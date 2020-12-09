You could call it Rural vs. Suburban – The Sequel.
For 385 days, West Carter’s football team has waited, wished and hoped for a second shot at Beechwood, the team that ejected the Comets from last year’s Class 2A quarterfinals. The Tigers and Comets meet in the semifinals on Friday at 7:30 p.m. in Olive Hill.
If you wear West Carter’s maroon, you may want to avert your eyes for a moment because Comets-Tigers I was nightmarish – a 42-7 wipeout Nov. 22, 2019 in Fort Mitchell. West Carter coach Daniel Barker hopes emotions won’t be too much a factor on Friday.
“It’s another football game; we understand it’s a big game,” Barker said. “I want our guys to have a lot of emotion and take a lot of pride in how far we are.”
You’d think West Carter (10-1) senior running back Leetavious Cline should garner a truckload of Mr. Football consideration – his 1,915 rushing yards and 29 touchdowns lead all six classes.
Comets line coach Jamie Wagner said Beechwood’s defense – four down linemen, three linebackers, four defensive backs – is “absolutely well-coached.”
“But in a way that’s an advantage,” Wagner said. “We have rules to our blocking schemes, and a lot of teams that we play, they don’t play necessarily a standard sound defense, so sometimes that messes up our rules on how to block on certain plays.
“Well, Beechwood, they play their defense, it’s a very sound, very technical defense. … It clarifies who will be double-teaming who, or who will be going to the (line)backer, stuff like that.”
When you talk small-school football in Kentucky, Beechwood is possibly the first name to mention – the Tigers have claimed 13 Class A titles, including five under coach Noel Rash (2007-08 and 2016-18).
“Our seniors have played since they were freshmen,” Barker said. “Our guys have played 30 or 40 varsity football games.”
Senior quarterback Orry Perry has thrown for 1,375 yards and 23 touchdowns. Junior Jackson Bond has 616 yards and nine TDs.
Beechwood (8-2) struggled at first, but the Tigers’ 2-2 mark included a 20-14 win at Corbin, a 19-17 loss at defending 5A state champion Covington Catholic, a 35-14 win over 6A Ryle and a 28-20 setback to 6A quarterfinalist Dixie Heights.
Since then, a surfeit of scoring. In its six straight wins, the Tigers have scored 288 points, an average of 48 per game, scored over 40 in five of them and scored under 40 just once, a 38-0 win over Lloyd Memorial on Nov. 27.
Attempts to reach Rash for comment were unsuccessful.
Whatever defense West Carter devises, the first 11 objectives should be titled, “How in the name of Tygart Creek do the Comets contain Beechwood quarterback Cameron Hergott?” He’s thrown for 2,023 yards and 21 touchdowns and ran for another 885 and 12 scores.
“He’s phenomenal,” Barker said. “To me, he looks like a college quarterback; he can do a little bit of everything. … I’ll say this: he’s among the best quarterbacks in the state.”
Last year, Hergott shredded the Comets for 210 passing yards and two touchdowns, and he ran for another 101 and two scores. As for Friday …
“Watching film, most teams have been able to get some pressure with different stunts … I think that’s something we can do,” Wagner said.
Senior Dylan Roe leads the Comets with 97 tackles, with 13 for loss, and 2.5 sacks. Senior Gavin Gibson is next with 89, 18 for loss and 4.5 sacks, and junior Isaac Bond has 85 stops and a sack.
Sophomore Mitchell Berger (32 catches, 523 yards, five touchdowns) is Beechwood’s leading receiver. Following him are juniors Brady Moore (29 receptions, 484 yards, four scores) and Parker Mason (28 for 390 and three TDs).
Beechwood’s defense is stingy. The 95 points the Tigers surrendered are second-fewest in Class 2A to Middlesboro’s 80, and four of the six wins were shutouts.
Whatever happens, Barker considers 2020 a COVID-19 pandemic present.
“I know that our kids aren’t done yet,” Barker said. “We’re preparing; we’re 48 minutes from a state championship appearance. … To me, it’s been the best year we’ve ever had.”