LOUISA Lawrence County didn’t even say the word “Belfry,” at least as much as the Bulldogs could avoid it, last week.
Not because they didn’t respect the defending Class 3A state champions, but because coach Alan Short and Lawrence County wanted to treat it like a normal week – so much as that was possible.
That didn’t mean the Bulldogs were oblivious to what beating the Pirates would represent. And seemingly all of Lawrence County celebrated like it as the clock hit zeroes on Friday night.
Dylan Ferguson ran for four touchdowns, the ball-hawk Bulldogs defense ripped four fourth-quarter fumbles from the Pirates and for the first time in 20 years, the Luke Varney Jr. Memorial Stadium scoreboard told the story of a victory over Belfry for host Lawrence County.
Bulldogs 35, Pirates 21 it read, at the death of Lawrence County’s 24-game losing streak to its long-time tormentor in Class 3A, District 8 – and the passing of district championship honors to the Bulldogs.
“Hallelujah, jubilee,” native son Tyler Childers warbled over the public-address system after the game. What more fitting soundtrack, given the circumstances?
“I had tears rolling down my face a minute ago, I’m not gonna lie,” said Kaden Gillispie, who recovered two of those Belfry fumbles and caught a critical second-quarter touchdown pass. “It hasn’t been done in a while, and it’s just special to us.”
More special, perhaps, because the Bulldogs had to do it the hard way.
Belfry’s Aidan Burke returned a Bulldogs fumble 42 yards for a touchdown on the second play from scrimmage. And the Pirates forced a three-and-out on Lawrence County’s next possession and turned that into points when Dre Young scored untouched from a yard out with 3:31 to go in the first quarter.
The Bulldogs were down two scores with most of the first quarter gone – and before Ferguson had so much as even touched the ball.
Lawrence County’s mantra all season, though, has been “so what, now what?” And the Bulldogs put that into practice by outscoring Belfry 35-7 the rest of the way.
“Just a testament to the kids and the attitude and the efforts that they bring each and every day,” Short said. “I don’t think you saw anybody’s head go down. I think you saw a lot of fight in our guys, and for that I’m certainly very, very proud and thankful.”
Lawrence County continued its fanatical focus on the present and the future, even as Belfry landed one more blow. The Bulldogs finally got in the end zone on Ferguson’s 3-yard plunge, followed by Logan Southers’s extra point with 2:44 to go in the second quarter. And given the pace with which the Pirates and Bulldogs typically play, it seemed safe that Lawrence County would take a one-score deficit into halftime.
But Young returned the ensuing kickoff 48 yards to the Bulldogs 27-yard line, and three plays later, Young was in the end zone again on another 1-yard plunge at the 1:27 mark.
With Belfry set to get the ball first in the second half, Lawrence County was in the danger zone.
But the Bulldogs kept coming. Ferguson ran for 30 yards on the first play of the drive, Gillispie hit Abner Collinsworth for 25 yards on a little trickeration, and on third-and-5, Gillispie made a diving catch at the front right pylon of Talan Pollock’s 8-yard scoring strike.
“We’re always, ‘so what, now what?’” Gillispie said. “We always just keep going. We never stop. We’re just relentless.”
Ferguson ran for a game-tying 38-yard TD on the Bulldogs’ first possession of the second half, and as it turned out, Belfry had scored for the last time.
Lawrence County forced the Pirates to punt on their two third-quarter drives, and the Bulldogs came away with Belfry fumbles on their first three possessions of the fourth quarter.
After the third one, Ferguson went to the wildcat formation and punched in a 1-yard TD with 5:05 to play.
Belfry gave it away on downs on its next two trips. Ferguson went back into the wildcat and covered 37 yards in two plays, along with a horse-collar penalty, to score again from 10 yards out with 2:07 remaining.
“I’m thinking I just gotta get the first down,” Ferguson said. “Coach tells me, not even first down, he says four yards. But I break a few tackles, and I know I just gotta keep running, and find myself in the end zone.”
Cody Crum pilfered his second fumble of the fourth quarter on Belfry’s final drive to send the Bulldogs to victory formation.
Ferguson ran for 123 yards for Lawrence County (7-1, 3-0 district). Pollock completed 10 of 17 passes for 95 yards – all of them to Gillispie.
The Bulldogs locked up district champion status – they would win a tiebreaker with either Belfry or Pike County Central no matter what happens to Lawrence County next week against Floyd Central.
But beating the Pirates on this night seemed bigger than even that.
“I’ve been dreaming about this since I was in peewee football,” Ferguson said. “Belfry’s always had our number, and we finally gave it back to them.”
Belfry (4-4, 2-1 district) saw its 55-game district winning streak spanning 12 years almost to the day end.
“We’re getting better as a team,” Pirates coach Philip Haywood said. “I thought our kids really played hard. We just didn’t play well, you might say. We had some turnovers and penalties a little uncharacteristic for us.
“But Lawrence County has a good football team. They played well and I tip my hat to them. I thought they made the plays when they had to make them and we didn’t, so they won.”
Caden Woolum rushed for 79 yards for Belfry. Young added 59.
BELFRY 14 7 0 0 – 21
LAWRENCE CO. 0 14 7 14 – 35
FIRST QUARTER
B – Aidan Burke 42 fumble return (Aidan McCoy kick), 11:15
B – Dre Young 1 run (McCoy kick), 3:31
SECOND QUARTER
LC – Dylan Ferguson 3 run (Logan Southers kick), 2:44
B – Young 1 run (McCoy kick), 1:27
LC – Kaden Gillispie 8 pass from Talan Pollock (Southers kick), :22
THIRD QUARTER
LC – Ferguson 38 run (Southers kick), 10:10
FOURTH QUARTER
LC – Ferguson 1 run (Southers kick), 5:05
LC – Ferguson 10 run (Southers kick), 2:07
B LC
First Downs 9 13
Rushes-Yards 43-138 35-156
Comp-Att-Int 2-10-0 11-18-0
Passing Yards 33 120
Fumbles-Lost 4-4 3-2
Punts-Avg. 3-32.0 5-34.8
Penalties-Yards 7-70 7-51
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Belfry rushing: Woolum 11-79, D. Young 21-58, Hatfield 1-4, Ch. Varney 2-0, Team 2-(-1), Caudill 6-(-2).
Lawrence County rushing: Ferguson 14-123, Pollock 7-22, McDavid 3-12, Baisden 3-4, Crum 3-4, Collinsworth 1-2, Team 4-(-11).
Belfry passing: Ch. Varney 2 of 10 for 33 yards.
Lawrence County passing: Pollock 10 of 17 for 95 yards, Gillispie 1 of 1 for 25 yards.
Belfry receiving: Woolum 1-23, Burke 1-10.
Lawrence County receiving: Gillispie 10-95, Collinsworth 1-25.