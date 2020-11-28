OLIVE HILL It was near the end of Friday's Class 2A, District 8 championship game between West Carter and Shelby Valley when the Rolling Stones' “Gimme Shelter” wafted from the public address system.
The Comets, however, gave the Wildcats precious little protection on Friday – a 48-18, running-clock win behind senior quarterback Orry Perry's four touchdown passes.
Perry was 14 for 18 for 168 yards, and he ran for another touchdown. More importantly, he set a career touchdown passing record; his 46 surpassed Braden Brown's 44.
“Those records, it's an individual accomplishment, but it's also a team accomplishment,” Perry said. “I'm nothing without my guys up front and my receivers; they made great plays, and they have my entire career.”
As is usually the case, fellow Comet Leetavious Cline was equally a factor – he ran for 167 yards and and a touchdown.
There was more. Gage Leadingham caught scoring passes of 20 and 55 yards, Cole Crampton hauled in a 30-yarder and Jackson Bond added a 10-yard catch and a 56-yard kickoff return.
West Carter's record book revision also resumed. Perry unofficially has thrown for 3,131 yards, a mere 25 behind Braden Brown's 3,156, and Cline's 3,600 rushing yards is 150 behind Eric Berry's 3,750.
To West Carter coach Daniel Barker, the title is a community crown.
“It's a community effort, and this is a program that's been built over 48 years,” Barker said.
The Comets (9-1) opened the first quarter by scoring the way you thought they would – hand the ball to Cline or throw to Bond. It was as sound a strategy as West Carter could want because Cline carried seven times for 26 yards, and Bond caught two balls for 18 yards.
Shelby Valley's (8-3) first notable moment was a play that didn't happen. The Wildcats' Anthony Pallotta was alone, but Russ Osborne's pass glanced off his hands.
Two plays after West Carter's Dylan Roe sacked Osborne, Cline ran practically untouched over left end.
After Shelby Valley's Ethan Bentley narrowed West Carter's lead to 14-6 with 1:44 to go before halftime, Perry scored from a yard out with 15 ticks left.
A 42-second sequence to open the fourth quarter sealed Shelby Valley's fate. After Osborne hit Pallotta for 47 yards and Lincoln Billiter with a 17 yards and the score, Bond took the ensuing kick for his 56-yard touchdown.
“I had four kids go down with little nagging injuries,” Shelby Valley coach Anthony Hampton said. “We just ran out of bodies … Cline, honestly, is just the best back in eastern Kentucky.”
The Comets shared their trophy with Lynn Johnson, a longtime official who gave each senior a framed action photograph.
“It means a lot,” Johnson said. “I wanted to stay involved. This is a way to stay involved.”
SHELBY VALLEY 0 6 0 12 – 18
WEST CARTER 14 7 13 14 – 48
FIRST QUARTER
WC-Jackson Bond 10 pass from Orry Perry (Garrett Wolfe kick), 7:26
WC-Leetavious Cline 56 run (Wolfe kick), 4:06
SECOND QUARTER
SV-Ethan Bentley 2 run (run failed), 1:44
WC-Perry 1 run (Wolfe kick), 0:15.1
THIRD QUARTER
WC-Gage Leadingham 20 pass from Perry (run failed), 5:08
WC-Cole Crampton 30 pass from Perry (Wolfe kick), 2:20
FOURTH QUARTER
SV-Lincoln Billiter 17 pass from Russ Osborne (run failed), 11:28
WC-Bond 56 kickoff return (Wolfe kick), 11:18
WC-Leadingham 55 pass from Perry (Wolfe kick), 8:25
SV-Anthony Pallotta 69 pass from Osborne (pass failed), 5:48
SV WC
First downs 15 16
Rushes-yards 32-128 25-196
Passes 6-14-0 INT 14-18-0 INT
Passing yards 163 168
Punting 3-32.3 1-33.0
Fumbles-lost 3-0 1-0
Penalties-yards 5-43 2-30
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Shelby Valley rushing: Newsome 10-20, Osborne 10-32, Wright 1-13, Pallotta 1-(minus-3), E. Bentley 10-66.
West Carter rushing: Cline 18-167, Crampton, 4-32, Perry 3-(minus-3).
Shelby Valley passing: Osborne 6-14-163.
West Carter passing: Perry 14-18-168.
Shelby Valley receiving: Pallotta 2-116, Newsom 1-4, Billiter 1-17, Worrix 2-26.
West Carter receiving: McGlone 3-8, Bond 6-61, Cline 3-24, Leadingham 2-75.