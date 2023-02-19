Rowan County twin senior sisters Kandace and Katie Chandler enjoy their differences.
“It’s kind of like opposites (who) go together,” said Katie, who is younger by a minute.
You can tell the Chandlers, 18, apart on the basketball court. Kandace stands 5 feet, 8 inches, while Katie is 5-foot-10½, a fact about which Katie occasionally becomes a bit persnickety if you don’t remember the fraction.
“I get the death stare when I get their heights wrong,” Rowan County girls coach Matt Stokes said. “I try to tell them I’m a gym teacher; I don’t do math, I don’t do numbers.”
“I’m glad that we look different,” Katie added. “I don’t know how I’d act if someone looked exactly like me. It’d be weird.
Kandace Chandler took up basketball in fourth grade. She avoided one-on-one games against Katie.
“We hated playing one-on-one until we got into high school and realized we needed it,” she said. “We’ve had quite a few, especially during the COVID years when we couldn’t play against anybody else. We’d fight it out on our concrete court.”
Katie preferred gymnastics at first. Kerri Strug Fischer and Amanda Borden, two members of the “Magnificent Seven” U.S. 1996 Olympic women’s national team that won the U.S.’s first team gold medal, and Simone Biles, who has eight gold medals, are her heroines.
“I was kind of a late starter … I was short then,” Katie said. “Back then, I was a foot shorter than Kandace. My whole family had to convince me to play basketball; I was big in gymnastics. … I loved floor exercise. I loved dancing and the power of tumbling.”
Biles withdrew from parts of the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 to focus on her mental health. Katie Chandler said she’s empathetic with others who struggle.
“Whenever I see one of our teammates that’s down, I always check on them,” Katie said. “A lot of people that are athletes, they struggle with that. Most people, they push that aside because they’re athletes.”
Katie grew to 5-8 in eighth grade and hit 5-10 by her sophomore year. “The half-inch, I got that last summer,” she said. “I’m still growing. I was happy when I heard about that.”
Kandace used to tease Katie about their heights when they were younger.
“It kind of worked out because people started getting us mixed up, and they’d give me her stats for the games,” Kandace said.
Through 114 games at West Carter and Rowan County since the 2018-19 season, Katie Chandler has scored 964 points and grabbed 367 rebounds. Kandace has scored 271 points with 134 rebounds in 78 games since 2019.
Katie is stuck on her numbers because she’s been out since hurting her back before a Jan. 27 game at Fleming County.
“I was literally walking out of the locker room, and I was going out to practice to warm up,” Katie said. “Something just tweaked. It killed me; my legs felt like they kept going out from underneath me.
“I said I have a 40-year-old injury in an 18-year-old body.”
An MRI revealed a herniated disc in her lower lumbar spine. There are five discs altogether, and Katie said the problem is in the third or fourth.
“We’re hoping she’ll be back for (the 61st) District Tournament,” Stokes said.
The Chandlers offer strategies for defending each other.
Katie said you have to fake out Kandace with inside-out and crossover moves. “No, she’s not beaten me in a while; that will never happen,” she said.
And Kandace’s plan to cover Katie?
“Anything to throw her off guard because she’s expecting everything (in) basketball,” Kandace said. ‘I’ve got to dribble in circles just to throw her off because she knows everything so well. I’ve got to do about five pump fakes to fake her out.
“She gets one step on me and she’s gone. She’s so fast.”
Katie Chandler plans to play basketball at Campbellsville University, while Kandace wants to go to Morehead State University. Both plan medical careers – Katie wants to study exercise science and become a physician’s assistant, while Kandace has chosen nursing.
And yes, the Chandlers have talked a little about being apart for college.
“We’re not around each other so much when it’s not basketball season ‘cause she’s busy with basketball,” Kandace said. “It’s going to be a struggle, but it won’t be too bad, I don’t think.”
Katie looks forward to the challenge.
“It is scary, but I’m excited,” she said. “I’ll get to be my own person and not have her always beside me. But I love her beside me.”