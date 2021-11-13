OLIVE HILL Daniel Barker has never been to Middlesboro.
Barker and the West Carter Comets will head to Bell County next week. They'll take on the Yellowjackets thanks to Friday's 27-19 Class 2A, District 8 win over Martin County at Michael Ed Blankenship Memorial Field.
“It's a long way, I heard,” running back Cole Crampton said.
West Carter (9-3) won its third straight district title – and second game over the Cardinals this season – behind Crampton's 33 carries for 172 yards and two touchdowns. He wasn't the only weapon: quarterback Eli Estepp threw for 163 yards and two scores, and Jackson Bond caught five for 118 and a touchdown.
“It means a lot,” Crampton said. “I'm sure our seniors appreciate it; that's three for them.”
What was more: the Comets won their 19th straight Class 2A district game plus two in Class 3A.
You could also make a case for giving the Comets' pass defense a game ball. Jake Barker and Blake McGlone each had an interception, and Martin County did not gain a yard through the air.
After West Carter held Martin County (8-5) to open the game, Crampton went untouched around left end for a 65-yard score a little more than two minutes into the game – thanks largely to Timothy Fields's block at the point of attack.
“It was a lot more difficult to run the ball up the middle,” said Crampton, referring to a 35-14 win over the Cardinals on Oct. 15. “And they sealed the outside, too. We found ways; we found gaps.”
The Cardinals finished with 332 rushing yards. Kolby Sparks gained 178 with a touchdown.
Besides the sometimes suspect rushing defense, West Carter had seven penalties for 60 yards. Martin County's first touchdown featured both – Sparks's 27-yard run and a personal foul put the ball at the Comet 26, followed by Sparks from a yard out eight plays later.
Estepp's 44-yard pass to Bond set up Crampton's 5-yard score with 2:40 left in the second quarter.
Then, perhaps the most frustrating play, at least to the Cardinals. Barker said McGlone and Fields criss-crossed at about the Martin County 25, but Bond was all alone down the left side for the 36-yard score with less than a second to go.
“We played the run this time instead of the pass,” Martin County coach Josh Muncy said. “Obviously, you can see they threw the ball well on us … There's no perfect defense; if there was, everybody would play it.”
After McGlone's interception, Crampton carried six times for 22 yards, which set up Estepp-to-Sam Jones for a 28-yard score.
Martin County's Dawson Mills's 33-yard score nine seconds into the fourth quarter and a 43-yarder pulled the Cardinals to within the final margin a little more than four minutes later.
West Carter clinched the win with a gamble that paid off.
On fourth-and-4 on the Martin County 30, a Cardinal defender was about to sack Estepp. Instead, Estepp spun counterclockwise, rolled right and found Bond for an 11-yard gain.
After the game, a crowd of moms, grandmothers and aunts took smartphone pictures – a kind of mama-razzi. The Comets flashed a sign – index finger, crossed middle and ring fingers and pinkie that formed a “W” – and signified three straight district titles.
MARTIN CO. 0 7 0 12 – 19
W. CARTER 7 14 6 0 – 27
FIRST QUARTER
WC-Cole Crampton 65 run (Isaac Bond kick), 9:35
SECOND QUARTER
MC-Kolby Sparks 1 run (Bobby Hale), 11:56
WC-Crampton 5 run (I. Bond kick), 2:40
WC-Jackson Bond 36 pass from Estepp (I. Bond kick), 0:0.3
THIRD QUARTER
WC-Sam Jones 28 pass from Estepp (run failed), 3:16
FOURTH QUARTER
MC-Dawson Mills 33 run (kick blocked), 11:51
MC-Mills 43 run (kick failed), 7:23
MC WC
First downs 13 17
Rushes-yards 32-332 37-186
Comp-Att-Int 0-3-2 7-14-0
Passing yards 0 163
Fumbles-lost 3-1 1-0
Punts-Avg. 3-38.0 2-35.5
Penalties-yards 3-29 7-60
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Martin Co. rushing: Sparks 16-178, Mills 7-94, Smith 6-47, Maynard 2-12, Miller 1-1.
West Carter rushing: Crampton 33-172, Estepp 2-(minus-1), J. Bond 2-15.
Martin Co. passing: Maynard 0-3-0.
West Carter passing: Estepp 7-14-163.
Martin Co. receiving: None.
West Carter receiving: J. Bond 5-118, Crampton 1-17, Jones 1-28.