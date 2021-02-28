WESTWOOD Jason Mays said he could see Ashland’s fatigue on Sunday afternoon while it played its third game in three days against Fairview at George Cooke Memorial Gym.
However, the Tomcats still had enough in the tank for their defensive pressure to stymie the Eagles for a 73-41 victory, the first in their last three tries.
“I knew we were going to have flat legs coming out,” Mays said. “We missed some outside 3s short and that was obviously evident of that. Once we picked up the pressure, got the blood flowing and got some energy, those shots started falling and we had 11 for the game.”
The pressure turned the tide for Ashland (10-4), which led after the first quarter, 20-17, and after two quick fouls in the first 58 seconds of the second quarter held just a 20-19 edge.
The Tomcats’ Colin Porter drained a 3-pointer to stretch the lead and then swiped the ensuing inbound pass from Fairview and converted the layup.
Eight steals by the Tomcats in the second period, many on the Eagles’ side of the court, led to points. Ashland’s 17-0 run over the course of 2:51 put the Tomcats ahead by 37-21 before Jaxon Manning’s points in the paint halted the Fairview scoring drought.
Manning added one more field goal in the first half for two of his 25 points, but the Eagles trailed 48-23 at halftime.
Play was stopped with 59 seconds left in the first period to recognize Manning after his bucket put him over the 1,000-point mark of his career. It was a lone bright spot for Fairview.
“It was a relief, I was kind of nervous about it before the game,” said Manning, a junior. “There’s been some great players who played here, and to be in that club with them is just amazing.”
Two free throws by Manning and a 3-pointer by Fairview’s Steven Day opened third-quarter scoring after Ashland called off its press.
Mays reapplied it and the Tomcats closed out the third period with a 15-0 run. Ashland got each of its players into the game.
“We needed one for sure,” Ashland center Sean Marcum said. “After a few nights on the road, it was hard to get our legs back under us, but it felt good to come in here and get a win.”
The win for the Tomcats followed a 71-62 loss to Covington Catholic on Friday and an 87-85 loss to Simon Kenton on Saturday. Ashland’s next game is today at Boyd County.
Fairview (4-15) will be back in action on Tuesday when it hosts Raceland.
ASHLAND 20 28 15 10 – 73
FAIRVIEW 17 6 5 13 – 41
Ashland (73) – Porter 18, Sellars 10, Villers 20, Carter 6, Marcum 2, Gilliam 2, Ashby 2, Adkins 3, Conway 8, Freize 2. 3-Pt. FG: 11 (Porter 3, Villers 2, Carter 2, Conway 2, Sellars, Adkins). FT: 2-4. Fouls: 15.
Fairview (41) – Manning 25, Caldwell 2, Day 10, Harper 4. 3-Pt. FG: 2 (Manning, Day). FT: 13-17. Fouls: 7.