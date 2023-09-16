RUSSELL Braxton Jennings sprinted through a seam, bounced away from a linebacker and darted toward the end zone.
The Ashland junior then appeared to slow down steps before the goal line on Friday night as Russell’s Parker Mitchell jarred the football loose from Jennings.
“I was scared. I thought I was going to get ripped when I came off the field to the sideline,” Jennings said with a grin. “I thought the coaches were going to be screaming at me, but I got the ball back and we scored so that’s all that mattered.”
The ball took a fortuitous turn and Jennings pounced on it in pay dirt, giving Ashland the first six of what would ultimately be 33 unanswered points in a 47-10 rout of Russell at Henry R. Evans Stadium.
Jennings and Tay Thomas each eclipsed 100 rushing yards, with 137 and 110, respectively. Ashland accumulated 479 yards on the ground on just 30 carries — 16 yards a tote.
Thomas, a junior, quickly chalked up their success to the front five.
“The line … this is the best game they’ve had so far,” Thomas said. “There were so many holes that were open, you could’ve driven through them, for real.”
Ashland coach Chad Tackett agreed.
“It starts up front,” he said. “Those five linemen — Joe Hicks, Eli Alley, Brady Marushi, Adam Frame and Cole Christian — set the tone and opened up lanes for our backs tonight.
“We got really, really talented backs,” Tackett added. “We just put the ball in their hands and let our line clear the path.”
Seven different Tomcats tallied touchdowns against the Red Devils.
Brandon Houston, Maverick Ashby, Jennings, Asher Adkins, Cameron Davis, Tay Thomas and Rieday Rucker — in that order — made end zone appearances. Houston also accounted for a two-point conversion. Jake Sexton booted three extra points.
Ashland (5-0) played without starting quarterback LaBryant Strader. He’s out with an AC joint (collarbone) injury that could keep him sidelined for an extensive period of time, according to his coach. He suffered the injury absorbing a sack against Bardstown in Week 4.
Houston, a senior, filled in nicely.
“He came in and managed the offense,” Tackett said. “We tried not to put too much on his plate, but he came in and did a good job. He’s a good leader. He’s a good character young man. A lot of guys on the team look up to him. He did a good job with his presence and leadership.”
Houston was 6 of 10 for 38 yards and a TD pass (to Adkins).
Russell lost senior running back Andre Richardson-Crews midway through the third quarter to a right leg injury. Coach TJ Maynard said after the game the diagnosis was a torn ACL, which would likely mean Richardson-Crews’ high school football career is over.
“Once we lost Andre, it just took the wind out of us,” Maynard said. “He’s such an important part of us. Other than (Ethan) Pack, he’s really the only guy with a lot of experience.”
Richardson-Crews led Russell (2-3) with 71 yards on 13 rushes prior to exiting. He scored on a 43-yard scamper with 1:54 to go in the second to close the gap to 14-10 — with help from an extra point by Ben Totten.
Ashland promptly took advantage of favorable field position (its own 46) and scored on Jennings’ TD run and a Jake Sexton kick to give the Tomcats a 21-10 lead at halftime.
Russell managed just 34 yards of offense in the second half.
The Tomcats won the field position battle. Their first four scoring drives started on the Russell 47, their own 46, own 44 and own 46, respectively. On all four of those kickoffs, Russell kept the football on the ground with onside and/or squib attempts.
Maynard understands if some spectators were scratching their heads.
“I’m sure there’s a lot of people thinking, what are they doing?” Maynard said. “Well, if you kick it deep, you’re kicking it to the best player on the field possibly, Jennings. And the Davis kid back there is pretty darn good, too. So we kinda felt like we didn’t want to give those a chance.”
Maynard admitted he wanted the kicks to travel a bit father than they did, but he was trying to avoid Ashland’s most dangerous weapons.
“So many weapons,” he said. “And defensively they run so well to the ball.”
Houston opened the scoring with a 1-yard run.
Totten responded with a 33-yard field goal to slice the gap to 6-3.
Ashby got loose for a 30-yard TD burst.
Richardson-Crews answered with a 43-yard jaunt.
Shortly thereafter, Jennings recorded his TD.
“The one (Jennings) scored, they ran power,” Maynard said. “Our outside backer played it really well, but he bounces it and uses his speed.”
Houston-to-Adkins from a yard out, a Davis’ 35-yard scoot, a Thomas 68-yard sprint and Rucker’s 50-yard journey rounded out the scoring for Ashland.
“In the second half, we settled in and played like we had the last couple weeks,” Tackett said.
Ashland will host Greenup County to open Class 4A, District 6 play on Friday.
Russell will begin Class 3A, District 6 competition by visiting Fleming County on Friday.
“We have enough guys to get things done,” Maynard said. “It’s about not losing focus, coming back (this week) and getting back to work. We lost our playmaker tonight, and that put us behind the 8-ball.”
ASHLAND615206—47
RUSSELL01000—10
FIRST QUARTER
A — Brandon Houston 1 run (Kick failed), 8:56
SECOND QUARTER
R — Ben Totten 33 field goal, 10:18
A — Maverick Ashby 30 run (Houston run), 4:31
R — Andre Richardson-Crews 43 run (Totten kick), 1:54
A — Braxton Jennings 34 run (Jake Sexton kick), 0:42
THIRD QUARTER
A — Asher Adkins 1 pass from Houston (Sexton kick), 10:04
A — Cameron Davis 35 run (Kick failed), 4:49
A — Tay Thomas 68 run (Sexton kick), 0:00
FOURTH QUARTER
A — Rieday Rucker 50 run (Kick failed), 8:30
AR
First downs1810
Rushes-yards30-47940-157
Comp-Att-Int6-10-05-14-0
Passing yards3854
Penalties-yards3-405-40
Fumbles-lost1-01-0
Punts-avg.1-475-24.6
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Ashland rushing: Jennings 8-137, Thomas 7-110, Rucker 2-69, Ashby 4-68, Davis 4-65, Houston 3-21, Newman 2-9.
Russell rushing: Richardson-Crews 13-71, Pack 12-54, McDaniels 4-36, Totten 3-6, J. Pennington 1-2, Leadingham 1-2, Jones 1-0, Haggard 4-(minus-2), Team 1-(minus-12).
Ashland passing: Houston 6 of 10 for 38 yards
Russell passing: Pack 5 of 14 for 54 yards
Ashland receiving: Lyons 2-18, Jennings 2-15, Duckwyler 1-4, Adkins 1-1.
Russell receiving: P. Mitchell 2-13, J. Pennington 1-8, McDaniels 1-6.