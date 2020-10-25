MAYSVILLE Boyd County cross country coach Becca Chaney knew the challenge facing the Lions and Lady Lions entering Saturday’s Class 2A, Region 6 championship at Mason County.
She was pleased with how they responded.
Boyd County had the top individual finisher in both the boys’ and girls’ 5K races, while her Lions captured their third consecutive team title.
While Chaney was happy with the performance of her squads, she still kept an eye on the bigger prize ahead: next Friday’s state championship.
“To have six (boys) runners finish in the top 10 at the region competition was a great solid performance for this team in order for them to build momentum into our last and most challenging race on Friday,” she said.
Lady Lion junior Sophia Newsome captured the girls race in 19:26.85 after finishing fourth in 2019. Newsome beat runner-up Paige Decker of Mason County, the 2018 champion, by almost 10 seconds. Decker finished in 19:36.68.
“I was very, very proud of Sophia Newsome today. We’ve talked strategy all week and she knew what she needed to do from last time racing against those talented Mason County girls,” Chaney said. “We put a game plan together and she executed it greatly today, and I think for next Friday that’s gonna be what she’s going to have to do as well.”
Newsome thought she could win, but was still shocked by the outcome.
“I had hoped and prayed that I’d win and so I was just hoping for it, and I’m very surprised. I’m just super happy that I won,” she said. “I was I think three seconds off my (personal record), but my PR is on a flat course so I’m still considering this as sort of a PR since this is a more difficult course. But I am very pleased with the time that I got today, because it just blew my mind at how I did and how my team did altogether too.”
Newsome took control early and was never really pressed once she got in front.
“Our strategy was just hang on as long as I could and then just give it everything I had in the end,” she said. “But when I started, I just felt really good and I felt like I could really go. So, I just went for it at the beginning and just held on as long as I possibly could through the whole thing, and then just really sprinted through the end.”
Junior J.B. Terrill defended his boys crown, winning his race by nearly 24 seconds in 16:23.97. It was the fifth straight year a Lion captured the region title.
In addition to Terrill’s victory last year, Isaiah Caperton won the race in 2018, while Elijah Miller topped the field in 2017 and ‘16.
“J.B. has been very similar to Sophia Newsome this season. He just looked so smooth out there. He's been killing his workouts,” Chaney said. “One of our intervals, he ran a half-mile in a 2:06 in practice. So, I mean, I knew that he was going to have a strong race here today, and he was going to run relaxed and run smooth.”
Like Newsome, once Terrill took the lead he was never really challenged.
“I knew I needed to get a pretty decent lead at the start so that’s what I tried to do, but then Russell’s Davis Brown was pretty close behind me so once we hit that second field over there, I was trying to gain separation from him and I think it worked pretty good,” he said.
Terrill has been one of the top runners in the state this season. Yet he did not take the field in the region race for granted.
“I knew there was going to be pretty good competition. … Davis Brown, (Rowan County’s) Jonah Stanley and (Rowan County’s) A.J. (Barker) are always up there pretty close to me, so I knew if I wanted to win, I had to go hard,” he said. “I’m just glad that I came here and did what I knew I had to do and knew what I could do, especially since it’s a little colder today than it has been all week. It was a little unexpected, but we still came out here and ran.”
Boyd County’s boys dominated the field, scoring 25 points to top Russell (70), Rowan County (71), Ashland (87), Mason County (134) and East Carter (141). The Red Devils, Vikings and Tomcats will join the Lions as team qualifiers for the state meet.
Brown finished second in 16:47.81, followed by Boyd County’s Gavin Brock (17:19.04) and Spencer Elswick (17:20.98), Stanley (17:33.23) and Barker (17:37.26), Russell’s Elijah Pridemore (17:47.74); and Boyd County’s Mason Newsome (17:54.78), Waylon Smith (17:56.72) and Hudson Cox (17:59.09).
Brock and Smith both posted personal bests.
“The rest of the boys team ran strong today as well,” Chaney said. “Hudson Cox finished strong for having a great race for his first region meet. Grant Chaffin was another good performance at 17th, while he’s been battling turf toe this season and has been limited in his training and racing, but not in his effort or determination.”
Mason County’s Layla Henderson finished in third behind Newsome and Decker in the girls race. She covered the course in 19:54.38. Ashland’s Aubree Hay was fourth in 20:16.32, followed by Rowan County’s Autumn Egleston (20:16.79), East Carter’s Riley Brown (20:26.62), Mason County’s Alyssa Bisotti (20:27.79) and Elizabeth Lavinder (20:29.69) and Boyd County’s Sami Govey (20:33.10) and Ava Kazee (21:06.89).
Mason County won the girls team competition for the third straight year, but not without a tough fight from the Lady Lions.
“Hats off to Boyd County. They ran a fantastic race,” Mason County coach Mark Kachler said. “Our girls ran a really tight pack one through four and that was the difference in the meet as far as I could tell. We had our fourth-place runner ahead of their second-place runner and that’s what tipped the scales in our favor today.”
Bolstered by five of the top eight finishers, the hosts accumulated 34 points. Boyd County was second with 44, followed by Rowan County (89), Ashland (118), Russell (121), East Carter (146) and Greenup County (166). The top four teams advance to the state meet.
“Our mindset was to be aggressive, not to be passive. You win championships, you don’t have them fall in your lap. So they took that to heart and went out aggressively and did run really well together, I thought,” Kachler added.
Despite the runner-up finish, Newsome was pleased at how her team was able to make up ground on a foe it has faced multiple times this fall.
“We have been working to get Mason County all year and we’d slowly but surely chipped away at them and we were so close today. And I’m so proud of everyone because they gave it everything they possibly had and it just worked out great," she said.
Chaney, too, was impressed with the strides the Lady Lions have made throughout the year.
“I think we brought (the margin against Mason County) down from like close to 30 points to 16 points and today it would be 10 points," she said. “You know that’s all you can ask as a coach from these young athletes … and everything we’ve been through, and they’ve just been there working their guts out. So, we can leave here with our heads held high and knowing that we made them earn it. We came after them strong this weekend.”
Chaney hopes that riding the Lady Royals’ coattails will benefit her group on Friday.
“I’m proud of those girls on (my) team. Lexie Sworski stepped up today,” she concluded. “I think all of our girls were under 22 minutes and they all were pushing and fighting in there, but it’s hard to beat that Mason County team. They had four girls in front of our two-man. So, as long as we can keep chasing them and staying close to them, I think they will pull us through for a great state meet.”
The Class 2A state championship is scheduled for Friday at the Bourbon County Cross Country Course located behind the Paris Stockyard. The boys’ race will begin at 4 p.m., followed by the girls at 5 p.m.