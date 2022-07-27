WHITESTOWN, Ind. Boyd County National 12U Little League softball All-Stars ignited their bats once more to stave off elimination in the Central Region Tournament on Wednesday.
After falling, 2-0, to Ohio on Monday, the Kentucky state champion collected 17 hits and 18 runs to defeat the Appleton American team from Wisconsin, 18-6, in five innings.
Lacyn Black struck out eight in the circle, drove in four runs and posted three hits at the plate to lead Boyd County.
The team wasted no time denting the scoreboard after scoring eight runs in their first at-bat and gave Black plenty of cushion to work with before delivering her first pitch.
Haeleigh Sharp plated the first tally with a single in the opening inning. Jordan Fraley followed with a two-run RBI single.
Boyd County batted around in the frame and Sharp would later record two more RBIs with a base hit. The team also scored a run on an error. a wild pitch and a groundout.
Emilee Bush plated a run with a single in the third stanza. Black sent another home with a base hit. A fielder’s choice allowed Black to score two batters later.
Brooklynn Jacobs tripled and Sharp came home to start the scoring in the fourth. Boyd County added another after a grounder.
Boyd County put the game out of reach in the fifth frame. Bush and Black both posted RBI base hits. The club scored on an error and a bases-loaded walk.
Wisconsin went down in order in the bottom of the inning to secure the Boyd County victory.
Sharp and Jacobs tallied four runs. Kaylee May scored three times. Bush also scored a run.
Lexi McKnight, Emmy Thornbury and May each contributed a hit.
Boyd County moves on to play Polk City, Iowa, today on ESPN+ at 10 a.m.
BOYD CO. NATIONAL 803 25 — 18 17 0
APPLETON AMERICAN 114 00 — 6 3 4
Black and Bush; Schreck, Erickson (1), Verhagen (4), Burton (5) and Hendrick. W—Black. L—Schreck. 3B—Jacobs (BC).