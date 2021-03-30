Ashland, KY (41101)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. High 58F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with light rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Widespread frost likely. Low 29F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.