PAINTSVILLE Zander Carter is wise beyond his years.
The sophomore, who is Ashland’s lone returning starter from last year, scored a game-high 33 points Thursday night to lead the Tomcats to a lopsided 80-50 win over Johnson Central at Eagle Fieldhouse.
Ashland (8-6) used a 16-3 run to end the first half and take a 36-23 lead. This included four points in the final 7 seconds as Asher Adkins scored and Rheyce Deboard picked off an inbounds pass to score at the buzzer.
The Tomcats didn’t let up in the second half.
Johnson Central (6-8) trailed by as many as 18 in the third quarter. They got as close at 46-34 after scoring six unanswered, capped off by a Jacob Grimm jumper with 1:49 remaining.
Ashland’s Carter silenced that run with a 3-pointer, one of his five for the game, to end the quarter.
From there, the Tomcats exploded for 31 points in the final quarter.
Deboard, a senior, had 17 points for Ashland. Senior Tucker Conway rounded out three Tomcats in double figures with 12.
Eighth-grader Austin Slone led the Golden Eagles with 17 points. Senior Ryan Rose followed with 13.
Johnson Central returns to action Saturday at home against Mountain Mission (Virginia). Ashland hosts Pikeville Saturday. Each game is set for 7:30 p.m.
ASHLAND 13 23 13 31 — 80
J. CENTRAL 10 13 11 16 — 50
Ashland (80) — Zander Carter 33, Asher Adkins 2, Caleb Clarke 4, Tucker Conway 12, Rheyce Deboard 17, Nate Freize 2 LaBryant Strader 2, Braxton Jennings 8.
Johnson Central (50) — David Funk 8, Jacob Grimm 4, Ryan Rose 13, Brayden Shepherd 8, Austin Slone 17. Totals: 19 (2) 3-12