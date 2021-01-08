RUSSELL With 2:55 to play in the opening half, Russell had Ashland right where it wanted the defending 16th Region champions.
All tied up in an 18-18 affair.
That would be the final time the Tomcats would let the Red Devils breathe any sign of life in the contest after closing the final 2:55 of the half on an 11-0 run that would grow into a 21-2 spread early into the second half to cruise to a 58-42 win Friday night at the Marv.
Ashland forced four Russell turnovers in the nearly five-minute stretch—all going for points for the Tomcats.
“I had the wrong game plan going in,” Ashland coach Jason Mays said. “I thought we were going to be able to turn them over in the backcourt. It’s a testament to how tough their kids are. I’ve seen Charlie (Jachimczuk) play football and basketball now for three years and that kid is just going to compete. (Russell) isn’t returning many players, so I thought we would be able to exploit that with on-the-ball pressure. It just wasn’t working. It caused us to have too much space defensively, so we just called the dogs off and pressured in the half-court.”
Ashland forced 15 Russell turnovers and when the pace of the game switched from slow and methodical to helter-skelter, Russell coach Tom Barrick said, advantage Tomcats.
“They want to run up and down the floor,” Barrick said of Ashland. “They do not want to play a quarter-court game and we knew that. If you look at it, when the game gets fast, that’s when they are at their best. When the game got fast, (Ashland) was able to exploit some things there, so that was a big swing.”
Mays said changing the placement on the court of where his team applied pressure was a deciding factor.
“That was the key because they struggled scoring it in the halfcourt against our pressure whereas they were getting better looks because we were selling out in the backcourt and giving up straight-line drives,” Mays said.
“We got six straight stops going into halftime,” Mays added. “That provided the separation you need to win a basketball ball game on the road. I tell our kids that on the road, we are going to have to be 10 points better and some places—our schedule is ridiculously hard—you are going to have to be 15 points better from the tip.”
Cole Villers led the Tomcats with 17 points. Colin Porter and Zander Carter each added 11.
Brady Bell netted his first points with 6:28 to play in the third quarter but Ashland answered with five quick points from Carter with a triple and a long two for a 38-20 Tomcats lead that grew to as many as 20 in the frame.
“I thought (Ashland) did a great job tonight on limiting his touches,” Barrick said of Bell. “That’s something we have to do better as coaches is getting him touches. He’s a tremendous athlete and we have to get the ball in his hands.”
Barrick added: “I thought we guarded really well tonight, especially in the quarter-court. It was a tough game and we obviously didn’t play as well as we needed to.”
Both teams featured leads and runs in the opening quarter until Russell grabbed its first lead at 8-6 on a Parker Doak jumper. Ashland quickly responded with another bucket, but a strong and-1 from Charlie Jachimczuk staked the Red Devils to their largest lead at 11-8.
“We are still trying to win the game in the first two minutes,” Mays said. “Trying to hit a 16-point shot—which doesn’t exist—so we have to trust our offense and trust each other more and that’s the part where we are learning to connect to one another more and getting better.”
Villers connected on his first triple to tie the contest at 11-11 and Hunter Gillum dropped a floater from the baseline for a 13-11 edge after one.
Ashland opened the second quarter on a 5-0 run after a Sean Marcum stick-back made it 18-13, but back-to-back Jachimczuk buckets provided the Red Devils with a 5-0 run to even the game at 18-18 with 2:55 to play in the half.
Ashland’s shooting woes form long range continued with back-to-back games with sub-30 percentages from beyond the arc. However, Mays said the process takes patience to see its labors come to fruition.
“We aren’t hitting shots right now and that’s what we do,” Mays said. “We hit them in practice every day. Heaven sakes, Colin Porter hit 85,000 3s this summer and so did Cole Villers. They worked harder than they’ve ever worked in their life, so now mentally, they are comparing themselves to what everybody is expecting us to do and when you fall short of that, it’s like, ugh. We have to get our minds right before we can get the play out here right and we will. It’s just going to take some time.
“I hate saying this because I feel like a broken record, but we aren’t as good as everybody thinks we are … yet. We will be, but we are still teaching kids defensive concepts I’d hoped they would’ve learned in eighth grade. It’s going to be a bumpy road for a while but then it’s going to click.”
Jachimczuk and Bell each had 12 for the Red Devils, with all of Bell’s points coming in the second half. Jachimczuk’s first bucket of the night that tied the game at 4-4 gave the senior his 1,000th point in his career for the Red Devils.
ASHLAND FG FT REB TP
Villers 7-15 0-0 5 17
Porter 5-18 1-2 4 11
Sellars 3-7 0-0 4 7
Marcum 3-4 0-0 11 6
Carter 5-10 0-0 1 11
Gillum 1-4 0-0 4 2
Atkins 2-2 0-0 4 4
Ashby 0-0 0-0 0 0
Conway 0-0 0-1 0 0
Davis 0-0 0-0 0 0
Adkins 0-0 0-0 0 0
Williams 0-0 0-0 0 0
Freize 0-0 0-0 1 0
TOTAL 26-60 1-3 34 58
FG Pct.: 43.3. FT Pct.: 33.3. 3-pointers: 5-24(Porter 0-6, Carter 1-6, Sellars 1-4, Villers 3-6, Gillum 0-2). PF: 17. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 10.
RUSSELL FG FT REB TP
Quinn 1-2 0-0 0 2
Jachimczuk 5-12 2-4 4 12
Bell 3-12 5-7 4 12
Blum 1-2 1-2 1 3
Doak 1-3 0-0 2 2
Downs 4-6 2-2 7 10
Patrick 0-0 1-2 2 1
McClelland 0-0 0-0 1 0
Abdon 0-0 0-0 0 0
Charles 0-0 0-0 0 0
TOTAL 15-37 11-17 21 42
FG Pct.: 40.5. FT Pct.:64.7. 3-pointers: 1-8(Jachimczuk 0-1, Bell 1-4, Blum 0-1, Downs 0-2). PF: 11. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 15.
ASHLAND 13 16 16 13 — 58
RUSSELL 11 7 11 13 — 42
Officials: Dave Anderson, Joe Coldiron, Ken Catron.