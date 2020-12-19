HUNTINGTON UAB made Marshall feel like it was playing a game that was impossible to win in the Conference USA championship game Friday night at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.
Marshall found a spark in the fourth quarter after Grant Wells hit Xavier Gaines on a 70-yard touchdown pass to trim the deficit to 15-13 with 5:38 to play.
But 90 seconds later, UAB’s Tyler Johnson called game with a 71-yard answer to Trea Shropshire as the Blazers captured their first-ever win in Huntington and their second conference title in three years with a 22-13 win over the Herd.
“We just like our matchup with Shropshire,” UAB coach Bill Clark said. “Tyler Johnson throws the deep ball as good as anybody and Shrop was just making plays. We probably should have had three MVPs with him, Spencer (Brown) and the defense. What a play by him and it was great protection by the O-line.”
Johnson passed for 252 yards and a pair of touchdowns, with 180 of those yards going to Shropshire on five grabs.
UAB (6-3) played its first game last week in 42 days after COVID-19 forced numerous cancellations this season. But the Blazers know all too well how to deal with adversity after their program ceased operation for two seasons in 2015.
“I think our whole program was built on adversity and faith and believing in each other,” Clark said.
Brown rushed for 149 yards on 30 totes and earned his second C-USA championship MVP. Six of Brown’s runs moved the sticks for the Blazers, who tallied 21 first downs to the Herd’s 10.
“We’re a running football team,” Brown said. “We are going to run the ball regardless of the score. We just stuck to it and the O-line blocked phenomenal all night and opened up holes for me and I just did the best I could.”
Brown became the first two-time MVP in the championship game and the second to rush for over 100 yards. His performance also marked the first time Marshall (7-2) had allowed a 100-yard rusher this season.
Marshall’s final attempt to convert on fourth-and-4 from the Herd 19 was tipped by Alex Wright and allowed UAB to close the game in victory formation.
“Unfortunately, we did not play well enough as a football team to win this game,” Marshall coach Doc Holliday said. “Offensively, we didn’t do a good job in the first half at all. We have to play better. UAB did a good job defensively. They were able to run the ball offensively and win the time of possession there. We just didn’t get it down there when we had to.”
Both teams traded punts to open the contest, followed by UAB orchestrating an 11-play, 64-yard drive that consumed 6:10 to grab a 3-0 lead on a Matt Quinn 30-yard field goal.
The Blazers made it 9-0 after a Johnson-to-Hayden Pittman 19-yard strike with 11:55 to play in the half. UAB held the ball for a suffocating 20:17 in the first half while limiting Marshall to only 80 total yards of offense—all rushing—and not allowing the Herd to convert a pass attempt in the half. Grant Wells went 0 of 10 and Xavier Gaines was intercepted before the break.
“Offensively, we have to play with more confidence,” Holliday said. “We aren’t making the plays that we were making before as an offensive team. Defensively, we did some good things, but we couldn’t get off the field there on that third down.”
For the Blazers, however, offense was not a problem after racking up 240 of their 468 yards in the contest before the break.
Marshall’s first points in over 116 minutes of football came after Wells found Artie Henry for a 7-yard touchdown that cut UAB’s lead to 9-7 with 6:17 to play in the third. But the Blazers found their highest-scoring quarter of the night in the final 15 minutes behind a pair of Quinn field goals and Johnson’s second TD.
Quinn finished with three field goals, including a career-long 48-yarder with 5:55 to play. The kick also set a new C-USA championship record formerly held by Marshall’s Justin Haig (46 yards, set in 2014).
UAB shattered the title-game record for time of possession after holding the ball for 41:26 to Marshall’s 18:34, with three of the Blazers scoring drives lasting over six minutes.
“That’s just way too much,” Holiday said. “They were out there way too much. Offensively, we did not do a good enough job of getting them off the field when we needed to. That was a game that was back and forth there until the end and we just couldn’t get them stopped when we had to and couldn’t make enough plays offensively when we had to.”
Brenden Knox led the Herd with 67 rushing yards.