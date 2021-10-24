CANNONSBURG Since 2008 when the KHSAA last realigned, no school had swept both team and individual titles at the Class 2A Region 6 Cross Country Championships.
That is until Friday evening, when Boyd County accomplished that feat on its home course at the old high school.
Defending champions JB Terrill and Sophia Newsome retained their crowns and set school records in the process. It was the third straight regional victory for Terrill, who became the first runner to accomplish that feat since Mason County’s Julia Woods did it from 2007-09.
Terrill won his 5K race in a blistering 15:35.75. The Lion senior got a strong challenge from Russell senior Davis Brown, but once Terrill gained the lead, he never relinquished it.
“It means a lot (to win the title), especially this year just because I know we have great competitors like Davis and (others) here in the region,” he said. “I think what I tried to do was to stay consistent throughout the whole race. I usually fall off about the second mile, and our coaches have been pounding it in our head that we need to pick it up there. So, I tried to do that this race, stay the same speed and not let up.”
Terrill and Brown, who finished second in 15:45.78, were well over a minute ahead of the rest of the field. The pair also went one-two at last year’s meet.
“I was trying to stay right behind him the whole time,” Davis said. “I went (out) pretty fast and then for the second mile, I really felt strong then too, (but) then I started slowing down a little bit, but then I picked it up a lot at the end.”
Terrill was not targeting a fast time, but wanted to put together a strong performance in the final race on his home course.
“I think the solid ground, instead of it being super-muddy really helped me this time,” he said. “I know how fast this course runs, but obviously the main goal was to try and come out and win against great racers.”
Rowan County senior AJ Barker was third in 16:57.24, followed by a trio of Boyd County runners: senior Gavin Brown in 17:00.21, sophomore Mason Newsome in 17:02.10 and junior Hudson Cox in 17:08.51. Greenup County sophomore Cody Brown edged out Russell freshman Luke Pridemore over the final 100 meters to take seventh and eighth in 17:11.27 and 17:11.52, respectively, and claim the final two spots on the podium.
Like with the boys, the girls’ 5K race really boiled down to two runners, Newsome and eighth-grade teammate Sami Govey. Newsome finished in 18:43.09, while Govey took second in 18:50.68.
“I know I won last year, so I wanted to see if I could do it again,” Newsome said. “So, I started out strong and I just wanted to lead, and just start gaining ground more and more especially over on the Shriners’ field (in back).”
Govey moved up seven spots after placing ninth last year.
“I felt really good this time and my goal was to try to stay with the front pack and that’s what I did,” she said. “But, then where I realized where I was, I was like ‘eh’ I’ll just try to stay with Sophia.”
Mason County junior Layla Henderson captured third in 19:06.16, with Rowan County sophomore Autumn Egleston next in 19:09.99. The 2018 champion, junior Paige Decker of Mason County, crossed the line in fifth in 19:20.96, with Ashland teammates senior Hope Harris (19:28.73) and junior Aubree Hay (19:35.81) claiming sixth and seventh, respectively. Mason County senior Alyssa Bisotti was eighth in 19:39.34.
Boyd County supplanted three-time defending champion Mason County in the girls’ competition. With five of the top 15 runners, the hosts were able to tally 42 points to the Lady Royals’ 51. Rowan County was third with 75 points, followed by Russell (103 points), Ashland (104 points), East Carter (155 points), Greenup County (186 points) and Fleming County (224 points).
After finishing second to the powerhouse Lady Royals in each of the last two years, Boyd County coach Becca Chaney was overjoyed to finally knock Mason County out of the top spot. It was the squad’s first title since winning back-to-back in 2012 and 2013.
“We’ve been trying (to beat Mason County) for a while. I mean Mason County just has such depth and just has vast, great runners. Those girls are tough and I mean their coach knows what he’s doing with them and he has them prepared. They’re just tough girls,” she said. “For us to do that today, that was one of our goals.
“Every one of our girls stepped up big today. Every one of our girls ran personal best times today and couldn’t do it at a better time,” she added.
Boyd County’s boys had a more comfortable margin in winning its fourth straight team title. The Lions boasted seven of the top 12 runners to finish with 26 points. Russell was second with 73 points, followed by Ashland (94 points), Mason County (115 points), East Carter (116 points), Rowan County (118 points) and Greenup County (184 points).
“The boys were packing very well together in the race tonight. At one point, we had four boys running together, which was very impressive to see. I love it when the boys get out and run together like that. That just prepares us Friday for the state meet,” said Chaney, who also serves as the Lions’ head coach.
The KHSAA Class 2A State Championship will be Friday at the Bourbon ounty Cross Country Course in Paris.
The girls' race will start at 4 p.m., with the boys' race slated to begin at 5 p.m.