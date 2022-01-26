SUMMIT Cole Villers feels he has found solid footing on the court again.
It showed on both ends of the floor Tuesday night, whether he was diving for a loose ball or rising up from long range to hit eight 3-pointers against rival Boyd County.
“It’s starting to feel like my shot again,” Villers said. “I took off so long with my knee. I wasn’t able to shoot. I wasn’t able to do anything. I finally feel like I got my legs under me. My shot is feeling really good right now.”
Ashland scored the first 10 points against the Lions and hit eight of its first nine shots.
Unfortunately for Boyd County, the Tomcats’ offensive heat wave would only get hotter.
Colin Porter and Villers combined to hit eight of 10 from beyond the arc in the opening half. It helped open the floodgates and Ashland cruised to an 88-62 victory at Boyd County Middle School.
“I think tonight was the first time he wasn’t half-stepping mentally,” Ashland coach Jason Mays said. “Early in the game, how many times did you see him dive on the floor? He has a torn meniscus. He through caution to the wind and look what happened.”
“We still have to have smart matchups for him defensively,” he continued. “His lateral quickness is not what it was (before the injury). I never would have played him as long as I did, but our trainer wanted him to be the last guy we took out for conditioning.”
Porter supplied the fuel to ignite the early offensive outburst for the Tomcats. He scored 16 of his 28 points in the opening frame, including four from beyond the 3-point line.
The junior point guard totaled five in the contest and Ashland continued its 3-point barrage with 16 from long distance.
“It opens up the floor for us,” Villers said about the Tomcats’ outside shooting. “I was hitting tonight and (the defense) will have extra help on me. Then it’s just an extra pass. One night it could be Tucker (Conway) or Ethan (Sellars) or Zander (Carter) or Colin. Anyone on our team can force the other team to make adjustments.”
The Lions needed to make quick alterations after falling behind, 20-5, late in the first quarter. The Tomcats’ margin grew larger in the second stanza. Sellars made his first seven shot attempts, including a steal and two-handed slam during a 17-2 Tomcats run in the frame that vaulted the margin to 42-13.
“We have to get ourselves to the point where we are mentally ready to compete,” Boyd County coach Randy Anderson said. “They are tough kids. In a game like this, it’s a matter of getting over that mental block. We missed three straight at the rim and an uncontested 3. On the other end, we give up two transition buckets and two naked 3s. That gets them going and (Ashland) is a rhythm team.”
Rheyce Deboard connected from downtown at the 3:39 mark of the first period for Boyd County’s first field goal of the contest.
Villers collected a four-point play and added a triple in the final minutes of the first half. Brad Newsome closed out the second quarter with five quick points, but the Lions trailed, 49-22, at intermission.
The Ashland defense held the Lions to 21 field goal attempts in the first two quarters while the Tomcats collected at total of 18 baskets in the same time frame.
Mays said a strong, defensive mindset can plant the seeds for success.
“We are at our best offensively when we are focused defensively,” Mays said. “It’s what I’ve been the most frustrated with our team recently. We have slipped a little on our defensive focus. A basketball team is like a garden. If you do weed it during the season, at the end, you are going to have a garden full of weeds. … The details matter.”
Mays indicated the defensive message was delivered during the preparation for the Tomcats’ latest meeting with the Lions. Ashland has won 10 straight against Boyd County (13-4).
“Coach Mays is always prepared for these games,” Villers said. “It hard to come into Boyd County and win by 20 points. I don’t think we have done that since I’ve been here. It was a really good team win.”
Boyd County (13-4) regrouped at halftime and scored 11 quick points to open the third quarter. Anderson said the Lions slowed down the offense and made sure they had quality looks at the basket.
“The first bucket was a layup to start the second half,” Anderson said. “They had us really stretched defensively in the first half because they were making shots.”
Ashland (15-4) pushed ahead with another vintage run, a 14-0 surge to end the stanza.
Villers netted 28 points to shared team-high scoring honors with Porter. The senior also grabbed 10 rebounds. Sellars chipped in 15 points.
Newsome led Boyd County with 19 points. Deboard tallied 17 points and Jacob Spurlock added 10.
Newsome keeps making an impact on both ends of the floor, according to Anderson.
“Brad knows what his strengths are (on the court),” Anderson said. “He is very good off the catch and off the dribble. He is making free throws now. We know he will guard it and he gets some of his points off his defense.”
Ashland, ranked No. 7 in the Associated Press poll this week, hosts No. 3 Covington Catholic this Saturday.
“We had a great conversation as a team,” Mays said. “We want to them to be where their feet are and be present. They were that (on Tuesday). I am so proud of them because that resonated with them. Now, they have a high-energy focus going into the Covington Catholic game because they took care of business.”
(606) 326-2654 |
ASHLAND FG FT REB TP
Atkins 2-4 0-0 2 4
Porter 11-15 1-3 5 28
Sellars 7-13 1-1 5 15
Villers 9-11 2-2 10 28
Carter 0-9 0-0 4 0
Conway 2-6 0-0 1 6
Adkins 1-4 2-2 2 4
Davis 1-4 0-0 4 3
Williams 0-0 0-0 0 0
Jackson 0-1 0-0 0 0
Team 2
TOTAL 33-67 6-8 35 88
FG Pct: 49.3. FT Pct: 75.0. 3-point FGs: 16-30 (Porter 5-7, Sellars 0-2, Villers 8-10, Carter 0-4, Conway 2-5, Adkins 0-1, Davis 1-1) PF: 9. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 6.
BOYD CO. FG FT REB TP
Hicks 2-3 0-0 1 6
Ellis 3-3 0-2 5 6
Newsome 6-14 7-8 5 17
Deboard 7-17 3-4 2 19
A. Taylor 0-1 0-2 4 0
G. Taylor 2-2 0-0 1 4
Robertson 0-2 0-0 0 0
Holbrook 0-1 0-0 1 0
Spurlock 4-5 0-0 1 10
Jackson 0-0 0-0 1 0
Team 1
TOTAL 24-48 10-16 22 62
FG Pct: 50.0. FT Pct: 62.5. 3-point FGs: 7-12 (Hicks 2-3, Deboard 3-5, Robertson 0-1, Spurlock 2-3) PF: 8. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 11.
ASHLAND 25 24 29 10 — 88
BOYD CO. 11 11 20 20 — 62
Officials: Roy Wright, Nathan Sutton, Jordan Barker