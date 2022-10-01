CANNONSBURG The Boyd County offense didn't want to rush things on Friday night.
Lawrence County wasted no time getting the ball down the field in the limited time its offense left the sidelines in the first half.
The defense on both sides found their moment to shine in the last two quarters. The Bulldogs received two short touchdown runs from Dylan Ferguson, and they were enough for Lawrence County to pick up a 13-10 road win.
“It was a tough game,” Lawrence County coach Alan Short said. “With Boyd County’s staff and their program, it’s a quality football team. Any time you win a close game, it should help you as you go through the playoffs and with experience. It was a big win for us.”
The Bulldogs entered the game averaging 40 points a contest. The scoring chances were limited as Lawrence County had only five offensive possessions during the game until the final moments that included a kneel-down to close out the victory.
“We’ve run that Wing-T for years,” Boyd County coach Evan Ferguson said. “When you run something forever, you learn how to stop it. Our coaches put together a great game plan coming in and the kids did a great job of executing on defense. We have to put up more than 10 points. Our kids played hard, and the effort was there.”
The Lions held the ball for 16:22 in the first half, nearly twice the time the Bulldogs had possession. Boyd County chewed eight minutes off the clock during the opening drive of the game but faced a fourth-and-goal from the Lawrence County 1 on its 13th play of the march.
The Lions were run-heavy to start the game. Boyd County reversed that plan when Rhett Holbrook found an open Josh Thornton for a 1-yard touchdown toss with a shovel pass. Thornton scooped up the short pass before it fell to the turf.
“It was a great job by our offensive linemen,” Evan Ferguson said of the opening drive, “and they felt that we can block these guys. We have been changing things up all year. This group has been working the last couple of years and they are starting to gel. They did a great job of moving Lawrence County around. It was a quick game, but we came up short.”
Holbrook made an impact in the Boyd County rushing attack too. The quarterback extended drives and moved the chains with his elusiveness.
“He’s continued to grow as a sophomore,” Evan Ferguson said. “A sophomore quarterback is going to make some plays and have some other plays that he can learn from and keep improving. He gets better as the game goes on. He learns from those mistakes.”
Both teams made defensive adjustments after halftime. Eventually, it was the Bulldogs who found their program-defining, time-consuming drives late in the game.
Boyd County ran the ball on 32 of its 41 plays but snapped the ball just 12 times over the third and fourth frames.
“They are focused every week,” Short said. “In a game like this where possessions were limited, it was hat tip to Boyd County for keeping our offense off the field. It speaks volumes about our kids and the resiliency they kept showing all night long.
“It was a few minor tweaks,” Short added about Lawrence County's second-half defense. “We felt like we had a good plan coming in. It wasn’t really adjustments. It was the level of execution.”
Dylan Ferguson capped off a nine-play drive midway through the third quarter with a 1-yard touchdown run. Those would be the only points scored in the second half.
The Dawgs could not find the same result the next time they had the ball. Lawrence County turned it over on downs at the Lions’ 5-yard line.
With plenty of turf in front of it, Boyd County’s offense did not advance the football and Holbrook could not evade the Bulldogs’ pass rush on third down, forcing a punt.
The Lions never got the ball back.
The Dawgs quickly moved the ball after waiting until the four-minute mark in the opening frame to start their first drive.
The Lions’ defense held on fourth down, but Lawrence County (5-1) cashed in on its second opportunity. The Bulldogs got 8 yards per rush in the opening 24 minutes and picked up large amounts of real estate in the running game.
Ryan Marcum found the edge on multiple plays to put his team in the red zone. Dylan Ferguson did not allow the Bulldogs to leave empty-handed for a second time. He plowed into the end zone with a 3-yard TD run to tie the score early in the second quarter.
“When we can get the ball dealt on the triple (option),” Short said, “it certainly opens things up for us. Ryan had an outstanding game, as did Cody Crum, Dylan Ferguson and Talan Pollock. Those guys are very humble. They know it takes the guys up front doing their job for them to produce. I’m very pleased with all of them.”
Boyd County (4-3) finished the first half the same way it started — moving the ball on a 13-play drive. Cole Thompson gave the Lions a 10-7 lead with a 29-yard field goal as time expired on the first-half clock.
Dylan Ferguson had 88 rushing yards on 16 carries for the Bulldogs. Marcum added 97.
Malachi Wheeler posted 70 yards on the ground for Boyd County.
The Bulldogs have spent five of their first six games on the road. They return home to face Pike County Central on Thursday.
LAWRENCE CO. 0 7 6 0 — 13
BOYD CO. 7 3 0 0 — 10
FIRST QUARTER
BC — Josh Thornton 1 yd pass from Rhett Holbrook (Cole Thompson kick), 4:05
SECOND QUARTER
LC — Dylan Ferguson 3 run (Logan Southers kick), 7:16
BC — Thompson 29 field goal, :00
THIRD QUARTER
LC — Ferguson 1 run (kick failed), 2:33
LC BC
First Downs 15 11
Rushes-Yards 39-263 32-129
Comp-Att-Int 2-7-0 5-9-0
Passing Yards 22 22
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 0-0
Punts-Avg. 1-33.0 3-42.7
Penalties-Yards 3-25 4-30
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Lawrence County rushing: Ferguson 16-88, Baisden 2-8, Marcum 9-97, Pollock 3-27, Gillispie 1(-3), Crum 5-43, Team 1-3.
Boyd County rushing: Wheeler 18-70, R. Holbrook 12-60, Thompson 1-2, Team 1(-3).
Lawrence County passing: Pollock 2 of 7 for 22 yards.
Boyd County passing: R. Holbrook 5 of 9 for 22 yards.
Lawrence County receiving: Gillispie 2-22.
Boyd County receiving: Wheeler 1-(-4), Thornton 3-16, Butler 1-10.