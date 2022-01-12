ASHLAND For about a quarter, it was a typical Ashland-Boyd County game.
Brad Newsome scored down low off Rheyce Deboard’s pretty transition feed with 2:35 to go in the first frame to lift the Lions within 11-10 on Tuesday night.
But Boyd County didn’t score again from the field for the next four and a half minutes as the Tomcats reeled off a 22-4 run en route to a 72-54 victory at Anderson Gym.
Ashland (12-4, 3-0 64th District seeding) claimed the top seed in next month’s district tournament.
Ashland’s starters scored all 72 Tomcats points, and all five first-teamers had at least nine of those points — even with leading scorer Ethan Sellars out with what coach Jason Mays called a “bad head cold.”
Ashland’s Colin Porter and Cole Villers each scored 20 points, Zander Carter netted 13, Tucker Conway dropped in 10 and Ryan Atkins added nine.
“It’s amazing,” Porter said of directing an offense with that depth of playmaking. “Whoever I go with, they’re gonna be able to knock the shot down.”
Porter also got his turn at ripping the twine himself. He scored 10 points during that 22-4 Tomcats run, including a pair of treys and a bucket off a hesitation move in the first 3:13 of the second frame.
“It was not in my game plan to have Asher (Adkins) play the point and run some early offense for Colin. We usually run it for Selly,” Mays said. “I can’t run some of that stuff for Cole because he can’t move that way right now (working through knee trouble), and they executed four scores in a row without a hiccup.
“When you got Colin Porter handling the ball, that ain’t me, that’s that boy,” Mays concluded. “He’s good.”
Porter was the beneficiary of effective ball screens from Atkins, Mays said, and also got a little extra space because of the quality of Ashland’s perimeter game.
“They like to stay tight on our shooters,” Porter said of the Lions, “which is very reasonable. We have a lot of great shooters.”
Boyd County indeed limited Ashland to nine 3-pointers — six days after the Tomcats set a 16th Region record with 20 triples, and three days after Ashland dropped 15 treys on defending state champ Highlands — but paid for it by conceding Porter’s 20 points, as well as Atkins’s nine.
Ashland committed just two turnovers and none in the second half against a defense known for forcing miscues.
“To heat them, they’ve got so many good pieces, and the main piece is on the top of it,” Lions coach Randy Anderson said of Porter. “We didn’t do a good job of getting off that top screen tonight, which put him with mismatches. When that happens, it’s really hard.
“We were trying to ‘no help’ on it,” Anderson continued. “Hopefully we could contain (Porter) and not let him go crazy, and take away their skip 3s. They’re just really good.”
Deboard scored 17 points and Newsome tallied 12 for Boyd County (12-3, 2-1 district seeding), which is slotted into the district tournament’s No. 2 seed.
Eight different Lions scored. Of the 10 Boyd County players who saw floor time, six of them were playing in their first Ashland-Boyd County varsity basketball game.
“We just had an awful lot of young players or inexperienced players that just got a taste of it for the first time tonight,” Anderson said.
The Tomcats won their 41st consecutive game against 16th Region competition and their ninth in a row against the Lions. They meet again Jan. 25 in Summit.
BOYD CO. FG FT REB TP
Hicks 1-3 0-0 0 3
Ellis 1-3 4-8 6 6
Newsome 6-9 0-0 2 12
Deboard 4-9 6-8 5 17
A. Taylor 1-3 0-0 4 2
Spurlock 2-4 0-0 1 5
Robertson 1-4 0-0 1 3
Holbrook 0-0 0-0 0 0
Vanover 3-5 0-0 4 6
G. Taylor 0-0 0-0 2 0
Team 2
TOTAL 19-40 10-16 27 54
FG Pct.: 47.5. FT Pct.: 62.5. 3-pointers: 6-12 (Deboard 3-4, Robertson 1-2, Spurlock 1-3, Hicks 1-2, Newsome 0-1). PF: 10. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 14.
ASHLAND FG FT REB TP
Conway 3-6 2-2 0 10
Carter 5-11 2-3 7 13
Porter 9-18 0-0 2 20
Atkins 4-5 1-1 7 9
Villers 8-12 0-0 4 20
Adkins 0-4 0-0 3 0
T. Davis 0-1 0-2 4 0
C. Davis 0-1 0-0 0 0
Team 1
TOTAL 29-58 5-8 28 72
FG Pct.: 50.0. FT Pct.: 62.5. 3-pointers: 9-23 (Villers 4-7, Porter 2-5, Conway 2-5, Carter 1-3, Adkins 0-2, T. Davis 0-1). PF: 12. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 2.
BOYD CO. 12 13 12 17 — 54
ASHLAND 20 21 14 17 — 72
Officials: Mike Whisman, Maurio McKissick and Jeff Adkins.