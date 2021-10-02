LOUISA If Friday’s game wasn’t Lawrence County’s cleanest performance of the season, the Bulldogs had more than enough juice to make up for it.
How about three backs cracking triple digits in rushing yards and each making at least one house call?
“Blue Fletcher, Dylan Ferguson and Dougie Hall, those kids can make plays,” Lawrence County coach Alan Short said. “It’s not some magic dust we sprinkle. There’s just natural God-given talent there.”
That trio led the Bulldogs’ 405-yard, five-TD ground effort in a 35-14 victory over Boyd County at Luke Varney Jr. Memorial Stadium.
And it made up for eight Lawrence County fumbles — four of which the Bulldogs lost — as part of a rough early performance. Short chalked it up to Lawrence County having not practiced as a full team in 10 days in connection with COVID-19.
“We got better this week, but we were missing a bunch of guys and we saw them for the first time this morning at team breakfast,” Short said. “Wasn’t a very clean game on our end, particularly offensively. If you put the ball on the ground that many times, you’re gonna struggle.
“But I felt like we got dialed back in at halftime and settled down a little bit and were able to execute a little bit more.”
Short made sure to point out Boyd County affected that too. The Lions led 14-7 midway through the second quarter on the strength of Dakota Thompson’s 38-yard scoring pass to Trey Holbrook just over three minutes into the game, followed by Thompson’s 7-yard TD run with 46 seconds to go in the first frame.
“Boyd County gave us everything we wanted,” Short said. “Those kids played extremely hard for (Lions) coach (Evan) Ferguson. It was certainly a ball game.”
But the Bulldogs scored the game’s next 28 points, beginning with Dylan Ferguson’s 20-yard TD run with 6:55 to go in the second quarter. Boyd County jumped offsides on the extra point, so Short sent the offense back out and Ferguson cashed in the two-pointer.
Hall, Ferguson and Fletcher took turns as the focal point of the Lawrence County (5-1) rushing game. Hall ran for a 59-yard touchdown in the first quarter, and the Bulldogs turned to Ferguson between the tackles in the second frame. The fullback ran for 60 of his 126 yards as well as a TD in the second period.
And in the third, Fletcher took over. He picked up 116 yards and two scores in that quarter as Lawrence County found separation.
“We went into halftime and we just had to talk about some things, got it worked out,” Fletcher said. “We knew what we had to do, came out, ran that successfully, executed and just got big plays.”
Fletcher made most of his hay running wide left underneath kick-out blocks. He picked up 51 yards on the first play from scrimmage of the third quarter, breaking two Boyd County tackles along the way, and tacked on scoring runs of 17 and 38 yards in the third.
“He put his toe in the ground and got north and south,” Short said of Fletcher.
Dylan Ferguson ran for 126 yards and a score, Hall collected 120 yards and two TDs and Fletcher ran for 129 yards and two touchdowns.
“What’s really special about those kids is, they block for each other,” Short said. “All three of them do different things for each other, and obviously (quarterback) Alex (Strickland) has to make decisions with that, and when you get clicking, it’s tough to defend.”
Short would get no argument on that score from Evan Ferguson.
“You saw me running double-wing last year,” Boyd County’s coach said. “I really respect what (Lawrence County) does. Their line gets after it up front. They block you. Their fullback (Dylan Ferguson) was a stud tonight.”
Thompson ran 18 times for 56 yards and threw for 93 yards for the Lions (3-4). But Boyd County got just 15 rushing yards from ballcarriers not named Thompson.
“He’s a great runner at quarterback,” Evan Ferguson said of Thompson. “He’s just a football player, and he runs really well.”
Boyd County instead threw eight passes in the first quarter, completing three of them.
“I think we got some decent receivers out there that can catch the ball, but we didn’t get the run part of the (run-pass option) down early, and that makes it hard,” Ferguson said. “(Lawrence County was) able to start jumping our passes, and they’d give us a run read and we weren’t running it.”
Holbrook caught four passes for 73 yards. In addition to his first-quarter TD, Holbrook was the target on a 21-yard pass play to convert fourth-and-3 to the Lawrence County 7, one play before Thompson’s scoring run.
Bulldogs defensive backs rose to erase a pair of developing Lions aerial strikes in the first quarter. Nick Collinsworth broke up a potential long gainer on third-and-9 on Boyd County’s first drive, and Fletcher knocked away a deep ball on fourth-and-11 from the Lawrence County 41 four drives later.
Linebacker Caden Ball also stood out for the Bulldogs defensively, Short said.
Fletcher, typically attired in the Bulldogs’ No. 13 jersey, wore a red No. 21 on Friday night. That was to honor the late Jim Matney, who coached Fletcher in youth wrestling as well as in Johnson Central’s football program through his freshman year. Matney wore a red No. 21, too, for Belfry.
To further honor Matney, who died Tuesday, Lawrence County intentionally took a delay of game prior to its first offensive play. Boyd County declined the penalty.
BOYD CO. 14 0 0 0 — 14
LAWRENCE CO. 7 8 14 6 — 35
FIRST QUARTER
BC — Trey Holbrook 38 pass from Dakota Thompson (Cole Thompson kick), 8:58
LC — Douglas Hall 59 run (Logan Southers kick), 3:36
BC — D. Thompson 7 run (C. Thompson kick), :46
SECOND QUARTER
LC — Dylan Ferguson 20 run (Ferguson run), 6:55
THIRD QUARTER
LC — Blue Fletcher 17 run (Southers kick), 9:59
LC — Fletcher 38 run (Southers kick), 1:59
FOURTH QUARTER
LC — Hall 40 run (kick fails), 7:57
BC LC
First Downs 8 16
Rushes-Yards 32-71 46-405
Comp-Att-Int 7-20-0 2-3-0
Passing Yards 93 25
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 8-4
Punts-Avg. 3-31.0 0-0
Penalties-Yards 2-20 6-45
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Boyd County rushing: D. Thompson 18-56, Collins 13-18, Team 1-(-3).
Lawrence County rushing: Fletcher 8-129, Ferguson 16-126, Hall 6-120, A. Strickland 9-38, Team 6-(-8).
Boyd County passing: D. Thompson 7 of 19 for 93 yards, R. Holbrook 0 of 1.
Lawrence County passing: A. Strickland 2 of 3 for 25 yards.
Boyd County receiving: T. Holbrook 4-73, J. Thacker 1-11, Thornton 2-9.
Lawrence County receiving: Fletcher 1-17, Ferguson 1-8.