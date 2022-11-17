In the preseason, Jesse Peck wasn’t even sure if Johnson Central would have its kicker.
In the district finale, it was up to Sawyer Crum to win a championship.
Never mind the ACL in his kicking knee is torn. Crum’s confidence was intact.
“Sophomore and junior year, when those moments would come up, I was shaking; I was nervous,” Crum said. “And when I got out there that time, it was different.”
Different has described all fall for Crum. It started off as a negative, but he’s turned it into such a positive that his coach didn’t mind comparing him to one of the best ever to play his position in northeastern Kentucky.
‘I kicked it and it worked’
Crum isn’t sure how.
Johnson Central’s football placekicker and high-scoring soccer player tore the ACL in his left knee – the one on the leg with which he primarily kicks – during a club soccer game in May.
With Crum’s senior year looming, he knew surgery to fix the knee would’ve robbed him of his last go-around on both the gridiron and the pitch for the Golden Eagles.
So he decided to forego surgery to keep playing.
But how does a kicker kick, or a soccer shooter shoot, without a critical ligament intact in his kicking knee?
“I don’t actually know that,” Crum deadpanned. “I don’t know how it works, I just, I kicked and it worked.”
No kidding: Crum posted 28 goals and 26 assists for the soccer Golden Eagles, who won their first 15th Region Tournament championship in six years. That’s tied for 21st in the state in goals and tied for fourth in assists.
And Crum has connected on 52 of the 53 football extra points he’s tried this year – the third-most in Class 4A and tied for eighth across all classes.
Crum kicks with not one but two braces on his left leg to hold everything in place. That has allowed him to retain his power, which is prodigious.
“We didn’t know if we were gonna have Sawyer this year when we found out (about the tear),” Peck said. “Then he told me he was still playing soccer and everything was going great, and that was amazing to me in itself.
“To see him make all the cuts and all the kicks that he did on the soccer field, and then he came out and practiced and was kicking just as hard, just as far as he had the year before, it was pretty impressive.”
That would’ve seemed difficult to envision in May, when Crum got the news no athlete wants to hear.
“Whenever it originally happened, it was just devastating,” Crum said of the torn ACL. “I knew I wasn’t gonna give up on my dreams and my sports, but it was just a really big setback.”
Crum was originally told, he said, he wouldn’t likely be able to play soccer, which requires much more mobility than placekicking.
“I walked out of there and was like, ‘I’m gonna do it,’” Crum said. “From the very beginning, it looked a little rough, it hurt a lot, but I just fought though it and then it became so much easier.”
Golden Eagle genes
The level of investment Crum supplied to be able to play two sports for the Golden Eagles without a functioning ACL came as no surprise to Peck, in part because of Crum’s genes. His father Noel is an assistant superintendent in the Johnson County Schools district.
Peck, a 2000 Golden Eagles alumnus, remembers Noel Crum as a young and enthusiastic teacher when he was walking the halls at Johnson Central.
“He was pure Johnson Central, all Johnson Central, then,” Peck said of Noel Crum, “and then to see … his love for school and everything that he’s done for Johnson County, you know that some of that has to rub off on his kids.”
That’s manifested itself in Crum participating in one or more sports essentially all year long.
“He’s a soccer player, he’s a football player, he’s a bowler, he ran track for us, he played tennis,” rattled off Peck. “I would hate to try to count how many varsity letters that Sawyer has. The love of competition runs very deep through him.”
Crum proved it by putting off surgery to fix his ACL not only until after football and soccer season, but also until after bowling in the winter.
Crum also did so by coming up big in perhaps the two biggest games he’s played this year – one in each of his fall sports.
Making ‘hurt’ worth it
The soccer Golden Eagles got two looks at defending region champion Lawrence County in the regular season. They dropped both, 6-5 on Aug. 29 in Louisa and 9-1 on Sept. 26 in Paintsville.
Bulldogs star Blake Maynard scored all nine of Lawrence County’s goals in the second encounter. It was apparent to Johnson Central when they met again two and a half weeks later in the region tournament final that the Golden Eagles had to do something different.
Enter Crum, who man-marked Maynard everywhere he went through 90 minutes of regulation and overtime.
So what if he was chasing the second-leading scorer in the state – without a fully intact knee?
“I didn’t really play any differently than I normally did; I just made it work,” Crum said. “I would bend down so my knee could actually move. There were times I had to slide left and right to get to it.
“It was rough. It was a lot of work. It hurt.”
Limiting Maynard to one goal was worth it, though. Johnson Central matched that tally, forcing kicks from the mark, which the Golden Eagles won to claim the region crown.
‘Cool as a cucumber’
Johnson Central had won 28 straight football games against district competition when Letcher County Central came to town on Oct. 21 – and needed one more to claim the Class 4A, District 8 championship.
Dramatic and competitive moments were few and far between in those previous outings. That changed at Coach Jim Matney Field against the Cougars, though.
The lead changed hands six times over the first 47 and a half minutes, and that exchange left Letcher County Central ahead, 34-28, as time wound down.
But the Golden Eagles’ Zack McCoart got in the end zone with 38 seconds to play, and a winner-take-all game for the district title was suddenly coming down to an extra point.
Crum was calmer than both his teammates and his coaches in the moment.
“Mason Lawson grabbed my helmet, and he like spat in my face trying to talk to me,” Crum said. “He was like, ‘You better get it in.’ I was like, ‘Yes sir.’”
For Peck’s part, he was concerned with the rest of the operation, with Johnson Central’s typical long snapper sick and having visited the hospital that day, and a freshman holding.
“I was a nervous wreck,” Peck said. “Sawyer was cool as a cucumber, went out like he had done 1,000 times before, and just nailed it.”
Johnson Central won, 35-34.
Though Crum excels in scoring chances, he also is important in kickoff situations, Peck said.
“Being a left-footed kicker I think is a lot like having a left-handed quarterback,” Peck said. “The ball spins a little funny coming off his foot, and it’s hard for teams to field the hard squib kicks that we do sometimes. But he’s also, even with the torn ACL, got the strength to put the ball in the end zone for us, or put it inside the 5 pretty consistently.”
Crum’s effectiveness in both of those aspects led Peck to mention him in the same breath as Johnson Central alum Tyler Pack, who retains the state record for distance in both field goals (60 yards) and punts (89 yards).
“We feel that Sawyer is up on that level,” Peck said.
‘Whoever, whenever’
Crum’s extra point against Letcher County Central played an outsized role in handing the Golden Eagles home field advantage in the first two rounds of the postseason.
That ends tonight. Johnson Central travels to Corbin for the third round of the Class 4A playoffs due to RPI.
The Golden Eagles, of course, would rather be home, but they’ll gladly make the trip to Redhound country in search of an eighth consecutive berth in the state semifinals.
“Our guys have the mindset that we’ll play whoever, wherever,” Peck said. “The last game (state final) hopefully is always on the road, so it doesn’t kill you.”
After all, what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger. Crum’s fight to keep his Golden Eagles career from concluding prematurely is testament to that.
