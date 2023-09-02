LOUISA Lawrence County didn’t get the chance to explore its new turf at Luke Varney Jr. Memorial Stadium last Friday.
The Bulldogs saw plenty of lush real estate seven days later.
Lawrence County produced just 37 yards of offense against Shelby Valley on Aug. 25. The team more than doubled that number on their opening drive against Perry County Central on Friday.
The yardage eventually grew to 462 by the game’s end as the Bulldogs showed what their new spread offense can achieve in a 38-14 win.
“It’s a testament to our kids and their resiliency,” Lawrence County coach Alan Short said. “They came back after a disappointing week last week and went to work and we rolled our sleeves up. I am very pleased with the way we were able to execute.”
Short also watched his starting quarterback return in a starring role. Talan Pollock missed Lawrence County’s opener due to illness and didn’t have much preparation time before facing the Wildcats last week. The senior took full command of the offense and looked more at ease behind a balanced effort.
“I feel 100 times more comfortable than I did last week,” Pollock said. “We had a really good week of practice and preparation for this team. We just came out and executed.
“We just came out and had fun,” he added. “Last week, I came out a little low. Tonight, we came out with our hair on fire. We were ready to go.”
Pollock completed 10 passes, including his first eight attempts, and tallied 218 yards through the air. He threw for three touchdowns and ran for another.
“Last week, I don’t know how fair we were to him,” Short said. “He had been out with sickness for close to a month. He only had three days of practice. We were rusty in all phases. He went to work this week and he had a whale of a ball game.”
The Commodores drove the ball down to the Bulldogs’ 2-yard line to start the game. It was untimely penalties at crucial moments that would eventually be Perry County Central’s undoing.
Back-to-back flags sent the Commodores in the opposite direction. They would miss a field-goal attempt.
Lawrence County took over for its first possession at the 7:11 mark of the opening quarter and still held the ball into the second stanza. Two infractions by Perry County Central on fourth down gave the Bulldogs new life and the miscues came back to bite the visitors when Cody Crum opened the scoring with a 1-yard TD run.
Lawrence County’s speed was on display on their next two trips to the end zone. Kaden Johnson took a short pass from Pollock, sped past a pair of defenders, and made sure no one would catch him as he sprinted 44 yards to paydirt.
Jake Derifield held his concentration long enough on Pollock’s next pass attempt. It only took one play for the Bulldogs to put six more points on the scoreboard late in the first half.
The defensive back initially got his hand on the ball. Both players briefly fought for possession but one last touch by the defender put the ball in the air and into Derifield’s grasp. The receiver motored down the sideline for a 76-yard touchdown reception.
Short said one of the inspirations for the offensive change came from a postseason loss last season.
“I joke with (former Greenup County coach) Zack Moore that he was the reason we went to this offense,” Short said. “We had some trouble with their defensive scheme in the playoffs last year. It was based on the returning talent of our kids and the incoming talent in our freshman class. We felt it was the way to play offense moving forward.”
Perry County Central (2-1) did respond briefly in the second quarter. Kiser Slone completed a drive with a long TD pass to Noah Kilburn to take a 7-6 lead. The Bulldogs rattled off the next 38 points.
Lawrence County’s defense allowed just 14 points for the third straight game. Short said that side of the ball can be more prepared to face the popular offenses that other teams like to play. They see a spread offense in practice every day.
“It’s great attitude and effort,” Short said. “It starts with assistant coach Zach Botkins, getting those guys prepared. Their play has been awesome to this point in the season.”
“They are studs,” Pollock added about the defense. “They are a bunch of rabid dogs back there. They are ready to mess stuff up (for the opponent).”
The Bulldogs picked up where they left off to begin the second half. Lawrence County marched down the field and took more than seven minutes off the clock. Will McDavid culminated the drive with a 1-yard TD run.
Pollock added another touchdown toss to open the fourth frame. With pass rushers bearing down on him, he zipped the ball across the middle to Carlo Chicko who barreled into the end zone on the TD grab.
Chicko added a big sack a few minutes later that cost the Commodores 11 yards and sealed their fate.
Pollock closed out the offensive display when he rumbled in from 16 yards out to place one more touchdown in the scoring column.
Crum had 103 yards on 10 carries for Lawrence County (2-1). McDavid added 72 yards on the ground.
Kilburn had 104 receiving yards on eight catches for Perry County Central.
PERRY CC 0 7 0 7 – 14
LAWRENCE CO. 0 18 6 14 – 38
SECOND QUARTER
LC—Cody Crum 1 run (kick failed), 9:58
PCC—Noah Kilburn 34 pass from Kizer Slone (Beau Bakun kick), 6:39
LC—Kaden Johnson 44 pass from Talan Pollock (pass failed), 4:56
LC—Jake Derifield 76 pass from Pollock (run failed), 2:01
THIRD QUARTER
LC—Will McDavid 1 run (pass failed), 4:51
FOURTH QUARTER
LC—Carlo Chicko 23 pass from Pollock (kick failed), 10:43
LC—Pollock 16 run (Dalton Runyons run), 4:17
PCC—Seth Jackson 3 run (Bakun kick), :42.7
PCC LC
First Downs 12 19
Rushes-Yards 23-90 36-244
Comp-Att-Int 15-27-0 10-14-0
Passing Yards 178 218
Fumbles-Lost 6-2 0-0
Punts-Avg. 1-39.0 0-0
Return Yards 0 0
Penalties-Yards 10-72 4-37
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Perry County Central rushing: Slone 4-(minus-28), Jackson 15-78, Combs 2-10, Kilburn 1-9, Team 1-21.
Lawrence County rushing: Pollock 7-32, Johnson 1-5, Crum 10-103, McDavid 14-72, Williams 4-32.
Perry County Central passing: Slone 15 of 27 for 178 yards.
Lawrence County passing: Pollock 10 of 14 for 218 yards.
Perry County Central receiving: Smith 1-12, Kilburn 8-104, Fields 5-45, Jackson 1-17.
Lawrence County receiving: Johnson 2-47, Derifield 1-76, Chicko 5-53, Ratliff 2-42.
