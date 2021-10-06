Bullitt East’s Macie Brown carded an 69 in the final round of the girls state golf tournament to win the individual title at the Bowling Green Country Club on Wednesday.
Marshall County placed three players in the top 11 to claim the team title by 38 strokes over Madison Central.
Paintsville’s Izzy Christy sank five birdies over her two rounds and finished in 10th place with an overall score of 10-over-par.
Several northeastern Kentucky players made the cut to play on the second day.
Greenup County, the 12th Region champions, had four players make the cut. Cambria Burke was tied for 63rd. Rachel Bush, Emma Kay Ruark, Emily Maynard and Taylor Gammon all finished in the top 100. The Musketeers placed 12th with a total score of 846.
Boyd County’s Morgan Kennedy shot a 88 on the final day and tied for 58th.