ASHLAND Drew Clark got perhaps the best look at the net he’s seen against Russell in his four years as Ashland’s offensive catalyst on Tuesday night.
It wasn’t until the final round of kicks from the mark after 90 minutes of scoreless 63rd District seeding soccer. And game Russell goalkeeper Marcus Bellomy even got a hand on that one.
But Clark got enough on it to slip it inside the left post, giving the host Tomcats four successful conversions from the spot to three from the Red Devils.
“Honestly, you have to play your heart out and be there on every ball,” Clark said of games against Russell. “I don’t think I’ve scored a clean goal against them in the four years that I’ve played. I’ve scored a couple goals, and not one of them did I even see the goal when I shot. The key is just to be where you’re supposed to be and play your heart out.”
Both teams made their first three kicks from the mark. Russell’s Caleb Springer, Blake Hern and Nathan Totten alternated tallies with Ashland’s Silas Pierzala, Gavin Maynard and Nick Parker.
The Red Devils sent their final two tries over the crossbar. Bellomy countered by saving Ashland’s fourth shot and did his best to parry Clark’s effort, but was unable to do so.
“He was put in the 5-spot for a reason,” Tomcats coach Preston Freeman said of Clark. “No ifs, ands or buts.”
Clark didn’t mind hitting the game-winner. He wouldn’t have minded it not coming down to the final kick from the mark, though.
“Me personally, I would’ve liked to score the goals that we had opportunities and not even get to this decision,” Clark said. “I think it’s important to let other teams know that we’re not gonna take you to PKs and we’re not gonna take you to overtime; we’re gonna win in the regular time. I think the best thing to do is to focus on regular time and not PKs and overtime, be proficient at moving the ball and passing and shooting.”
Russell under coach Randy Vanover has gotten a reputation for effectively disrupting opponents’ offenses, though, and did it again Tuesday.
“They were pressuring us non-stop from the get-go, from the first 10 seconds of the game,” Freeman said of the Red Devils, “and we were never able to find any fluidity with our flow offensively. It was a struggle. Russell fought their butts off, but we fought too.”
Ashland (4-0, 1-0 district seeding) had its chances early. Clark’s seventh-minute shot caromed off the underside of the crossbar and out. Bellomy stuffed Clark’s attempt 11 minutes later, and he slapped Parker’s back-post header off a free kick over the woodwork in the 29th minute.
Russell (2-3, 0-1 seeding) then took its tries. Totten’s free kick curved over the wall and off the crossbar in the 37th minute. In the 55th, Totten headed a ball to Jeison Benitez Ramires, whose rocket struck the intersection of the crossbar and the right post.
Parker, Pierzala and Tucker Keener each had a hand in stopping a Red Devils shot and clearing it in the 60th minute, and Parker’s tackle stopped a Totten run in the 67th.
“We played well. We moved the ball well. We had opportunities,” Vanover said. “We’re knocking on the door; we just can’t get over the hump, man.”
As overtime neared, Joe Kaczmarcyk cleared a couple of balls from the Russell box, and Ashland keeper Sawyer Frazier came off his line to make a stop in the 78th.
Vanover also credited Conner Jordan with coming up big on the Red Devils’ back line, and Freeman touted the defensive work of Parker and Sam Hicks.
The Tomcats followed an attention-getting win over Corbin on Sunday with their seventh victory over Russell in eight tries. (The Red Devils’ lone series win during that stretch was a COVID-19 forfeit last September.)
“We would like to have played better tonight,” Freeman said. “I still really like where our team’s at.
“I do like our confidence going forward. Getting the win, even though it’s not pretty, not all games in the district are gonna be pretty. We know that.”
