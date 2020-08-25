LOUISA Lawrence County has paused football workouts for two weeks after a member of the Bulldogs coaching staff tested positive for COVID-19 using a 15-minute rapid test on Tuesday morning, superintendent Dr. Robbie Fletcher said.
Fletcher said that, based on current information and consultation with local health department officials and a regional epidemiologist, the Bulldogs players are believed to be “at a low to minimal risk,” but recommended that parents monitor students for symptoms and get them tested if symptoms arise.
“Of course, COVID testing is a parent decision, not the decision of the district administration,” Fletcher said.
Practice can resume Sept. 8. That is three days before Lawrence County was scheduled to open the season at Russell, making it appear impossible the Bulldogs could satisfy KHSAA acclimation requirements in time for that game.
Russell athletic director Joe Bryan said that game will not be played and that the Red Devils “are actively searching for an opponent to replace them.”
Fletcher said all other Lawrence County sports may proceed as scheduled and that the coach who tested positive was not involved in any recent back-to-school events.
“We will continue to work with our local health department and regional health officials to make decisions that help our students and staff stay safe,” Fletcher said. “We want our community to have confidence in us. That can only happen with communication and cooperation. It is all part of being ‘All In.’”
Later Tuesday afternoon, Fleming County Schools superintendent Dr. Brian Creasman announced on Twitter that a Panthers coach has tested positive for COVID-19 and that, “because of the protocols in place, at this time, there is no need to suspend athletics.”
Fleming County previously took the same approach after an athlete was announced to have tested positive on Aug. 5.
Creasman said school staff are following protocol established by the school district, the KHSAA and the Fleming County Health Department.
Lawrence County’s shutdown is the sixth among northeastern Kentucky schools due to COVID-19 since the KHSAA ended a coronavirus dead period in June.
Russell, Bath County, Greenup County, Johnson Central and Paintsville have all experienced complete or partial temporary stoppages. So did Ironton.