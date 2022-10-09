BOWLING GREEN Paintsville’s Izzy Christy didn’t have a clear view of her best shot at the girls state golf tournament at the Bowling Green Country Club on Saturday.
The golfers competing in the final round had to keep their eye on the junior as she hovered around the top spot during the two-day event.
Christy closed out her final 18 holes of the season with a 74. The round also included a hole-in-one at No. 7. The green was elevated, and she couldn’t see the hole from the tee box.
Christy’s ball still seemed destined for the cup, according to Tigers coach Bryan VanHoose.
“The hole was playing 134 yards,” VanHoose said. “I noticed a slope behind the pin, so I told Izzy to play the shot 137-140 and go dead at it.”
“I walked up to the green and she hit it about 6 feet short of the pin,” he added. “It ended up rolling past the pin about 30 feet. Gravity took over and it came back to the hole. The crowd hollered for it to keep rolling and it did, right into the center (of the cup).”
Christy (+6) eventually finished in a tie for fifth place with Cooper’s Reagan Ramage after recording four bogeys on the back nine. VanHoose said Christy improved her short game and it kept the round going during a cold and windy day on the course.
“Izzy played very solid,” VanHoose said. “It was not her best ball striking but her short game was as solid as we could hope for during two days under tough conditions.”
Boyd County’s Morgan Kennedy completed Round 1 in the top 10 with a 78 and ended the event in a two-way tie for 21st place. East Carter’s Emily Ledford also advanced to the state final found and tied for 80th place.
Marshall County’s Trinity Beth was the only player under par. She shot a 71 to win the championship with a total score of 1-under. Lyon County’s Cathryn Brown claimed second place at 2-over. Bullitt East’s Macie Brown and Madison Central’s Elizabeth Eberle tied for third at 4-over.
Madison Central (634) won the state team title, defeating second-place Marshall County (651) by 17 strokes.