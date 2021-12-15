LEXINGTON Johnson Central offensive lineman Grant Bingham was one of 21 signees with Kentucky’s football program on National Signing Day on Wednesday.
Bingham, listed at 6-foot-5 and 325 pounds, paced the Golden Eagles’ road-grading offensive line as Johnson Central played in its sixth state championship game in a span of seven years earlier this month on Bingham’s future home field — Kentucky’s Kroger Field.
Other Kentucky natives to ink Wednesday with their state’s flagship school: Elijah Reed (cornerback, Pleasure Ridge Park), Jackson Smith (kicker/punter, Boyle County) and Dane Key (wide receiver, Frederick Douglass).
Kentucky offensive line coach Eric Wolford praised Bingham’s athleticism, size, length, physicality and work ethic in a video released on Kentucky’s Twitter page on Wednesday.
Wolford said Kentucky projects that Bingham will move from offensive tackle, where he played at Johnson Central, to guard.
“He likes to bury guys, put them in the ground,” Wolford said.
Wolford added that Kentucky anticipates Bingham will be able to play left guard, center, right guard or right tackle up front, and that ability is what the next level seeks.
“Those are the same kind of traits that we’re looking for, as far as players that can go on and play in the National Football League, as far as having versatility,” Wolford said.