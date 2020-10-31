PARIS Boyd County brought home two top-five team finishes and had both a boy and girl runner place in the top six to cap off an outstanding day for area athletes at the KHSAA Class 2A state meet Friday afternoon on the Bourbon County Cross Country Course.
In the day’s opening race, junior J.B. Terrill led the Lions in the boys 5K by placing third, two spots higher than last fall, in 16:41.89. Russell’s Davis Brown also posted a podium finish by claiming 11th in a time of 17:12.59.
North Oldham captured the boys team title after scoring 78 points. In a close race for the next three spots, defending champion Corbin took second with 133 points, followed by Webster County in third with 136 points and Boyd County in fourth with 137.
Rowan County placed 11th with 379 points, with Russell in 13th with 397 points and Ashland claiming 17th with 482 points.
A year after finishing 22nd and 24th, respectively, Boyd County junior Sophia Newsome jumped all the way to sixth, covering the 5K course in 20:09.63, and Rowan County freshman Autumn Egleston captured 15th in 20:48.80.
Boyd County’s girls improved by four spots over their 2019 state championship finish by placing fifth with 148 points. Christian Academy of Louisville won the meet with 97 points. Highlands took second with 112 points, 2019 champion Scott was third with 125 points, with Mason County capturing fourth with 132 points.
Rowan County took ninth with 286 points, with Ashland 15th (415 points) and Russell 16th (429 points).
The Class A and 3A state championships will take place Saturday at the Bourbon County Cross Country Course, with the boys’ small-school event beginning the day at 10:30 a.m. The Class A girls will start at 11:30 a.m., with the Class 3A boys scheduled to hit the course at 3:30 p.m. and the girls to follow at 4:30 p.m.