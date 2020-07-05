ASHLAND Hoping the fans around Ernie Chattin Field at Central Park had their fill this weekend, the pitchers for South Charleston and Chillicothe Post 757 decided to hurl gems and extinguish any thoughts of offensive fireworks.
Chase Norris of South Charleston tossed five scoreless innings on Sunday afternoon to lead his team to a 3-0 victory in the championship of the Ashland Fourth of July Tournament. He recorded eight strikeouts with just one walk and allowed five hits.
“He really beared down out there,” manager Jack Hudson said. “I told him he must have had good break on his curveball because he was getting a lot of swings and misses in the dirt. He had pretty sharp stuff. We had him on a 65-pitch limit. He went a few over that, but he threw a real solid game for his second outing of the year.”
Hudson said the team came together quickly after the WVSSAC shut down sports this spring. After playing just eight games this season, it hasn’t taken South Charleston long to find cohesion.
“We booted it around defensively, but that is typical since we were shut down until two weeks ago,” Hudson said. “When they gave us the go-ahead, we put this team together. We have played really good for two weeks.
“We had a couple of arms that didn’t travel with us today,” he added. “So, we had to get some extra innings out of those guys and throw a few more pitches than what I would have liked. This was a good weekend for us. This is the highest level of competition that we have played so far with Ashland, Chillicothe and Portsmouth.”
Chillicothe threatened in the fifth and then again in the seventh inning, putting runners at second and third base. After D.C. Dailey led off the fifth frame with a single, Lane Larson tagged a double down the third-base line. Norris induced a groundout to end the inning.
Larson laced his second two-bagger to the gap in left-center field in the seventh, but Chillicothe produced the same result. It scattered six hits and left several runners in scoring position.
“I thought we played pretty well,” Post 757 manager Tom Barr said. “We were just talking about the little things. We have a really nice club, but we are not good enough to not do the little things and beat Ashland and teams like South Charleston. We are not going to win tournaments and get the performance out of our team that we expect without the little things.”
Chillicothe defeated host Ashland Post 76, 9-6, earlier in the day in the semifinals after Ashland was the victor on Saturday evening, 12-7. Post 76 won a tournament at Chillicothe last weekend.
“We didn’t get a very good start from our starting pitcher,” Post 76 coach Mike DeLaney said. “We are both evenly matched. We got them last night, but we didn’t get them this morning. We gave them a grand slam during the game and that probably was the difference.”
South Charleston looked to manufacture some runs early as Chillicothe’s Lucas Foglesong was producing a solid outing of his own.
Connor Fizer connected on the first of his two base hits with a solid single in the second stanza. A fielder’s choice and a wild pitch moved him to third. Marshall Pile sent him home with a sacrifice fly.
South Charleston belted three consecutive hits in the fourth inning. Fizer’s double was sandwiched between hits from Andrew Sydenstricker and Enzo Lewis. The Lewis single tallied an RBI. Fizer found home plate again with another Pile fly ball.
“I’ve had some of these guys for a long time,” Hudson said. “Sometimes you can tell after a sixth game on a weekend they are exhausted. They aren’t anymore. They come to the field and they are ready to go.”
Concurred DeLaney: “I can tell by the way they play. They are excited to be back. They don’t have the strength from the mound that they usually have this time of year following high school. I’m usually getting three or four innings out of guys that I usually get a little more out of.”
Barr was also impressed by his hurler’s performance. Foglesong went a full six innings, scattering eight hits and three punchouts.
“I thought he threw a jewel,” Barr said. “We saw this South Charleston team earlier in the weekend. They really hit the ball through the lineup. I thought Lucas did a great job mixing his speeds.”
“They are so happy to be here,” Barr added about his players. “They aren’t complaining about every little thing like they normally do. The kids are genuinely this happy to be playing baseball again and we as a coaching staff are happy to get back into it.
The players weren’t the only ones excited to be back on the diamond. Area umpires Michael Salmons and Dave Anderson controlled the action all day at Central Park.
“I felt a little pain since I hadn’t been on the field since last July,” Anderson said. “It felt good to be back here. It felt good to try and locate pitches since I haven’t seen them since last summer.”
Anderson said it was like riding a bicycle. He sees a lot of talent in the 16th Region but trying to get timing back with the high caliber of players in summer baseball is a challenge he will gladly take.
“Summer ball is always fun because we get to see the best of all the area kids together,” Anderson said. “You don’t get that in other sports. It is neat. You get to know these guys a little more because you are here all summer with them.”
DeLaney said it was a welcome sight to see all the baseball fans at the weekend tournament.
“We’ve had good crowds here Friday, Saturday and Sunday,” Delaney said. “I think that is a good thing after everybody was locked up this spring. It’s good to see people out and about.”
Post 76’s record currently stands at 11-3. The team will make trips to Columbus and Whitaker Bank Park in Lexington in the coming weeks.
CHILLICOTHE 000 000 0 — 0 6 1
S. CHARLESTON 010 200 X — 3 8 1
Foglesong and Williams. Norris, Spurlock (6) and Strickland. WP—Norris. LP—Foglesong. 2B—Larson 2 (C), Fizer (SC).
