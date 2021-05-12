ASHLAND Greenup County center fielder Auston Clarkson found himself on the bad side of skipper Greg Logan after a baserunning blunder in the first inning cost the Musketeers at least one run.
The senior made up for it at the plate, finishing a triple shy of the cycle while blasting a two-run shot to right center in the sixth to lead the Musketeers to a 13-6 win over the Tomcats.
“We’re almost back to even,” Logan laughed regarding Clarkson. “He had a good night there and maybe just needed a wakeup call. Hopefully, he keeps progressing from there. Auston is a competitor and a good kid and he never disrespects the game. I’ve been in his crawl for three or four years and he’s always, yes sir. He hit the ball very, very well tonight.”
Clarkson went 4 for 5 at the plate, as did Carson Wireman with both scoring thrice while driving in a pair. But Clarkson biggest highlight came in the top of the seventh when he received something he is not accustomed to getting.
“He asked me, coach, ‘did they just walk me intentionally?’’ Logan said of Clarkson with a grin. “I told him they are trying to get to our weak link, Carson (Wireman). Carson heard me and said, ‘I’m not the weak link.’ They both had a good game.”
Greenup County left two on in the first and found the scoreboard in the third behind three hits, two walks and an error that led to four runs and a 4-3 Musketeers lead, which was short lived after Ashland chased starting pitcher Jonah Gibson without recording an out in the third. Cohen Underwood took the ball in relief and worked 2 2/3 innings of scoreless baseball to keep the Musketeers in striking distance through five.
“We were slow getting started,” Logan said. “We get into the fifth inning and we only had six hits. The pitching wasn’t that tough, but we were making it tough on ourselves by not taking good approaches at the plate and not staying focused.”
Greenup County’s offense came to life in the final two frames after trailing 5-4 through five by plating four in the sixth while sending nine batters to the plate and adding five in the seventh with 11 hitters appearing.
“The last two innings, we seemed to get on track and put some hits together,” Logan said. “Bradley (Adkins) had a couple big hits and Carson had a couple. We just have to get everybody contributing somehow and some way.”
Ashland skipper Evan Yongue credited Greenup County’s approach and patience as the reason they came out on top.
“They fought the entire way and they battled,” Yongue said. “I thought they threw really well. We had plenty of opportunities with baserunners on, but we couldn’t capitalize. I think that’s where you see the difference in that game. We had 10 hits but only six runs to show for that.”
Ashland had the leadoff hitter aboard in every inning with either a hit, walk or error, but managed to push the man across only three times.
“I don’t know if that roof on the dugout is reinforced or not, but I spanked it a few times,” Logan said after grimacing from the leadoff stat. “That is something you can’t do. You lose your focus with some walks and errors and there’s not many times you put the first guy on and let’s see what happens.”
But the Musketeers defense came through in several big occasions when they need to stand tall. NeShawn Peppers led off the home first with a single to center but was quickly erased at second after he was caught stealing by a laser from Wireman behind the dish.
“Carson can play anywhere and I don’t know of anywhere we haven’t had him, yet,” Logan said. “He’s a gamer and that play set the tone right there. If you give them a little hope and incentive that they feel like they can run on this guy…Jonah (Gibson) isn’t real fast to the plate but Carson did a great job on that play.”
Ashland left runners in scoring position in every frame and stranded 12 total in the game.
Ryan Brown went five innings in the start of the Tomcats before handing the ball off the bullpen. Brown held Greenup County to six hits and four runs in the no-decision.
“Ryan Brown came out and threw very well for us,” Yongue said. “As a freshman, he’s really starting to step up and be that guy who is that third guy for us. It’s very good to see him starting to come into shape.”
Yongue credited Brown receiving some early run support for his solid outing on the bump before turning to ball over to the bullpen.
“As a pitcher, it’s always good to look up and see some insurance runs,” Yongue said of the 3-0 lead. “It’s got to give you a lot of confidence, especially with his age, it only helps him more. I think he got a little tired at the end and started elevating the ball, but overall, very pleased with how he threw.”
Bradley Adkins added two hits from the top of the order for the Musketeers, both two-baggers in his final two stops at the plate. Sawyer Alley led the Tomcats with two hits while driving in a pair.
Seven of Greenup County’s 15 hits went for extra bases.
GREENUP CO. 004 004 5 — 13 15 3
ASHLAND 212 001 0 — 6 10 4
Gibson, Underwood (3), Kitchen (5) Wireman (7) and Wireman, Adkins (7). Brown, Alley (5), Peppers (5) and Mullins. W—Underwood. L—Alley. HR—Clarkson (GC). 2B—Wireman (GC), Adkins 2 (GC), Carroll (GC), Clarkson (GC), Kitchen (GC).