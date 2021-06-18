BELLEFONTE Sudden victory golf was the last thing on Iris Cao's mind.
Cao wasn't contemplating a 55th hole for much of Friday's final round of the AJGA Natural Resource Partners Bluegrass Junior Presented by Encova Insurance. When it happened, she captured the crystal by knocking down an eagle putt for the win at Bellefonte Country Club.
“I really did not think I would be in the position for a playoff,” said Cao, of Duluth, Georgia.
Friday's win not only culminated Cao's first visit to Bellefonte; it was her first AJGA tournament win in four years on tour.
“It feels amazing,” Cao said. “I'm so happy to finally have gotten this opportunity.”
Cao, Mia Nixon (Martins Mill, Texas) and Anna Swan (North East, Pennsylvania) all finished at 4-over-par 214 after 54 holes; Cao's 2-under 68, however, was the lowest. (Nixon's even-par 70 was second, and Swan carded a 2-over 72.)
For much of Friday's round, Cao's goals were a little less lofty. She saw Nixon, Swan and Kimberly Shen (Johns Creek, Georgia) ahead of her.
“I was sitting in fourth, and I was two strokes off top three,” Cao said. “And I was just shooting for finishing second or third.”
Cao fired a 1-under 34 — including two birdies — after nine holes. She duplicated that on the back nine for the 68.
Swan was a stroke ahead of Cao with two holes left — a fact she did not know. Then, a problem — a bogey 5 on No. 17.
“(No. 17) is a tricky hole,” Swan said. “It's a dogleg left, trees on both the left and the right … It's definitely narrow, it slants to the right.”
In the playoff at the 455-yard, par 5 No. 1 hole, Cao's driver put her about 196 yards from the flag. One shot later, her ball was about 12 feet from the cup.
“I got down to look at it; I just saw it was uphill, slightly right to left,” Cao said. “I'm a fan of those type putts, so I was pretty confident — because they're easy.”
Shaky Hands
Lexington Christian Academy junior-to-be McKean Collins was nervous, but he hung on for a one-shot win over Clark Akers of Nashville.
“My hands were shaking on the last putt, honestly, the last few holes,” Collins said.
Collins had reason to be anxious — his 1-under 209 included Friday's 3-over 73. Akers, meanwhile, finished at even-par 210 thanks to a 4-under 66.
On the 392-yard par-4 18th, Collins put his tee shot behind a tree. Two shots later, he looked at a 15-foot par putt with a three-foot break.
“I just read it right and made it,” Collins said.
Locals Struggle
Connor Calhoun, of Grayson, finished tied for 17th at 9-over 219, including a final round 71. Billy Gussler of Ashland tied for 26th (12-over 222), Dylan Stultz of Greenup tied for 41st (18-over 228), Clay Ison, of Ashland, tied for 46th (21-over 231), and Gunner Cassity of Russell tied for 53rd (28-over 238).
Gussler, who's headed to Rhodes College in Memphis this fall, started with a birdie followed by disaster — four straight bogeys.
“I missed a short putt on No. 3 and let it get to my head,” Gussler said, “and I just started playing bad and didn't really come back from it. That was the main thing.”
Yilin (Justin) Sun, of Shenzen, China, was third (2-over 212). Drew Van Dyke (of Charlotte), Jiongchen Li (Qingdao, China) and Michael Lee (Fairfax, Virginia) tied for fourth at 3-over 213.
Final Leaderboard
BOYS
Player Par Score
1. McKean Collins -1
2. Clark Akers E
3. Justin Sun +2
T4. Drew Van Dyke +3
T4. Jiongchen Li +3
T4. Michael Lee +3
GIRLS
Player Par Score
1. Iris Cao (winner in playoff) +4
2. Anna Swan +4
3. Mia Nixon +4
4. Kimberly Shen +7