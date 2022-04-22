RACELAND Brady Clark may have watched more baseball than he participated in Friday night in the All “A” Classic state sectional against Raceland.
The southpaw dominated Raceland from the hill, tossing a two-hitter against his former middle school teammates as Pikeville rolled to an 11-0, five-inning run-rule win over the Rams.
“He did a phenomenal job coming back to his hometown against all his buddies,” Pikeville skipper Shane Simpkins said. “That was a big game for him, but that was a big win for us.”
Clark used a constant mixture of breaking balls early in the count and fastballs late to stymie Raceland over five innings. Raceland’s hits came in the first and fourth innings and were the only two baserunners until Clark plunked a batter in the fifth.
“That’s something that we’ve really been working on,” Simpkins said of Clark’s sequence. “He’s struggled the last couple years throwing (the curveball). He lost a little bit of confidence in it and we’ve been really working on it. Tip your cap to him, man.”
Clark fanned six in the game, including three of the four batters he faced in the fourth. His final strikeout came in the fifth, when he caught Eli Lynd looking to end the game.
“Coach Simpkins did a great job of sequencing batters and having a good scouting report on batters,” Clark said. “The curveball was working and if it's working, the fastball is working and I can build off it and pitch around it.”
Clark needed only 55 pitches to dispatch the Rams in the shortened game while having the luxury of a lead before he threw his first pitch. Pikeville struck for one run in the first, added two more in the second and then plated five in the third.
“It means I can be more around the zone and more in on batters,” Clark said of pitching with a lead. “When I don’t have any runs, you have to be on the corners a little more, but you can catch more of the plate when you have the lead and that’s huge as a pitcher.”
But Clark spent as much time or more in the dugout watching his team than he did on the field as the Panthers sent at least six batters to the plate in every inning.
“It's so exciting see us score runs and giving me run support,” Clark said. “That’s really big and eases your mind as a pitcher. When they are putting runs on the board, they are going to make plays behind you, so you just have to fill it up and throw strikes and let them go make plays.”
Added Simpkins: “It's something that we preach to all of our guys is being able to own the inside part of the plate. That sets up everything we do. We don’t have a guy who is going to light up the radar gun, so we have to locate (pitches). We talked about first-pitch strikes and getting ahead of these guys.”
Of the 17 batters Clark faced, 13 started with a strike from the southpaw.
“I’ve had the opportunity to come down and watch (Raceland) a couple times and scout them and we knew their approaches,” Simpkins said. “If they get ahead, they can do what they want to do. (Clark) did a great … phenomenal job of doing that tonight.”
Two of the four Raceland hitters that reached base safely were picked off by Clark and the sizeable lead continued to grow as the game went along.
“They got up on us (early) and any pitcher will tell you that you can be a lot more free when you get up two or three and then you get up six and then eight,” Raceland coach Marty Mills said. “Then everything becomes free. You are just pounding the zone and the hitters are at your mercy a lot. It's important to try and get on top of things. We just didn’t come out and get on top in early counts and things like that that we normally do. Hat’s off to them.”
Mills added: “I thought Brady did a great job. They scratched some runs early for him and he got on top of it and felt pretty good. Then he got into a groove and that’s not what you wanted from our standpoint.”
Simpkins knew the key to controlling the Rams were making them play from behind.
“Once we jumped on them early, it took away their bunting and running and some of those things that they really like to do and are really good at,” Simpkins said.
Pikeville tallied 11 hits and took advantage of six Raceland errors. The miscues came in timely moments and the Panthers took full advantage.
“That’s baseball,” Mills said. “This will be a good test for this group of guys because we haven’t really played from behind and not from anything substantially behind either. Learning how to chip away at things, that’s what they learned tonight.”
Noah Jarrell led the Panthers with a 3-for-3 night while driving in two. Jeb Wilkerson was 2 for 2 from the bottom of the order and drove in a pair as well.
But the night belonged to the kid who wore the orange and black as a kid before moving to the maroon and white in high school.
“It really means a lot,” Clark said. “I used to play in this program. Those are some of my best friends that I went to school with my whole life. I love a lot of those boys, but man, it feels good to win.”
Pikeville will advance to EKU next Saturday in the All “A” state quarterfinals.
PIKEVILLE 125 21 — 11 11 1
RACELAND 000 00 — 0 2 6
Clark and Windle; Coldiron, Pullin (3) and Shore (4) and Lynd. W—Clark. L—Coldiron. 2B—Lowe (P), Wilkerson (P), Floyd (R).