls in their 5K race. It was her fourth straight top-25 finish, but a little behind her pace from 2021, when she was 12th in 20:20.10.
“I feel like I did a pretty good job having not raced the course this year … and I had no way to prepare myself for it,” she said. “I’m happy with my time, but I was a little disappointed I didn’t place. But I feel like I can do a little better next year. I know that you don’t always have your best races when you need them, but you have to have some failures before you can become successful.”
Egleston woke up feeling sick the morning of the race, but she tried to make the best of the situation.
“I wanted to sit back and attack as the race unfolded,” she said. “But I didn’t feel good that day and I didn’t have all of the energy to come back as strong as I normally I do.”
The northeastern Kentucky ladies fared better than the guys. Boyd County freshman Sami Govey was 21st in 20:53.18, Boyd County sophomore Lexi Ramey was 27th in 21:07.95, Ashland senior Aubree Hay was 40th in 21:44.89, Rowan County junior Ariah Egleston was 50th in 21:55.85, Russell senior Raegan Osborn was 55th in 22:03.99, Boyd County senior Taylor Crawford was 56th in 22:05.12, Russell senior Stevie McSorley was 60th in 22:15.14, Russell junior Courtney Fitzpatrick was 78th in 22:47.67, Boyd County freshman Olivia Phillips was 95th in 23:10.28 and Ashland freshman Caroline Yates was 96th in 23:10.95 to round out the top-100 finishers. Boyd County junior Alivia Bowling was 101st in 23:17.97.
Scott junior Maddie Strong claimed the individual title in 18:41.98. As a sophomore, she placed sixth.
As a team, the Lions girls were ninth with 260 points. Russell finished 15th with 367 points and Ashland was 17th with 477 points. Lexington Catholic was crowned as the champions for the second straight year. The Knights tallied 64 points.
“The girls I thought ran really well. Honestly, I thought we’d finish higher than ninth, but there were just so many teams coming in there (at the finish) back-to-back,” Chaney said. “We were sitting fifth at the first mile. They got out well. Strategically, they ran well. They just didn’t hang on at the very end.
“We had a lot of new runners for a state meet,” she added. “We lose some seniors, but we have a lot of girls coming back as well. So, hopefully we’ll come back and go back at it again as far as finishing higher than ninth.”