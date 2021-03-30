Bill Mike Runyon is Paintsville basketball. In 29 seasons at the helm of one of Kentucky’s most storied basketball programs, he won 581 games, eight regional championships, 15 district titles, and one state championship in 1996.
Of all those memories, watching his former player, Landon Slone, lead the Tigers’ to their first 15th Region title since 2008 is a crowning accomplishment. Right up there with a state championship. National attention. Coaching is a calling, and that role doesn’t cease when one steps away. It’s a lifetime bond to the players and the program.
There’s perhaps no greater lineage than Runyon and Paintsville basketball.
“This is one of those moments where my career and life’s work has come full circle again,” Runyon said perched to the same seat Slone coached from in Paintsville’s thrilling 48-46 overtime win over cross-town rival Johnson Central on Saturday at Pikeville’s Appalachian Wireless Arena. “This is a special seat. I sat here many times, and I remember looking onto the floor at [Landon] as a player in 2008. Winning any championship is special, but Kentucky basketball is about getting to the Sweet Sixteen. To see one of my former players do this is a different kind of special. It’s something I have wanted for Landon since he started coaching.”
This season — and run at a Sweet Sixteen — has been one of evolution for Slone, who is in his fifth season as coach of the Tigers. As a player, Slone, who played a season at the university of Kentucky before transferring to then-Pikeville College, established a deep connection to Runyon.
In 2008, Slone’s senior season, there were some distinct similarities to the Tigers’ current tournament run. A semifinal round game pitched Slone and the Tigers against Shelby Valley and its star, Elisha Justice, who went on to lead the Wildcats to a 2010 Sweet Sixteen title and was named Kentucky’s Mr. Basketball the same year.
A record crowd watched Slone and Justice battle and when the dust settled, Paintsville advanced with a 79-70 overtime win. The Tigers went on to defeat Johnson Central in the title game, 59-44.
Slone remembers the elation of winning a regional championship as a player. At the time, Paintsville had not won a regional title in 10 years — they won four consecutive from 1995 to 1998.
“To go to battle with your team day in and day out with a goal in mind and achieve that goal is what basketball and sports are all about,” Slone said. “I remember hugging coach Runyon and that continues to be one of those moments I will never forget. As iconic of a figure that he is, it was always about us and the program.”
On Saturday, Slone celebrated with his team. The reversal of roles was evident as he embraced Colby Fugate, the Tigers’ leader who was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player. Fugate, like Slone, wears the No. 12.
There are striking similarities between the two aside from the jersey number. However, Slone is quick to note that the comparisons are probably not as accurate as they sound.
“First off, I couldn’t dunk the ball,” Slone said, laughing. “Colby is a joy to coach, and he understands what all of our contributions mean to our program, our school, and our community. He has the skills and potential to be much better than I was.”
Fugate, a junior, averaged 27 points in the 15th Region tournament, scoring a tournament-high 35 points in the Tigers’ quarterfinal win over Lawrence County. It’s apparent to see the bond Fugate has with his coach and Runyon.
“Not many high school players have the opportunity to play for a program that has the deep roots like we have in Paintsville,” said Fugate, who has played for the Tigers since he was in the eighth grade. “Coach Runyon set the standard, and it is nice to have someone like that around us. The bond that coach Runyon and coach Slone has is the same bond we have with coach Slone. To be honest, we probably take it for granted a little, but in times like this, it is obvious.”
Fugate and Slone also have some friendly banter on wearing the same jersey number.
“I told coach [Slone] I’ve been waiting to have a better tournament than him,” he chuckled. “I want to be the better No. 12. In all seriousness, I love playing for coach. He’s made me a better player, but what he teaches us is preparing us for life.”
On Thursday, Fugate and the Tigers will play at Rupp Arena — a dream of every Kentucky high school basketball player. It’s only achieved by a select few —16 teams annually.
Fugate can’t wait, adding “the closest I’ve been to the floor is one of the tunnels. I can’t wait to step on the floor and represent our region.”
He will do just that, alongside another generation of players making their mark in Paintsville’s basketball program. It’ll be the first for Slone — one of many predicts Runyon.
Runyon will be watching from the stands.
“I won’t confirm or deny that I coach from the stands,” he laughed. “It’s in my blood.”