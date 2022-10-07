LOUISA A sign reading “The Pancake Platoon” proudly hangs at the entrance of the Lawrence County football field. It is a visual shoutout to the Bulldogs’ stellar offensive line.
The group paved the way for the Bulldogs’ dominating 48-8 win over Pike County Central on Thursday night in Louisa. The Bulldogs rushed for 355 yards on only 25 attempts, with 308 coming in the first half alone.
The play of Chase Fitch, Blake Prater, Derrick Rakes, Makai Strickland and Dylan Whitt brought a smile to the face of Lawrence County coach Alan Short.
“Those guys are just special kids,” Short said. “They come in and grind, do their work every day. I am just very proud of them. They opened holes for our backs tonight, just as they have all season long.”
The Bulldogs’ big-play offense struck early and often in the first half. Following a Pike County Central punt on the game’s opening possession, quarterback Talon Pollock broke a 38-yard run on Lawrence County’s first play from scrimmage.
Three plays later, Pollock found speedy wideout Kaden Gillispie down the middle of the field for a 24-yard touchdown pass. Dylan Ferguson ran in the two-point conversion to give the Bulldogs the lead, 8-0, at the 7:07 mark of the opening quarter.
The Hawks, aided by two critical Lawrence County penalties, marched 68 yards on 11 plays, culminated by a 2-yard touchdown run by running back Matt Anderson. Anderson found Isaac Blankenship in the end zone to tie the game at 8 with 1:32 left in the first quarter.
The Bulldogs’ (6-1) offensive onslaught began on their next drive. On the second play of the drive, Pollock ran the option to perfection and streaked 57 yards to the end zone. Pollock hooked up again with a pass to Gillispie for the conversion for a 16-8 lead with 34.5 left in the opening stanza.
The second quarter was all Bulldogs, as they piled up 32 points on four touchdowns and four conversions. The Lawrence County defense did its part as well, holding Pike County Central to only 15 yards in the quarter.
Gillispie, using his speed and crafty moves, gave the Bulldogs a 22-8 lead on a nifty 58-yard touchdown run. Cody Crum ran in the conversion to extend the lead to 24-8. Following another three-and-out by the Hawks offense, Pollock hit Gillispie for 18 yards and then kept the ball on another option play for a 40-yard TD scamper. Ferguson bullied into the end zone for the conversion as the lead ballooned to 32-8 with 7:55 left in the half.
On the Bulldogs’ next possession, Ferguson broke free down the right sideline to score from 75 yards out on the first play of the drive. Lawson Baisden converted the fifth two-point conversion of the night for a 40-8 Bulldog lead.
Pike County Central (2-5) couldn’t handle a line-drive kickoff and the Bulldogs recovered. Pollock topped off his stellar night with his third rushing touchdown of the night. His 28-yard run, followed by a conversion run by William McDavid, ended the scoring. The Bulldogs scored 40 consecutive points for the 48-8 lead that triggered the running clock rule at the 4:30 mark of the second half.
Pollock rushed for 164 yards on only four carries on the night. Short has been very pleased with play of his quarterback this season.
“He has certainly grown each and every week,” Short said. “I am certainly very proud of him. It is a testament to the work he has put in this season. I think he gets a little bit better each game. He obviously exploded tonight.”
The second half was a series of punts for both teams as reserves got valuable minutes for each squad.
Short was pleased with his team’s focus during fall break, knowing Belfry will be making a visit to Louisa next week.
“Fall break is always a challenging week to keep the kids’ attention, but this week the kids’ attention to detail was excellent,” he said. “Our focus was entirely on Pike Central. Now we can get excited for the opportunity next week. Our kids expect to win, and that is the mindset we will have in our preparation for Belfry.”
Ferguson rushed for 76 yards on three carries and Gillispie added 58 yards on the ground while catching one pass for 24 yards for the victorious Bulldogs. Anderson led Pike County Central with 61 yards on 19 carries.
PIKE CENTRAL 8 0 0 0 — 8
LAWRENCE CO. 16 32 0 0 — 48
FIRST QUARTER
LC— Kaden Gillispie 24 pass from Talon Pollock (Dylan Ferguson run), 7:07
PCC — Matt Anderson 1 run (Isaac Blankenship pass from Anderson), 1:32
LC— Pollock 57 run (Gillispie pass from Pollock), 0:34
SECOND QUARTER
LC— Gillispie 58 run (Cody Crum run), 10:47
LC— Pollock 41 run (Ferguson run), 7:55
LC— Ferguson 75 run (Lawson Baisden run), 5:33
LC— Pollock 28 run (William McDavid run), 4:30
PCC LC
First Downs 8 12
Rushes-Yards 30-70 25-355
Comp-Att-Int 1-5-0 2-2-0
Passing Yards 10 41
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 2-0
Punt-Avg. 5-33.8 1-46.0
Penalties-Yards 2-20 3-25
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Pike County Central rushing: Anderson 11-61, Blankenship 4-6, Deramus 1-5, Scammel 6-2, Adams 2-(-4), Hopkins 1-0.
Lawrence County rushing: Pollock 4-164, Ferguson 3-76, Gillispie 1-58, Runyons 3-19, York 4-17, Nelson 5-14, Crum 2-9, Frazier 1-(-2).
Pike County Central passing: Scammel 1 of 2 for 10 yards, Anderson 0 of 2 for 0 yards, Hopkins 0 of 1 for 0 yards.
Lawrence County passing: Pollock 2 of 2 for 41 yards.
Pike County Central receiving: Adams 1-10.
Lawrence County receiving: Gillispie 1-24, Baisden 1-17.