LOUISVILLE Kari Seasor had a good feeling going into the Ripken League All-Stars 10U state softball tournament over the weekend.
But she wasn’t sure.
“We really didn’t know what to expect, since this is our first year in this league and we didn’t know the caliber of play that was gonna be down there,” Boyd County’s coach said. “We knew that we had good players. We knew that they had worked their tails off all season. It was just a matter of, where were they gonna measure up against these other kids?”
Well enough to finish as state runner-up.
Boyd County battled back from a loss in its second game of bracket play on Saturday all the way to the championship game of the double-elimination tournament before falling to a host team from Fern Creek.
That didn’t dampen Boyd County’s enthusiasm. Its Ripken League produced the 8U state champion and a 10U club that got to the title game.
And the 10U team did it with its best pitcher only available for its first game Friday.
Elyn Simpkins threw a no-hitter with 11 strikeouts in an 8-0 four-inning win against Johnson County on Friday — “She did her thing because she’s an absolute rock star,” Seasor said — before leaving, as planned, for a travel-ball tournament, along with two other players.
Boyd County had hoped to have that trio for three games Friday, but rain limited play to just the one victory against Johnson County. And Simpkins was the only player on the roster who had ever pitched in tournament play.
Regardless, Boyd County was prepared. Seasor — herself a former pitcher and outfielder for Morehead State — and assistant coaches Jay Coleman and Jason Goad had worked to get others ready to take the circle.
“I had seven or eight girls and I left it open: ‘If you want to pitch for this team, if you want to try, if you’ve ever pitched before, if you think you have some sort of talent at all in the pitching realm, come on out and let’s do this,’” Seasor said. “So for an hour before practice every single day, every time we had practice, they came out there and they worked their tails off.”
Haylie Hall was a product of that effort and drew praise from Seasor for her resilience and control in the circle.
“The girl has natural ability, and she wants to do it, she wants to pitch,” Seasor said of Hall. “She has the mechanics down; it’s more believing in herself. So for the last three weeks that’s all we worked on is, are you gonna believe in yourself? Do you have the confidence to do it?”
What Hall did this weekend should help. Seasor recalled one particular instance in which Hall took the ball with no outs and the bases loaded and got out of it without allowing any runs.
“I don’t think Haylie realized what she actually did for the team just by coming in and throwing strikes and letting her defense work,” Seasor said. “She did that for us multiple times one weekend, and I could not be more proud of that little girl.”
Jadyn Goad, Shelby Gauze and Isabella Gray also got the ball in the circle.
M’Kinzi Kouns had the walk-off RBI to score Goad in a win over Lawrence County. Gauze homered in another eventual walk-off win over Johnson County, and Kendra Hulett, in a maneuver necessitated by the nature of softball tournament play, intentionally struck out in that game to end an inning and ensure Boyd County would get to start a new inning, Coleman said.
Hulett in center field also threw to Goad for a relay to Gauze at home against Johnson County. Gauze then found Maddie Clark at third base for a double play.
Seasor and Coleman also touted contributions from Daphne Adams, Lainey Hughes, ESPN Felty, Katie Walden and Karson Honaker in their first-ever tournament.
“The girls adapted really well,” Seasor said, “no matter where they were put on the field.”
After dropping a bracket-play game Saturday to Johnson County, Boyd County was back at it at 9 a.m. Sunday, Seasor said, and was on the field all day, with sporadic breaks — except for when it was cheering for the 8U team, coached by Seasor’s brother-in-law Lance, on its way to the title.
Boyd County went 6-2, including four straight wins, before a 14-0 loss to Fern Creek Orange. That team doubles as an A-level travel team known as NKY Swat 2k10, Coleman said.