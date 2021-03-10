PAINTSVILLE It didn’t much matter for 57th District Tournament seeding, but Johnson Central versus Paintsville had a postseason feel — as usual — on Wednesday night.
"It's just two teams that go to war against each other," Lady Eagles coach Darrin Rice said. "Typical Paintsville-Johnson Central. There's hardly ever a blowout in this game."
That trend held true Wednesday, even after visiting Johnson Central got off to a 12-3 lead and hit five 3-pointers in the first quarter.
Paintsville chipped away until the Lady Tigers’ Ava Hyden drove for a layup that went around and down with 4:09 to play for the fifth lead change of the second half and a one-point lead.
But Sammi Sites stole it right back.
The Lady Eagles senior sharpshooter drained her fifth 3-pointer 23 seconds later to spark an 8-0 Johnson Central run to close the game and secure a 47-40 Lady Eagles win at Bill Mike Runyon Court.
"Playing Paintsville's always been my favorite," Sites said. "Big rivalry."
Sites tallied 17 points to lead all scorers for Johnson Central (18-4, 6-0 district seeding). She did it despite sitting much of the first half with early foul trouble, scoring 11 of her 17 points in the second half.
"You cannot give her space," Lady Tigers coach Les Trimble said of Sites. "If you make a mistake defensively, you don't hedge a screen high enough, she just breaks you down, and she made us pay tonight."
Kelci Blair joined Sites in double figures for the Lady Eagles with 12 points.
Leandra Curnutte scored 13 points to lead the Lady Tigers. She also had eight rebounds. Chloe Hannah totaled 10 points and Emilea Preece had eight points and 10 rebounds.
After falling behind by nine points, Paintsville (13-8, 3-3 district seeding) outscored Johnson Central 19-10 over the final 12:02 of the first half, tying the game at halftime and setting up a sprint to the finish.
That impressed Trimble, whose Lady Tigers already have four more wins than they notched in last winter's 9-20 campaign and came into Wednesday's game having won 11 of their last 14 since a 2-4 start.
"We just play hard, man," Trimble said. "Defensively, we get after it. ... Proud of our effort. I think we compete, and it's just a matter of us knocking down some shots. I think we can play with anyone in the region; we just struggled to make some shots."
Neither team's final shooting numbers were stellar. Paintsville finished 16 for 54 from the field (29.6%), 3 for 7 at the charity stripe (42.9%) and 5 for 22 on 3-pointers (22.7%).
Johnson Central was 17 for 47 from the field (36.2%) and 2 for 5 from the foul line (40%), all in the final 1:03 of play. The Lady Eagles connected on 11 3-pointers but needed 31 attempts to do it.
Early foul trouble made it difficult for Johnson Central to capitalize on its early 3-point prowess.
"We're capable of doing that for longer periods of time," Rice said of ripping the twine from long range, "but when you get early foul trouble and kids come out of the game, then it makes it tough. We didn't maintain that, we lost our focus defensively and we made bad decisions offensively. I wasn't real pleased overall with the game, but it's hard to complain too much in this situation."
"This situation" for the Lady Eagles is their best start since 2002-03, with the last win their sixth consecutive against Paintsville.
Sites attributed Johnson Central's success largely to the production it's gotten from younger players, including seven underclassmen who saw floor time Wednesday -- some more than usual with starters in foul trouble.
"That was hard on our younger girls," Sites said, "because they haven't been used to playing without me and Kelci a lot, but they stepped up and they accepted the challenge for it."
Johnson Central, which had already clinched the district tournament's top seed, will meet Magoffin County and Paintsville will oppose Martin County in the district tournament semifinals next week in Salyersville.
(606) 326-2658 |
J. CENTRAL FG FT REB TP
C. Blair 1-6 0-0 1 2
T. McKenzie 3-8 0-0 4 8
Vannoy 2-6 0-0 4 6
Sites 6-11 0-0 4 17
Kel. Blair 4-9 2-5 6 12
Stambaugh 0-1 0-0 0 0
Wright 1-2 0-0 3 2
Younce 0-3 0-0 7 0
K. McKenzie 0-1 0-0 0 0
Cantrell 0-0 0-0 0 0
Team 4
TOTAL 17-47 2-5 33 47
FG Pct.: 36.2. FT Pct.: 40.0. 3-pointers: 11-31 (Sites 5-8, T. McKenzie 2-6, Vannoy 2-5, Kel. Blair 2-6, C. Blair 0-4, Wright 0-1, K. McKenzie 0-1). PF: 9. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 13.
PAINTSVILLE FG FT REB TP
Helton 3-11 0-0 5 6
Curnutte 5-17 0-0 8 13
Preece 3-8 1-2 10 8
Hannah 4-13 1-2 4 10
Hyden 1-4 1-3 7 3
Maynard 0-0 0-0 0 0
Mulcahy 0-1 0-0 0 0
Chirico 0-0 0-0 2 0
Team 2
TOTAL 16-54 3-7 38 40
FG Pct.: 29.6. FT Pct.: 42.9. 3-pointers: 5-22 (Curnutte 3-8, Preece 1-3, Hannah 1-5, Helton 0-3, Hyden 0-2, Mulcahy 0-1). PF: 11. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 13.
J. CENTRAL 15 7 12 13 -- 47
PAINTSVILLE 10 12 9 9 -- 40
Officials: Marty Gibson, Mike Howard and Walt Maynard.