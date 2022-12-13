LOUISA Lawrence County had two players in double figures by halftime on Tuesday night and neither were named Kensley Feltner.
The school’s all-time scoring leader was the point of emphasis of a short-handed Russell team, which left the potential for buckets from the rest of the Bulldogs.
The balanced effort eventually led Lawrence County to securing a 74-45 win on its home floor.
“I am proud of the way we finished,” Lawrence County coach Melinda Feltner said. “We knew it would be a different game with (Russell’s Shaelyn) Steele not playing. We definitely wanted to play against her. When we scheduled this game, we wanted to help each other get back to a region championship.”
“Russell is always going to be tough,” she added. “I was proud of the way our kids stepped it up and finished at the end.”
Leandra Curnutte led Lawrence County with 17 points, hitting a trio of 3-pointers. Sophie Adkins added 16 points, 10 in the first quarter, to go along with 10 rebounds for a double-double. Feltner’s presence was still felt in the scoring column. The dynamic guard finished with 14 points.
Lawrence County has never been just a one-woman band. Feltner may conduct the symphony, but her teammates can put up points and be the perfect instruments to another run in March when they work together.
“They have all grown and developed in the offseason to get better,” Melinda Feltner said. “We know to get back to another region championship, we have to have other people stepping up.”
The Bulldogs built a 39-18 lead to open the second half after Feltner netted the first five points of the third quarter.
Russell (2-3) found ways to fight back. The Red Devils responded with a 12-3 spurt to stay within shouting distance and closed the deficit to 48-38 by the end of the stanza.
The Red Devils gave a gritty performance. They stayed close for three quarters while not holding the size or the experience advantage.
“I thought in spurts we played well,” Russell coach Mandy Layne said. “I felt like we never gave up, especially when we cut the halftime deficit and then cut it to ten (in the third quarter). Kudos to Lawrence County. They hit a couple of big shots.”
The Red Devils were down two starters. Jenna Adkins, who is out for the season with an injury, and Steele, who missed the first of two games due to a KHSAA-mandated suspension after an altercation at the Boyd County Roundball Classic on Saturday.
Bella Quinn has assumed most of the ball-handling and point guard duties. She had to take a more aggressive approach with two of the team’s top scorers out of action. The junior hit a pair of 3s and posted a team-high 15 points.
Layne said the team didn’t have much preparation time between their last two games, but the Red Devils still have the opportunity for players to gain more court time over the course of the season.
“This group tonight played together over the summer,” Layne said. “We are still working on things like confidence. To be honest, it’s really hard to have one practice, take away one important player and go play a quality opponent.”
“We were out of sync offensively,” she added. “A lot of things that we are accustomed to (during a game), they didn’t come as natural tonight.”
Lawrence County (4-1) began the final quarter with a 19-5 run to stretch the final outcome. Adkins served up an and-1 during the stretch. Kaison Ward and Curnutte also dropped in triples.
Feltner and Abby Maynard posted buckets in the paint as the Bulldogs started to pull away.
Gabby Oborne was also called upon to increase her offensive output. She finished the night in double figures with 10 points for Russell.
“I really like the way she drove hard to the basket,” Layne said. “She got to the foul line and hit open 3s. I thought her intensity was a lot better. She gave us a lot tonight.”
Hannah Sanders chipped in eight points for the Red Devils. Josie Atkins had six points and Kennedy Darnell added five.
Kensley Feltner was honored before the game after topping the Bulldogs’ point list, girls or boys, in a recent game against Letcher County Central.
“It was special,” Melinda Feltner said. “We are very proud of her for what she has accomplished. She’s just like the rest of us. We would give all that up to hang a region championship banner in here.”
RUSSELL FG FT REB TP
Quinn 6-16 1-1 5 15
Sanders 4-7 0-0 5 8
Darnell 2-6 0-2 4 5
Oborne 3-9 3-3 4 10
Atkins 2-7 2-2 0 6
Howard 0-1 0-0 0 0
Boyd 0-0 0-0 0 0
Fitzpatrick 0-2 0-0 8 0
Adkins 0-2 1-2 0 1
Allen 0-0 0-0 0 0
Cameron 0-1 0-0 0 0
Fleming 0-0 0-1 0 0
Team 4
TOTALS 17-51 7-11 30 45
FG Pct: 33.3. FT Pct: 63.6. 3-point FGs: 4-18 (Quinn 2-7, Sanders 0-1, Darnell 1-2, Oborne 1-4, Adkins 0-2, Cameron 0-1, Howard 0-1) PF: 14. Fouled out None. Turnovers: 17.
LAWRENCE CO. FG FT REB TP
Feltner 5-10 4-4 7 14
Adkins 6-10 2-3 10 16
Curnutte 5-7 4-5 4 17
Ward 2-6 0-1 4 5
Nelson 3-10 0-0 5 7
Bloomfield 0-0 0-0 0 0
Maynard 3-3 0-0 0 7
See 0-0 0-0 1 0
Fitzpatrick 0-0 0-0 0 0
Patton 0-1 0-0 0 0
Artrip 2-2 0-0 0 5
Neal 0-2 0-0 0 0
Holt 1-2 0-0 0 3
Kitts 0-0 0-0 0 0
Stafford 0-0 0-0 0 0
Team 4
TOTALS 27-53 10-13 35 74
FG Pct: 50.9. FT Pct: 76.9. 3-point FGs: 10-27 (Feltner 0-2, Adkins 2-5, Curnutte 3-5, Ward 1-4, Nelson 1-5, Holt 1-2, Maynard 1-1, Neal 0-2, Artrip 1-1) PF: 14. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 12.
RUSSELL 12 6 20 7 — 45
LAWRENCE CO. 20 14 16 24 — 74
(606) 326-2654 |