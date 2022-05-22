RUSSELL Several years ago UPS had the commercial tagline, “What can Brown do for you?”
The answer for Russell track and field coach Chris Holbrook is win a region title.
After years of always being a groomsman, never a groom, and playing Robin to Boyd County’s JB Terrill’s Batman, the roles were reversed on Saturday at the Class 2A, Region 6 Championship as Brown won three events, including going 2 for 2 against his archnemesis.
The result was a repeat team title for the Red Devils, who scored 167 points, safely distancing themselves from runner-up Mason County, which scored 106.5 points, and third-place Greenup County, which tallied 98.5. Boyd County was fourth with 70 points, followed by East Carter (39), Rowan County (29), Lewis County (18), Ashland (14) and Fleming County (12).
“Davis Brown, it was probably his best performance running against a guy that has kind of had his number," Holbrook said. "JB is a magnificent runner. I’m not taking anything away from him, but it’s nice to see Davis finally get him. He deserves it. Davis works hard. Davis is my guy and I’m proud of him. It was time."
Brown was not the only star for the Red Devils, but even he recognized the significance of his accomplishments on his final set of races on his home track, Henry R. Evans Stadium.
“I believe this whole year … I’ve kind of had a mentality that’s not really where I wanted to be in terms of racing,” he said. “But these past couple of meets, especially today, I’ve just had such a drive to win.”
Last week at the Eastern Kentucky Conference Championship, also at Russell, in Brown’s marquee event, the 800-meter run, he broke a school record (1:56.06) that stood for more than 40 years, but still could not beat the Louisville signee.
Saturday’s race was a different story.
He ran down and passed Terrill on the home stretch. The senior who will run for Asbury University next year finished in 1:57.12, while Terrill, both the defending region and state champion, crossed the line in second in 1:58.03.
“I ran another pretty fast time for me and where I beat JB and everything. That was probably my best race today,” Brown added. “I’ve just had such a mental block of trying to beat him, because he is so good and where I usually lose, and it just felt good being able to show myself that it is still possible.”
Russell’s boys opened the day by finishing second to Boyd County in the 4x800-meter relay. Brown ran the opening leg as the Red Devils clocked a time of 8:44.70. The Lion foursome, which did not include Terrill, won in 8:34.31.
Brown picked up his first individual region title (he was a member of the winning 4x400-meter relay team as a freshman) by taking the lead from Rowan County senior AJ Barker on the final lap of the 1600-meter run to claim the crown in 4:37.27. Barker was second in 4:39.50.
Before the start of the 300-meter hurdles, the meet was halted at 7:35 p.m. because of an incoming thunderstorm and was not resumed until 9:45 p.m.
Brown and Terrill did not go head-to-head in the 4x400m relay, the meet’s final event, but the Lions held about a 10-meter lead when Brown got the baton from senior Nate Sabotchick for the final leg.
Brown ran down Boyd County’s Rolen Sanderson on the home stretch to win the race in 3:36.23. Boyd County was second in 3:37.16. It was the Russell boys’ seventh event title of the day.
The Red Devils picked up three of their wins in field events. Senior Dougie Oborne won the long jump with a leap of 19 feet, 11.5 inches, with sophomore teammate Andre Crews taking second at 19 feet, 10 inches. Senior Brady Bell captured the triple jump crown with a distance of 39 feet, 8 inches, while sophomore David Harless and senior Bradley Rose went one-two in the shot put (48 feet, 8 inches and 44 feet, 2 inches, respectively). Harless also was second in the discus with a toss of 139 feet, 1 inch.
Oborne also won the 300-meter hurdles in 43.53.
Russell also racked up points in the girls field events, including winning the shot put, discus and triple jump. The Red Devil girls were second in the team standings to Mason County, which defended its 2021 title. The Lady Royals scored 193 points to Russell’s 72. Boyd County led a close pack for third through sixth with 69 points. Fleming County was fourth with 66 points, followed by Rowan County with 64 points and Ashland with 54 points. Greenup County took seventh with 25 points, with East Carter (eight) and Lewis County (six) rounding out the field.
The top two finishers in each event qualify for the state championship, which will be Friday, June 3 at the University of Kentucky’s Outdoor Track and Field Complex in Lexington. The meet will start at 9 a.m.