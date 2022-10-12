LOUISA The Lawrence County High School Athletic Hall of Fame is inducting its second class tonight at 5 p.m. before the football Bulldogs host Belfry.
Gina Wright, Eddie Wayne Michael, David Michael, Jason Michael, Phillip Ratliff, Gerad Parker, Taylor Porter and Chandler Shepherd compose the class.
Wright was the 1980 state champion in shot put with a mark of 39 feet, 2 inches.
Eddie Wayne Michael, a Louisa High School 1972 alumnus, coached football at Lawrence County in the 1980s and went on to become the district’s superintendent.
David Michael was All-State in baseball and the first Division I signee in school history. He once struck out 20 opposing hitters in one game before going on to play at Morehead State.
Jason Michael, an All-State football player, played at Western Kentucky, where he won a Division I-AA national title, and coached at the college and NFL levels, including a stint as the Tennessee Titans’ offensive coordinator. He currently coaches the Philadelphia Eagles’ tight ends.
The late Ratliff, who was All-State in football, basketball and baseball and was The Daily Independent Player of the Year in all three sports, was a member of Marshall’s 1992 national title football team.
He began his coaching career at Lawrence County and Spring Valley before jumping to the college level and James Madison, Marshall and Charlotte.
Parker was an All-State football and basketball player and finished his Bulldogs gridiron career as the state’s all-time leader in receiving yards and touchdowns before going on to play at Kentucky. He once served as Purdue’s interim head coach and is now coaching Notre Dame’s tight ends.
Porter was All-State in basketball and played in the Kentucky-Indiana All-Star series. She was OVC Freshman of the Year at Murray State before moving on to Marshall.
Shepherd was a three-time All-State baseball player and remains in the KHSAA’s top five all-time in career wins, shutouts, consecutive scoreless innings and strikeouts. He played at Kentucky and went on to pitch for the Baltimore Orioles, during which time he struck out New York Yankees stud Aaron Judge.