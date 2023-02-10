RUSSELL Damon Charles experienced the big city at a young age.
The senior’s impact keeps getting bigger and now the only hustle and bustle he faces are the opposition’s attempts at slowing down the big man.
Russell holds a 21-4 record for many reasons. Charles’s larger-than-life presence on the court resides at top of the list. The forward has grown into a complete player that can embrace the bright lights from a bigger spotlight this season. Charles is bigger, faster and stronger than the season before.
Charles has become the ire of defensive game plans, and as Red Devils coach Derek Cooksey likes to describe it, the forward is “one of the toughest matchups in the area.”
“I’ve got to know him here at school when I was an assistant coach,” Cooksey said. “I met him and already knew he had a lot of talent. He’s really put the work into his game. He was one of those kids that always did what the team needed him to do. He was primarily our sixth man last year, but he got starter minutes throughout the season. One of his breakout games was against East Carter last year.”
“He was a big part of our success last season and now this season,” he added. “He’s made more of an impact on the defensive end. He’s got great timing as a shot blocker. He can put the ball in the hole in a variety of ways.”
Charles was born and spent the early years of his life in Brooklyn, New York. After fourth grade, his father’s girlfriend at the time got a job in our area and Charles decided to go with them.
He welcomed his new environment and his new home. It was a stark comparison to the one he left behind.
The love of sports became something Charles could lean on as adapted to his new surroundings. The senior has played multiple sports, but his interest usually gravitated toward basketball.
“It was very different here than in New York,” Charles said. “You can take the bus everywhere or walk to different places. Everything here is more spread out and people are a lot nicer here.
“I always remember playing basketball when I was really young. I would play out in the yard with my dad and brother.”
He quickly made friends. Senior point guard Carson Blum and Charles have been teammates since the fifth grade.
Charles can be soft spoken off the court. He lets his play do the talking for him. Blum said when Charles does speak, the team takes notice.
“Sometimes he can be quiet, but he can also be loud,” Blum said. “He’s really a funny guy. Damon can keep to himself, and that focus can translate to the court. His words can sometimes speak louder than his actions.”
When it was time to pick team captains before the 2022-23 season, the duo was a clear-cut choice.
“We have a great one-two punch with Carson and Damon,” Cooksey said. “Carson was more of the distributor last year, getting us into our sets, but he was still able to knock down shots when we needed them. They have a great knack for putting themselves into the right positions down the stretch. In late-game situations, they play well off one another. Carson is still a pass-first point guard but he is shooting it around 40% from the 3-point line this year.”
Charles believed the next step in his player evolution was to add more finesse to his physicality and toughness. After the first few games, more defenders started to gravitate into his space, which gave him the opportunity to get his talented teammates involved.
Charles fully invested in his opportunity to compete against Brady Bell in practice and play alongside one of the best scorers in the state last year.. The defending KABC 16th Region Player of the Year showed him there are more ways to impact a game than scoring a bucket.
“I started at the beginning of last year then I came off the bench,” Charles said. “It was about being more confident in myself this year. Even when (Brady’s) shots weren’t falling, he would do other things like hustling, rebounding, playing defense and getting another people involved.
“My game has expanded this year. Teams focus on me more, so I try to dish it out to the open man and let them play off with me.”
Cooksey saw first-hand the impression his teammates had on Charles last season. The soon-to-be senior knew his time had finally come and wasted no time getting back to work last spring.
“He saw the work that some of our seniors, like Brandy Bell and Griffin Downs put in,” Cooksey said. “Those guys really challenged him and showed the time and commitment you have to put into your game. The day after our season was over, he was already in the gym. He and Carson were in there every day. There’s a reason they are captains. They took that leadership role on to set the tone for the rest of the kids.”
“I’m so happy for Damon,” he continued. “He’s kind of quiet by nature and a very intelligent young man. It’s been good to see him break out of his shell so to speak and become a leader on this basketball team and in our school system.”
Charles has expanded his range on offense. The sweet stroke of his mid-range jumper compliments a bruising basket down low in the post.
The senior averages a double-double with 16.3 points and 10.2 rebounds a night. He shoots 55% from the field and has recorded 10 3-pointers this season.
Charles has tallied 37 blocks and 38 steals on the defensive end.
“I just wanted make sure that I can finish around the basket this year,” Charles said. “I draw a lot of contact. I have really worked on my mid-range jump shot. I can also step out to the 3-point line if I need to during games.”
Blum has increased his scoring output in his final year in a Russell uniform. The guard averages nearly 10 points a game.
Blum’s basketball path mirrors Charles. Each player had to accept a multitude of roles and waited patiently to showcase their full roundball resume’. Blum said the experience has been gratifying and the Red Devils’ success this season proves it was worth the wait.
“I knew I had to work even harder,” Blum said. “I knew I was stepping into a bigger role. I had to put the work in if I wanted the results. I’ve mainly focused on my ballhandling.”
“I try to be a leader as much as I can,” he added. “The guys have bought in to what I’m doing. It’s been very special. Damon is a great player. It’s allowed me to have a lot of freedom on the court and take some pressure off of me.”
Russell announced themselves as region contenders after recording a 16-game winning streak this year. The Red Devils faced their first setback since Dec. 16, after Greenup County won their district matchup on Friday night.
Russell had already secured the No. 1 seed for the 63rd District Tournament next week.
The Red Devils have already won three tournament championships this season and hope for a couple more in the coming weeks.
Russell travels to Boyd County on Monday in a battle of two teams that are peaking at the right time. The Lions are currently 21-4 and hold a 10-game win streak with a home date against Harlan County today.
“It’s just us staying together,” Blum said about the winning streak. “We all have the same goal every day. We come in every day and work really hard.”
Whether a player has excelled at a high level for many years or makes the most of their opportunity when it’s their chance to shine, every role carries its own importance.
Cooksey said one of the most fulfilling parts of his job is when he witnesses a player seize their moment.
“As a coach, you challenge kids and put them in situations,” Cooksey said, “but you don’t always know how kids are going to respond. It really says a lot about out kids and how they have been patient to take advantage of their opportunity. You can see a lot a maturity in our guys. They all can do various things to contribute to the team. This group has been the epitome of team basketball. Opponents will try to take away certain things and we keep adapting.”
Charles still relishes his transition from Brooklyn to bluegrass. The time it’s taken to make his own mark on the program makes him appreciate every second wearing the maroon and gold.
He knows there is still work to do and he would love nothing more than to experience one of the state’s oldest and cherished traditions—the Sweet Sixteen.
“It’s really a great feeling,” Charles said. “I really like the guys we have in the locker room. I like our coaches. It’s a great environment here. When you’re having fun, it can lead to good things out on the court.”