Class 2A state track and field: Harless goes the distance: Russell junior wins state title; Greenup, Ashland top area teams
LEXINGTON All spring, Russell junior David Harless has alternated winning the shot put and the discus at track meets. On Friday at KHSAA Class 2A State Track and Field Championship at the University of Kentucky Outdoor Track and Field Complex, it was the discus that came out on top.
And that performance resulted in a state title, the lone one in a scored event for area athletes at any of the week’s three classes of state meets.
Harless uncorked a 168’09” on his final of six throws to bring home the crown in an event that also featured East Carter’s Allen Cooper finishing in third (163’09”), Greenup County’s Taylor Conner placing eighth (143’02”) and East Carter’s Izack Messer taking 12th (135’06”).
Harless needed that last toss to stand atop the podium. Taylor County’s Hunter Coslow was the runner-up with a 168’00”.
“(My) form and technique were probably the best they’ve been all year. Coming into this meet, I felt really good in practice this week,” he said. “My first throw of the finals, I knew it started to come back together. I threw a 160-something and I knew my form was coming back and it felt good. And then my final throw, I just pulled through, threw it hard and got it.”
Things did not go so well in the shot put, where he placed 14th with a mark of 45’11.75”. He entered the meet seeded fourth with a regional-winning mark nearly 10 feet farther. He finished fourth at the 2022 state meet.
However, it was his discus that saved him. The regional runner-up, he was seeded eighth in the event after placing seventh last spring.
“Oh yeah, this is great. My goal was to break our school record, which is 166-something and I did that by two feet and ‘pr’ed by about four,” he said. “Next year, (I want to) win both (discus and shot). That’s the goal.”
In the team standings, Greenup County’s boys and Ashland’s girls were the top performers. The Musketeers tallied 11.50 points to place 18th, while the Kittens collected 10 points to garner 20th.
“We had a great meet, we ‘pr'ed in almost every single event. Drew Boggs ‘pr’ed by 1.6 seconds in the 300-meter hurdles to finish fifth … Our boys 4x400(-meter) relay was projected, I believe, 13th or 14th and ‘pr’ed by four seconds to finish sixth,” Greenup County coach Travis Jones said. “Brock Thomas and Eli Adkins both tied their ‘pr’ in the high jump to finish eighth and sixth (respectively and) Conner Taylor had a five-foot ‘pr' in the discus to finish eighth.”
Like Greenup County’s boys, Ashland’s girls made a slight improvement over last year’s meet.
“All the girls that we brought today I am very proud of,” Kittens’ coach Harley Estepp said.
He particularly singled out sophomore Sadie Chaffins and senior Aubree Hay.
“Sadie Chaffins participated in four events and she had a huge ’pr’ in the 100-meter dash that got her onto the podium. (She’s a) student of the game. She’s ate up with it. She had, in my opinion, her best block start of the year (which her and I argued about) and I was overjoyed to see her make the podium with that time,” Estepp said. “Aubree Hay ran a very good race in the 1600-meter (run). I am blessed to get to have her in my first year as the head coach. Chris Bruner (our assistant) and her have been working toward this moment since she was in the sixth grade, and to see her finally hit the podium at state was great. The heat got to her in the 3200(-meter run), but I can’t say enough good things about Aubree Hay.”
Russell’s boys and Fleming County’s girls were the next two area teams, both just a fraction away from regional supremacy. The Red Devil boys tied for 19th with 10 points. East Carter was 26th with six points, while Boyd County and Ashland tied for 36th with two points. Lewis County and Rowan County sent representatives but did not score.
Mercer County captured its third consecutive boys’ team title by collecting 74 points. Bourbon County was just two points back in second, with North Oldham in third with 65 points and Corbin in fourth with 49 points.
The Lady Panthers recorded nine points to place 22nd, with Russell just one spot back in a two-way tie for 23rd with eight points. Rowan County tied for 30th with three points, while Boyd County tied for 34th with one point. Lewis County and Greenup County did not score.
Lexington Catholic captured the girls’ crown with 83 points. Mason County was second with 67 points. Last year’s champ, Mercer County, was third with 61 points, followed by Bourbon County in fourth with 55.
With temperatures ranging well into the 80s, the weather definitely was a factor, particularly in the distance races.
“Heat was a little issue, but nothing too bad. Our kids did a good job sitting in the shade and relaxing between events,” Jones said.
The area had a number of individual podium finishers, including Fleming County’s Kalynn Pease (fourth in the long jump at 16’10.00” and fifth in the 100m in 12.55); Hay (fourth in the 1600m in 5:18.01); Boggs (fifth in the 300m hurdles in 41.29); Russell’s Courtney Fitzpatrick (fifth in the 100-meter hurdles in 16.21) and Celia Monte (fifth in the discus at 102’00”); Greenup’s Adkins (sixth in the high jump at 6’02”); Rowan County’s Autumn Egleston (sixth in the 3200m in 11:48.92); Chaffins (seventh in the 100m in 12.69); Ashland’s Brandon Houston (seventh in the triple jump at 41’09.25”); Boyd County’s Lexi Ramey (eighth in the 800-meter run in 2:29.12) and Rolen Sanderson (eighth in the 400-meter dash in 51.7); and Thomas (tying for eighth in the high jump at 6’00”).
Several relay teams also made the podium, including Ashland’s 4x100-meter girls (Zoey Smith, Kenleigh Woods, Hannah Allen and Chaffins in sixth at 50.89); Greenup’s 4x400m boys (Brody Stevens, Waylon Perkins, Bryson Chandley and Boggs in sixth in 3:34.59); and the Boyd County 4x800-meter boys (Sanderson, Mason Newsome, Ayden Riddle and Adam Sworski in eighth in 8:25.52).
According to Estepp, the Kitten 4x100m quartet posted the third-fastest time ever at Ashland.
“(Chaffins) also was part of a 4x100m team that had their best race of the year. That’s a group that we knew had the potential to run that time all year but we just haven’t had the timing down,” he said. “Sadie had a killer anchor, but the difference in this race and our normal races was Hannah Allen. She was our third leg and she finally took the handoff how we have been working it in practice, and she smoked her leg. The best part about this group is they all come back … and they have already made it clear they want to break (the school record) next year.”
Several narrowly missed getting a medal by placing ninth: Fitzpatrick in the 300m hurdles (48.68), Newsome in the 800m (2:01.27) and Lewis County’s Ethan Johnson in the 3,200m (10:10.63). Johnson made a last gasp to get to the line by running a negative split of nearly seven seconds on his final lap. In addition, Hay was 10th in the 3200m (12:27.04) as was Thomas in the triple jump (41’01.00”). Ashland’s boys’ 4x100m relay foursome of Terrell Jordan, Houston, Baker Elam and Atayveon Thomas also was 10th (44.41).
Erin Pease concluded her career by competing in three events. Her highest finish was 12th in the triple jump (31’05.50”). She also was 17th in the 300m hurdles (50.60) and 19th in the discus (82’10”).
Four area unified competitors claimed a top-10 finish. Rowan County’s Jessica Pennington led the way taking seventh in the mixed long jump (22’11.50”), eighth in the mixed 2x200-meter relay (1:13.49) and ninth in the mixed 2x50-meter relay (17.41). In all three cases, Boone Robbins was her partner. Rowan County’s Hunter Lemaster, teaming with Owen Gibson, also was ninth in the mixed long jump (16’03.00”).
For complete event results, visit ky.milesplit.com.
