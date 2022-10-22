CANNONSBURG While their teams have experienced success, Boyd County’s Mason Newsome and Mason County’s Paige Decker have had to bide their time and wait their turn for their opportunity to individually reach the top of the podium.
But their number came up on Friday as each won the Class 2A, Region 6 cross country title at Boyd County.
Newsome, a junior, he had to wait while JB Terrill captured the last three individual crowns, with Isaiah Caperton also winning four years ago.
Newsome finished fifth at last fall’s meet, but Friday was his turn.
“Over the years, all my teammates have won and I just wanted to keep the tradition going,” he said. “It was like a huge breath of fresh air and I was just really happy.”
Decker has seen the heights of individual success winning the title in 2018, but has been overshadowed by others in the last few years. This season the senior finished behind Rowan County’s Autumn Egleston at the Area 7 Championship and the Mason County Invitational, but her persistence eventually paid off.
“It definitely took a little while to get back to where I was and build the confidence back up, but it was a process for sure,” Decker said. “I’m glad to have gone through that and it’s made me a stronger runner.”
“She’s had a great season. It’s tough for seniors, especially (our) females because they’re doing college visits. They’ve got decisions to make,” Mason County coach Mark Kachler said. “There’s just a lot of moving parts and she’s handled that whole situation great. She’s one of only two or three girls that stayed healthy all year.”
Newsome’s and Decker’s teams also brought home the trophies. It was Boyd County’s fifth consecutive championship, while Mason County returned to the top of the standings after surrendering the title to the Lions last year.
“We had a very good front four leading with Mason (Newsome) and then we have Ayden Riddle and then Hudson (Cox) and Rolen (Sanderson). And then our number five (Adam Sworski) was still within the top 20,” Boyd County coach Becca Chaney said. “So the way they were packing close together up front with the top 10 helped us out tremendously.”
The Royals battled injuries all year. Even this week they dealt with some misfortune that prevented them from being at full strength. So Kachler was especially pleased with their resilience.
“The girls took charge of the race early and finished the race like we hoped they would,” he said. “The adversities with health and whatnot we’ve had throughout the year, it’s a testament to how mentally tough they are. We’ve had stuff go bad for us even this week and still they managed to come out on top.”
“We had a lot of emotions coming into this race,” Decker said. “I think it’s very emotional for a lot of us because for a lot of us it’s our last year. That factor really stands out for a lot of us and I’m very proud of my team. We definitely had a lot of injuries at the beginning (of the year). We were a little out of sorts. But, I’m very proud that we all came back together. It’s really awesome.”
Newsome continued the trend of Boyd County runners winning being crowned as the individual champion after he covered the 5K course in 16:41.05. Newsome was the fourth Lion to grab the title, extending a streak that dates back to 2016.
“I just went with how I felt. Just take off, but don’t go out too hard and burn myself out. But I didn’t really have a set time I wanted to get. I just wanted to see how I felt and go for placement,” Newsome said. “At the start … I decided to keep it conservative. Going through the first mile in 5:15, I thought that’s a pretty good pace. Once we got to El Hasa, I knew that’s when I needed to really work because that’s when most people fall off and so I decided to pick up the pace, pick up my stride … and then I knew when I got out of El Hasa and I had a mile to go, I really just tried to push myself as fast as I could.”
“He’s looked good all week in practices. He’s been fueling properly as far as changing up his nutrition and eating more, and he’s just looked really good the whole week. So, I felt like he could do big things today,” Chaney said of Newsome. “We ran reserved until he got over to that second field and he just opened up and just looked great."
Mason County’s Dashawn Overly took second in 17:24.23, while Riddle was third in 17:30.95. Greenup County’s Cody Brown led a close pack of runners which placed fourth to seventh all of which earned a spot on the podium. Brown finished in 17:34.64, edging Cox, who was fifth in 17:34.82, Russell’s Luke Pridemore in sixth in 17:35.46 and Mason’s Peyton Ullery in seventh in 17:36.15.
Sanderson was eighth in 17:45.08. East Carter’s Peyton Fannin was the final runner who posted a sub-18-minute time taking ninth in 17:53.24, while teammate Gabriel James rounded out the top 10 after crossing the line in 18:06.23. Ashland’s top finisher, Chandler Boyle, was 11th in 18:18.84.
The top four teams earned a berth to next week’s state meet. Boyd led the way with 34 points, followed by Mason County with 66, East Carter with 81 and Ashland with 96. Russell scored 100 points to take fifth, with Rowan County in sixth at 138 points and Greenup County in seventh with 162 points.
Brown, Pridemore, Rowan County’s Charlie Luke (12th in 18:25.35), Russell’s Eli Ferguson (18th in 19:08.27) and Rowan County’s Evan Neff (20th in 19:20.53) earned the state’s individual at-large berths.
Decker pulled away from Egleston late in her 5K race to secure the title, finishing in 19:02.06 for her second victory of the season. She finished fifth last fall. Egleston was second in 19:24.77, with Mason County’s Layla Henderson in third in 20:08.18, Boyd County’s Sami Govey in fourth in 20:17.17, Ashland’s Aubree Hay in fifth in 20:25.87, Rowan County’s Ariah Egleston in sixth in 20:31.43 and Mason County’s Elizabeth Lavinder in seventh in 20:46.96 to round out the podium finishers.
“(It was) definitely a race to go out pretty fast on. Our (first) mile was close to six (minutes),” Decker said. “I kind of tried to stick with Autumn. She’s a very good runner and she’s been up there all year. … She really helped me to kind of push myself throughout the entire race. She definitely gave me a hard time passing her. She’s not easy to pass. … I passed her a little bit back when we were on the two-mile (mark), but she raced me and then I passed her (for good) right before we got out of the tree line.”
Boyd County’s Lexi Ramey claimed eighth in 20:55.41, with a trio of Russell Red Devils taking ninth through 11th. Raegan Osborn was ninth in 21:11.16, Stevie McSorley was 10th in 21:17.20 and Courtney Fitzpatrick was 11th in 21:36.88.
After placing second last year, Mason County’s girls tallied 36 points to claim their fourth title in the last five years. Boyd County edged Russell by a single point for second (65 to 66). Ashland captured fourth with 95 points to earn the final team bid to state. Rowan County finished fifth with 111 points, followed by East Carter in sixth with 162 points and Greenup County in seventh with 208 points.
Both Egleston sisters will represent Rowan County at the state meet. East Carter’s Mary Stephens (21st in 22:47.39) and Ryann Brown (24th in 22:50.19), and Rowan County’s Ivy Litton (32nd in 23:38.33) rounded out the individual at-large berths.
Boyd County also served as host of the Class AA, Region 7 meet, with Letcher County Central winning the girls team title and Powell County claiming the boys crown. Lawrence County’s boys placed second and earned a spot in next week’s state championship.
Angel Perry (sixth in 24:32.44) and Aiden Mynhier (third in 18:52.82) were the Bulldogs’ top finishers. Powell County’s Ashley Bailey captured the girls title in 21:28.32, while Pike County Central’s Connor Ramey was the boys champion, covering the course in 18:35.54.
The Class AA state meet will take place Friday in Paris. The boys race will begin at 4 p.m., with the girls event starting at 5 p.m.