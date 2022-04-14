The last baseball game Matt Clark coached encapsulated his coaching philosophy better, perhaps, than any other moment in his three years skippering West Carter.
The Comets beat East Carter in the 2021 62nd District Tournament final, 5-1, but it came at a cost. West Carter ace Trevor Callahan needed 108 pitches to get through it, and though he was eligible to throw against Raceland in the 16th Region Tournament quarterfinals four days later, his arm wasn't ready, Clark said.
So Clark didn't pitch Callahan. It cost the Comets dearly in a 22-0 loss to Raceland, but Callahan had a future and has fulfilled it. He's gone on to Morehead State as planned and appeared in nine games for the Eagles so far as a freshman.
That was more important to Clark than the region tournament, and that anecdote is indicative of the approach he brings to his new coaching gig: rebuilding East Carter's girls basketball program.
"I'm always gonna do whatever's best for the kids," Clark said. "At the end of the day, I want them to be able to play to their ability and to not put them in any spot that's gonna jeopardize them health-wise, mentally or anything. I don't want them in any spot where they can't succeed."
That was a tall order for the Raiders last season, who slipped to 3-24 and missed the 16th Region Tournament for the second consecutive season -- a difficult campaign for a program not long ago routinely in competition for region championships.
Clark has put significant thought, he said, into what he can do to begin a turnaround.
"I just want to see growth," Clark said. "Can we get better from the experience that they had last year? Can we build on that, and can we continue to improve and get the program going back in the right direction?
"They had so many years of success here and dominant teams. It's not gonna be an easy fix or a quick fix, but it's one that I'm gonna have to tackle head-on."
East Carter will do it by adapting its attack to its personnel, Clark said.
"Obviously everybody wants to get up and down and press and shoot the ball a ton," he said, "but the game will dictate a lot, our opponent, foul trouble, those type of things. Whatever's gonna make them be the most successful -- I'll adapt to their skill set and we'll make it work."
Clark's wife, Jennifer, is East Carter's volleyball coach. He assisted her for two years. Clark pointed out with Jennifer being involved in her sport in the fall and the spring, it fits well for him to coach in the winter -- especially from a childcare standpoint.
The Clarks' son, Matthew James II -- whom they call MJ -- turns 3 in June and "we couldn't really keep him tied down any more," Clark cracked. "He's off running."
Clark, 36, is an assistant principal at East Carter High School. He has coached various sports in stints at West Carter, Rowan County and Graves County, including a stint as a Comets girls basketball assistant. His West Carter baseball teams went 49-42 and won two district tournaments in three seasons.
Clark is a Cumberland High School and Morehead State alumnus. He is the sixth coach in East Carter's girls basketball history, according to a release from principal Kelley Moore.
(606) 326-2658 |