OLIVE HILL West Carter's football team isn't gruntled.
The Comets were happy after Friday's 43-6 running-clock win over Walton-Verona in the state Class 2A quarterfinals, but they aren't quite content or satisfied – gruntled – because a semifinal date with Beechwood – the very same Tigers that hung a 42-7 loss in last year's quarterfinals in Fort Mitchell – awaits.
“Regional championship was the next step for us,” West Carter coach Daniel Barker said, “and that was a huge goal. You could tell with our kids, they hadn't really celebrated until (Friday). … We're looking to dream big.”
There were heaps of reasons to celebrate, and not just because West Carter won 10 games for the first time in program history.
Start with senior running back Leetavious Cline. He ran for 180 rushing yards and four touchdowns, set a school career rushing record (3,786 yards) and has 1,915 for 2020.
“It means a lot,” Cline said of the career rushing record. “I've been wanting to break it for a while; it feels good to finally do it.”
Continue with senior quarterback Orry Perry. He threw for 198 passing yards and twin scores to Jackson Bond, including a 95-yarder to Jackson Bond.
“Everything worked; everything was clicking,” Bond said.
And finish with a defense that held the Walton-Verona (7-5) to only 40 rushing yards and 148 of total offense.
When Friday's rain turned West Carter's (10-1) half-grass, half-dirt field into an all-mud quagmire, you could understand Walton-Verona's offense bogging down. Cline benefited in a less obvious way – his first two scores, an 11-yarder around right end less than three minutes into the game and a 14-yarder around left end with 3:47 to go in the opening stanza – featured defenders unsuccessfully grabbing his muddy jersey.
“I have short strides anyway, so it's just little choppy steps,” Cline said. “You play on a field like this for two years, it's nothing new.”
What surprised Barker was Cline's balance in the bog.
“He ran better early than I thought he would,” Barker said. “I knew as the game went on he would get his footing.”
Cline, who averaged just under eight yards per carry, finished the first quarter with a 4-yard run – which Perry-to-Bond set up with a 57-yard reception – and made the score 28-0 at halftime with a 23-yard score.
The 95-yard pass to Bond — “Leo Z Sluggo” — called for receivers bunched on the left side and Bond in single coverage on the right. His slant-and-go double move left him untouched.
Bond added some panache at the end – a flip in the end zone that drew a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct flag. Bond didn't stick the landing, and Barker didn't care for it much, and he didn't need a Russian judge to grade it a zero.
“I got a little too excited,” Bond said. “I landed on my butt; it was heat of the moment, you know.”
Walton-Verona avoided the shutout when Trey Hatmaker hit Trey Ferguson with a 43-yard scoring pass with 10 seconds left.
To Bond, a muddy field can be a good thing next week.
“We're pretty used to the mud,” Bond said. “Not many teams from Northern Kentucky are used to stuff like that.”
WALTON-VERONA 0 0 0 6 – 6
WEST CARTER 20 8 15 0 – 43
FIRST QUARTER
WC-Leetavious Cline 11 run (Garrett Wolfe kick), 9:18
WC-Cline 14 run (run failed), 3:47
WC-Cline 4 run (Wolfe kick), 0:52
SECOND QUARTER
WC-Cline 23 run (Cline run), 5:06
THIRD QUARTER
WC-Jackson Bond 27 pass from Orry Perry (Cline run), 9:37
WC-Bond 95 pass from Perry (Wolfe kick), 1:50
FOURTH QUARTER
WV-Trey Ferguson 43 pass from Trey Hatmaker (pass failed), 0:10
W-V WC
First downs 7 16
Rushes-yards 27-40 31-212
Comp-Att-Int 4-12-0 INT 6-7-0 INT
Passing yards 108 198
Fumbles-lost 1-1 0-0
Punts-Avg. 5-31.4 0-0
Penalties-yards 6-65 5-40
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Walton-Verona rushing: Gaines 4-2, Freeman 11-25, Hatmaker 1-(minus-12), Streine 2-11, Baker 1-3, Beach 4-3, Teipe 3-7, Shawver 1-1.
West Carter rushing: Cline 23-180, Crampton 4-21, Perry 1-(minus-3), Oppenheimer 2-16, Estepp 1-(minus-2).
Walton-Verona passing: Hatmaker 4-12-108.
West Carter passing: Perry 6-7-198.
Walton-Verona receiving: Ferguson 4-108.
West Carter receiving: J. Bond 5-196, Jones 1-2.