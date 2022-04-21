ASHLAND Leadoff hitter Jack Heineman smoked the ball in his first at-bat on Thursday night, but the hard liner went right into the glove of the first baseman.
The senior came to the plate in the next frame, and he hit it where no one could get to it.
Heineman parked a no-doubter over the right-field wall and the home run sparked an early scoring surge for Ashland. The Tomcats added three more runs in the fifth inning to propel them to a 9-2 win over Bath County at Alumni Field.
“We were really excited about winning that first inning,” Ashland interim coach Derek Runyon said, “and the home run turned the tide really quick. It was an energy boost that we haven’t had in a long time. We needed that.”
Heineman played his third game at the leadoff spot. Runyon said, after much collaboration with his assistant coaches, it felt like the perfect spot for him.
“We’re looking at on-base percentage and so forth,” Runyon said. “It feels like the right time for him to be there. His percentage is phenomenal. If you get in the situation where you’re turning the order around, it’s, who do you want to see up there on our roster? It’s Jack Heineman.”
Bath County took notice and walked him intentionally in his final two trips to the plate. It gave LaBryant Strader extra swings, and he delivered.
Strader kept it in the park but sprayed the ball all over the outfield. He collected a pair of doubles and a triple. He scored three times and knocked in a run.
“LaBryant Strader has gotten better every game,” Runyon said. “I’ve been around for almost two weeks and every game his approach and his contact get better. He’s a true product of listening to coaching and hard work. … Tonight, it was a great result for someone who works really hard.”
Ryan Brown pitched six innings, struck out eight and gave up five hits to pick up the victory.
Neshawn Peppers and Strader hit consecutive doubles in the first inning. The latter allowed Peppers to score. Strader later crossed the plate on a wild pitch to give the Tomcats an early 2-0 lead.
Colin Howard opened the second stanza with a single. He made to third after a Bath County error. Ryan Adkins walked to bring Heineman to the dish.
Heineman lifted a towering long ball over the right field fence. He knew it once it left the bat, and he rounded the bases to bring three runs home.
“We came off the bus slowly,” Bath County coach Patrick Armitage said. “I feel like if we had that intensity that we had in the middle part of the game, it would have been a closer ball game. We haven’t played with a lot of big boys this year. … We have had some good performances but haven’t faced a guy throwing mid-80s. It took us an inning or two to adjust.”
Bath County (17-6) sliced the deficit with a tally in each of the fourth and fifth innings. Adam Whitt lined an RBI single down the right-field line. Jayce Smith knocked in another with a base hit in the fifth but was thrown out at second base trying to stretch it into a double.
Armitage still left encouraged and will be anxious to see how his team responds with important games still looming.
“We’ve got a rough patch of games coming up,” Armitage said. “We still have Rowan County and Fleming County twice. We play East Carter. You’re talking several of the big boys that we will be running into. We will see great pitching and good defense.
“Tonight, we hit the ball hard, but right at people,” he added. “Our guys don’t have a lot of experience, but we have talent, too. It’s just a matter of putting it all together.”
Ashland (5-11) added three runs in the fifth on Brady Marushi’s RBI single, a grounder and a Bath County miscue. Strader scored a run in the sixth after his triple.
“We didn’t have the opportunity to play for a week,” Runyon said. “We were chomping at the bit to get back out there after last week against Boyd County. We needed a night like tonight. We could see them working this week in practice. We’ve put in a lot of work the last four days. I appreciate what these kids bring to the field every day.”
BATH CO. 000 110 0 — 2 5 3
ASHLAND 230 031 X — 9 8 1
Easton, Roussos (5) and Smith; Brown, Justice (7) and Marushi. W—Brown. L—Easton. 2B—Smoot (BC), Peppers, Strader 2 (A). 3B—Strader (A). HR—Heineman (A).
(606) 326-2654 |