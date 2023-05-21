MAYSVILLE Brandon Houston only took up track and field because he wanted to be faster for football.
A look at the results from Saturday’s Class 2A, Region 6 meet at Mason County Intermediate School, however, might make you think Ashland’s junior sprinter/jumper has found a second sport.
The list: first place in triple jump (40 feet, 3 inches), second in the 100-meter dash (11.46 seconds), fifth in high jump (5-8) and a 4x100 relay win with Terrell Jordan, Baker Elam and Atayveon Thomas (44.36).
“This is my first year of track, actually,” Houston said.
Houston led the Tomcats in receiving last season — 39 catches for 920 yards and nine touchdowns.
“I still don’t think he knows how good he is,” Ashland coach Harlee Estepp said. “For him to just come out here and, his first-ever year of doing track, and be as successful as he is, it shows the caliber of athlete he is.”
Houston said football is his future in college — Estepp said Tennessee Tech offered a scholarship Saturday morning.
“It’s just sad it took this long for somebody to come and offer him,” Estepp said.
Houston was not as upset as Estepp. (“I’ve just been grinding, doing my thing,” Estepp said.)
But would Houston consider adding track to his resume’?
“I think that would be a good opportunity for me,” Houston said.
Calm Cooper
East Carter sophomore Allen Cooper was eighth in the Ky.MileSplit.com Class 2A discus rankings. Didn’t matter Saturday — his 163-8 inch toss was a little more than nine feet farther than top-ranked David Harless of Russell’s 154-1.
Cooper’s toss crushed his personal record by a little more than 12 feet. He likes discus more than football.
“It’s a lot calmer than all the other sports, like football and stuff,” Cooper said. “I don’t have to worry about destroying my body every game.”
Cooper admits being nervous when he steps into the discus ring. His routine: breathe through his nose and out his mouth and close his eyes as he spins and throws.
“Not the whole spin, just the first rotation,” Cooper said. “I can’t see anybody, and the only thing I’m thinking about is me throwing.
“If you practice with closing your eyes, it helps a lot. If you get good at throwing with your eyes closed, you’ll throw better with your eyes open, at least from my experience.”
Harless won the shot put with a PR 55-9. Mason County’s Carter Sanders was second with a 46-2¾.
Royals rule
Mason County easily won the team titles. The girls beat Russell, 198-102.5, while the boys bested Greenup County, 159-94.
Two Royal girls were especially strong: Freshman Lexi Young won the high jump (in a personal-record 5-7), long jump (18-2) and 200 (26.58 seconds) and finished second in the 100 (12.65); and senior Layla Henderson won the 1,600 (5:14.28), the 3,200 (11:15.20) and joined Paige Decker, Kolby Galloway and Elizabeth Lavinder to win the 4x800 relay (10:05.54).
Russell girls coach Chris Holbrook expected to finish second.
“Mason’s good, and I didn’t have any misconceptions about what we were getting into,” Holbrook said. “We’re a good high school girls track team; it’s just that (Mason County’s) an exceptional high school girls track team.”
Russell junior Courtney Fitzpatrick overcame all 20 hurdles she faced; she won the 100 hurdles in 16.68. A couple hours later, her 49.31 in the 300 was eight hundredths of a second quicker than Fleming County’s Erin Pease’s 49.39.
“I didn’t know she’d win both of them,” Holbrook said. “That was a little bit of a surprise.”
A second Red Devil surprise: junior Jenna Adkins finishing second in the 400.
“She’s never run an open 400 in her life,” Holbrook said. “That was big.”
Fleming County’s girls finished third with 80 points. Ashland was fourth with 65, and Boyd County was fifth with 42.
Like Holbrook, Greenup County boys coach Travis Jones expected to finish second. What pleased him: the 65-point margin was less than a 172-85.5 loss to the Royals at the KTCCCA Area 7 meet May 5 in Maysville.
“We were hoping we could surprise Mason County a little bit,” Jones said. “ … It’s kind of unrealistic to think we were going to beat them, but I was hoping we could close the gap and still finish second.”
Boyd County’s boys were third with 64 points. Russell was fourth with 62, and Ashland was fifth with 59.
The top two finishers in each event automatically qualify for the state meet June 2 at the University of Kentucky. For complete regional results, visit live.kingtiming.com.