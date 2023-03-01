The poet William Carlos Williams once famously wrote, “So much depends upon a red wheelbarrow …”
For the Ashland Tomcats on Wednesday night, sophomore Zander Carter was their red wheelbarrow in a 77-54 win over Morgan County.
Or perhaps a maroon wheelbarrow.
Poetry allusions aside, Carter led the Tomcats to a big first-round win against Morgan County in the 16th Region Tournament.
“He’s fantastic,” Ashland coach Ryan Bonner said. “He’s got the experience; he’s been here and done this so he knows what it takes. He’s been our leader all year on and off the floor. We expect nothing less from him.”
Carter stepped up in the first half as the only Tomcat in double figures with a whopping 22 points.
The massive production kept Ashland moving forward until the rest of the team fell into that same rhythm.
For Morgan County coach Reece Griffith, the loss brings an end to a stellar first-year head coaching stint.
“This is a special team,” Griffith said. “We’re only graduating one, Ben Hampton, everyone else is coming back. Our community has rallied around us, you see them in the crowd. My No. 1 goal coming in was to change the culture. I think the culture is headed in the right direction.”
This was just the fifth meeting between the two schools in the last 25 years, according to the KHSAA website, with all but one being a 16th Region Tournament matchup.
Ashland now leads in the series, 3-2.
Morgan County jumped out to an early lead in the first quarter, with junior Cameron Adams putting up seven points for the Cougars.
The Tomcats were bolstered in the opening frame by its ability at the boards, as 13 of the team’s 18 points were second-chance points.
Morgan County led the entire first quarter, exiting the frame 21-18, but Ashland quickly had something to say about that.
On the Tomcats’ first two possessions, Zander Carter and Nate Frieze, respectively, hit 3s to put Ashland out front, 27-23.
The Tomcats would extend that lead to 11, taking a 44-33 lead into the half.
Ashland hit 10 3-pointers in the first half, seven coming in the Tomcat-heavy second quarter.
Morgan County, who shot 61.5% in the first quarter, was just 33.3% accurate in the second quarter.
At the break, Carter led in scoring with his 22 points.
Gatlin Griffith led the Cougars with 12.
In the third quarter, the Cougars were buried by an avalanche of offense from Ashland.
The Tomcats led by as much as 26 in the third quarter.
A late string of three baskets from Morgan County to end the frame made things 65-45 going into the final quarter.
Those late baskets were the only consecutive field goals from the Cougars in the second half.
Ashland created an insurmountable hill for Morgan County in the fourth quarter.
As a largely uneventful final frame came to a close, Ashland had secured the 77-54 victory.
Carter had the high-water mark for all scorers with 30 points.
Gatlin Griffith and Adams both had 14 for Morgan County.
Ashland moves on to the semifinals. It will take on the winner of Russell vs. Fleming County on Monday, March 6, at Ellis T. Johnson Arena.