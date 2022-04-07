ASHLAND Ashland was up to its old ways on Thursday night.
But Johnson Central found a way to win after Randi Delong connected on a late long ball.
The Kittens scored a total of 47 runs in their first three games before leaving on spring break. The numbers were not as plentiful at the beach, but the team experienced a bountiful homecoming with the bats against the Golden Eagles.
Ashland pushed the run total to double digits once again. Johnson Central stayed close on the scoreboard with the assistance of untimely Kitten errors. Ashland put two big innings together before the Golden Eagles closed with a flourish.
Delong blasted a three-run homer in the seventh inning to propel Johnson Central to a 13-12 comeback win over Ashland.
“I joked with the kids after the game and said I’ve seen some ugly wins in my day,” Johnson Central coach Joey Estep said, “but the girls said, ‘Hey, it’s a W.’ We were able to forget about the first six innings and just look at the seventh inning. We did what we needed to do.”
“We came out and scored the runs we needed to get the lead,” he added. “In the bottom of the inning, on the road, we were able to hold them (off) and walk away with a win. I was very proud of them.”
Mason Delong opened the final stanza with a single. Abigail Williams moved her to third with another base hit. It set the stage for Randy Delong and the sophomore belted the pitch high and deep over the right field fence. She was met at the plate by her elated teammates.
Randi Delong said she was just looking to get on base. She ended up touching them all.
“I was just trying to get a nice base hit,” Randi Delong said. “I wanted to at least move the runners. Clara could come up behind me and hit them in. (After I hit it), I was hoping it would go out, but I didn’t know.”
Estep has seen Randi Delong’s late-game heroics before and wasn’t surprised to see the ball leave the yard.
“We count on her offensively,” Estep said. “She’s one of the best hitters in the region and the state. Those are the moments for her and the moments our team needs her to be in. She really excels in those moments. She’s always had the ability to knock one out of here.”
The Kittens scored seven runs in the second frame and four more in the fourth. Two walks and an Eagles error started Ashland’s offensive output. Katie Samuel connected on an RBI single. Alauna Troxler sent one across on a fielder’s choice.
Erin Patrick smacked a two-run hit and Jada Erwin followed with a single to drive in another. Patrick added an opposite-field hit down the right-field line to send two more home in the fourth frame.
Patrick was 3 for 5 at the dish, scored once and collected four RBIs. Samuel tallied three singles and Aubrey McCreary finished with a 3-for-3 night.
“We responded much better tonight than we did last week in South Carolina,” Ashland coach Scott Ingram said. “I was happy with that. When I went out to the field in the second inning, we had a conversation of shutting it down there (with the bases loaded). We still had plenty of time. We responded then Johnson Central responded back. That is what good teams do.”
Eagles starting pitcher Maddie Vaughn left the game in the second inning. She came back in the fourth and delivered a momentum-shifting sixth inning by striking out the side. Vaughn cooled off the Kittens’ bats as Ashland went scoreless over the last three frames.
“She struggled early on, but that’s what you want to see from a No. 1 pitcher,” Estep said. “You want to see them go back out and compete even when you’re not at your best. … In the last two innings, she grinded it out and did what she had to do.”
“Give her credit,” Ingram added. “She came back in and did a nice job. Unfortunately, we didn’t have momentum at the end. (Our sixth inning) did more for them than it hurt us. It really fired them up.”
Johnson Central came off the bus ready to swing the bat. The Golden Eagles produced three runs in the first inning after an Ashland (3-7) error sprung an early rally.
Clara Blair plated the first tally with a double. Kendal Hall slapped a hit through the infield to send another runner home.
Johnson Central (7-3) duplicated its effort from the first inning in the next frame. Jaden Bowling and Blair dented the scoreboard with RBI singles.
Blair was 2 for 4 with two RBIs for the Eagles. Claire Gamble scored three times and recorded two hits from the 9-spot.
“We just had to stay calm, which we did,” Randi Delong said. “We knew we had to comeback and get some big hits.
“The game showed what we need to work on. We need to work on our defense, but it also showed that we are better than we think we are.”
(606) 326-2654 |
J. CENTRAL 331 021 3 — 13 12 3
ASHLAND 071 400 0 — 12 16 6
Vaughn, Blair (2), Vaughn (4) and M. Delong. Erwin and Patrick. W—Vaughn. L—Erwin. 2B—Blair (JC), Hall (JC), Vaughn (JC), Troxler (A), McCreary (A). HR—R. Delong (JC).