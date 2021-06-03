SUMMIT Kentucky fans eager to meet players and coach John Calipari got their chance on Thursday when the team visited Boyd County Middle School as part of the 2021 satellite camps offered this summer.
UK athletics officials said 70 boys and girls between the ages of 7-17 attended the three-hour camp where the kids could participate in drills with their favorite players along with hearing some words of encouragement from Calipari.
“To all the young people around the state, all you young players, if you want to be the best player on your team be the best ball handler,” Calipari said to the campers.
The coach had advice to the parents, as well, telling them to encourage their young players to practice.
Calipari’s pep talk came during a break between drills at the camp that also included a question-and-answer session with the camp attendees plus an autograph session with the UK staff and players.
Among the players who attended the camp, the third of 10 stops the team will make in June included incoming freshman Daimion Collins, sophomore Kareem Watkins, sophomore Lance Ware, Iowa transfer C.J. Fredrick, sophomore Dontaie Allen, junior Zan Payne, freshman Bryce Hopkins, and junior Keion Brooks Jr.
The camp required a payment of $99, a price well worth the experience for Brock Biggs.
“Kentucky is my favorite basketball school,” said Biggs, who won an autographed shoe, a signed poster and UK-branded socks after hitting the required layup, foul shot and 3-pointer needed to win the gear. “I loved (the camp). It was awesome.”
Biggs said his favorite workout with the players was a drill called King of the Court in which a ball was rolled to a camper who had four dribbles to get the ball to the basket. A missed shot required a trip to the back of the line and the next shooter got a chance.
Lilah Salmons said her favorite workout was one called knockout because it involved many of the Kentucky players who attended. While she didn’t have a favorite player, her takeaway from the camp was practicing, just like Calipari encouraged.
Ashland resident Tim Pack said he didn’t hesitate to pay the camp fee to get his son enrolled. It was a small price to pay, he said, to meet Calipari and the Kentucky team.
“To see his eyes light up is a pretty awesome thing,” Pack said. “It’s an awesome experience for these boys to see this.”
In addition to Boyd County, other satellite camp sites have been in Bardstown, Union, Elizabethtown, Covington, London, Crestwood, New Castle and in Olive Hill at West Carter High School.
Calipari and UK host three other camps on the Lexington campus.
After all of the camps were canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Pack said having a camp this year offered a sense of normalcy.