MOREHEAD Scooter and Melinda Charles are such a baseball-minded couple, they named their sons after a bat company and two Hall-of-Famers.
Scooter, a Reds fan, deadpanned he “almost didn’t marry” Melinda due to her Cubs fanhood, which didn’t stop her from pitching Maddux Ryne as their youngest son’s name. Easton, their eldest, turns 8 this month.
“I said, I can’t get mad over naming him after two Hall-of-Famers,” Scooter said of the 3-year-old.
The hardball fixation extended to Charles’s professional life, too: he spent nine years coaching baseball at Elliott County and Bracken County and was named the region Coach of the Year once at each school. And he led the Polar Bears to 39th District Tournament titles in 2012 and 2015 over district heavyweight Mason County.
Given that history, how did Charles become a football coach on Rowan County’s first state quarterfinalist since 1982?
Charles has always carried on a side love for the pigskin, beginning when he played at Phelps — he wouldn’t divulge exactly when because he has a running game with his students, who try to guess his age.
Charles also served on officiating crews for “15, 16 years,” working primarily on the wings. That put him close to the fans and in contact with coaches, including an old friend who would later become his boss.
“First time (Charles) got here, he said, ‘I remember at Rowan County, it’s nuts, man. It’s nuts,’” Vikings coach Kelly Ford said, grinning at the recollection. “I said, ‘Yeah, it is. You try it on the other side now.’
“He sees how crazy it is here, the backing of our fans. He really loves it, and is glad to be back home.”
Charles indeed views Rowan County as home — he attended Morehead State and holds two degrees from there — and his path to Paul Ousley Stadium began in earnest with a teaching opening in 2017 at Rowan County.
“I coached baseball all my adult life, but Rowan County, we always wanted to be here and we were fortunate when the job opened to get it,” Charles said.
So he gave up coaching baseball in Brooksville for a spot teaching social studies in Morehead. But the desire to coach didn’t disappear.
Charles and Ford go way back — they refereed youth basketball together years ago and stayed in contact when Charles was at Bracken County. After some good-natured pestering from Ford and some Vikings players during two years away from coaching, Charles came on board the staff last fall.
“I like the kids a lot and so I really felt like I could help,” Charles said. “So here I am.”
As offensive coordinator, Charles got to work marrying his play-calling philosophy to his personnel. This year, that means coupling spread principles with the No. 2 back in the state in Class 4A in rushing yards per game, even if the Vikings occasionally can’t resist the temptation to chuck it.
“I think we want to be Air Raid-based,” Charles said. “Now, we’re blessed to have Cole Wallace to hand it off to a bunch, but we still want to play fast. We want to be tempo-based.”
That marks a shift from last year, which was Charles’s first calling an offense at the varsity level. He had worked as an assistant at Bracken County in 2016, when the Polar Bears went 8-3, and worked with their middle school program for several years before that.
Charles didn’t have a whole offseason to install his preferred offense before the 2019 season, so Rowan County stayed with a “Wing-T, jet-based system” familiar to what the Vikings were already doing, Charles said.
As it turned out, he didn’t have the time he’d have liked to get Rowan County ready this year, either, with no spring ball and a truncated preseason due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I told them in the spring, pre-COVID, guys, we’re gonna go to two-by-two (referring to the number of receivers on each side of the formation); we’re gonna go shotgun the whole time,” Charles said. “And I think that’s one reason we’ve gotten progressively better — because we didn’t have that spring to work on a new offense. We practiced two weeks and then we played, so it’s been constant developing. It’s been a work in progress.”
And it’s gotten progressively better. The Vikings went from rushing for 67 yards in a 37-7 loss to Russell in their opener to scoring 47, 53 and 41 points in three of their next four outings.
Then another hiccup — a shutout setback to Ashland on Oct. 30, which was preceded by 20 days without a game and followed by 27 more days off for a variety of coronavirus-related complications.
Once Rowan County finally got back on the field in the Class 4A, District 6 title game against Boyd County on Friday, the Vikings assembled 376 total yards of offense in an 18-6 victory.
All the waiting around exacerbated what Charles called the most significant difference between coaching baseball and football: longer lag time between games, even under normal circumstances.
“I always used to tell my baseball kids, if we had a tough loss, well, hey guys, we get to try again tomorrow,” Charles said. “Sometimes in baseball, they even let us try again right after we get beat. I think that’s toughest in football, because if you have those losses, you have to stew on it for so long before you can get back out there.”
Charles wasn’t sure he’d be getting back out there at all. He missed coaching but knew the time required and having a young family didn’t mesh easily.
His wife understood and gave her blessing.
“She is God’s gift to coaching wives,” Charles said of Melinda, who teaches English at Morgan County and is a former sportswriter for The Daily Independent and other newspapers. “She was like, hey, give it a try. Try and see how you like it. And so it’s worked out pretty well.”
That’s true for Charles and for the Vikings, if their current stock — playing in the state round of eight for the first time in 32 years on Friday at Boyle County — is any indication.
“He’s a competitor,” Ford said of Charles. “Great teacher, and he continues to strive and gets better every week.”
